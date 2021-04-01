It's April Fools' Day, and since foolishness and wisdom are existentially intertwined, here are 30 apt inspirational quotes to start the month off right. You can also download my free ebook, 365 Inspirational Quotes for 2021, located here.

(Previous installments in this series of inspirational quotes for the year iinclude January, February, and March.)

1. "A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer." -- Bruce Lee

2. "Fear of looking stupid is the #1 killer of dreams. The worst part? The people who make you feel stupid are usually the ones least qualified to judge someone else's life." -- Anthony Moore

3. "Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain. And, most fools do." --Benjamin Franklin

4. "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win." --Mahatma Gandhi

5. "Your fear of looking stupid is making you look stupid." -- RuPaul

6. "Wise people think before they act; fools don't--and even brag about their foolishness." --Proverbs 13:16

7. "No man really becomes a fool until he stops asking questions." -- Charles Proteus Steinmetz

8. "Stay hungry. Stay foolish. [I] have always wished that for myself. And now, as you graduate to begin anew, I wish that for you." --Steve Jobs

9. "A fool and his money are soon partying." --Steven Wright

10. "According to King Solomon, there is one major thing that differentiates a wise person from a fool: how he or she receives instruction and correction." -- Michael Hyatt

11. "I learned pretty soon that it was essential to fail and be foolish."--Daniel Day-Lewis

12. "Our hospital was famous and had housed many great poets and singers. Did the hospital specialize in poets and singers, or was it that poets and singers specialized in madness?" ― Susanna Kaysen

13. "People who think I'm crazy are people who are still not sure about themselves." ― Anuj Jasani

14. "Boredom is a lack of crazy. Its a lack of creativity. Invention. Innovation. If you're bored, blame yourself." ― Katelyn S. Irons

15. "Your theory is crazy, but it's not crazy enough to be true." ― Niels Bohr

16. "Sometimes correct decisions are not good decisions" ― Hassan Choughari

17. "Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them." -- Richard Dreyfus (1997 Apple commercial)

18. "The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes." --Sir Winston Churchill

19. "Mary wished to say something very sensible, but knew not how." ― Jane Austen

20. "Any fool can make a rule. Any fool can mind it." -- Henry David Thoreau

21. "The problem with the world is that everyone does not have a brain, but everyone does have a tongue." ― Raheel Farooq

22. "This dumb blonde ain't nobody's fool." --Dolly Parton

23. "Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves." ― Confucius

24. "We were young, we were foolish, we were arrogant, but we were right." --Daniel Ellsberg

25. "Crazy people are considered mad by the rest of the society only because their intelligence isn't understood." ― Wei Hui

26. "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt." -- Abraham Lincoln (maybe, or else author Maurice Switzer)

27. "Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish." --Euripides

28. "Who's the more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?" --Obi-Wan Kenobi

29. "Folly is perennial and yet the human race has survived." --Bertrand Russell