It's officially summer, so here are 30 great quotes about the season for June. If you'd rather get a full year's worth of inspirational quotes, check out my free ebook, 365 Inspirational Quotes for 2021, which you can download here.
I know some people read these lists straight through, while other readers use them to add inspirational quotes to their internal newsletters or other corporate communications. Please free to do so - and let me know if they help you.
With that, here's the installment for June:
- "Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability." --Sam Keen
- "If you're not getting better in the summer, you're wasting your time." --Chris Bosh
- "I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June." --Lucy Maud Montgomery
- "Warm summer sun, shine kindly here. Warm southern wind, blow softly here. Green sod above, lie light, lie light. Good night, dear Heart, Good night, good night." --Mark Twain
- "Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape..." --Harper Lee
- "I graduated at two o'clock in the afternoon, and at three-thirty I was on the train for Williams Bay, Wisconsin, for summer stock." --Paul Newman
- "Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January." --Hal Borland
- "Summer bachelors, like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be." --Nora Ephron
- "Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you're a janitor or taking your first summer job, because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life." --Tyler Perry
- "Summer afternoon--summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." --Henry James
- "A British Cabinet Minister [asked me]: 'Why does any American in his senses spend his vacation in the cold damp of an English summer when he could equally well bask under Italian skies? I can only suppose that your advertising is the answer.' Damn right." --David Ogilvy
- "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer." --Albert Camus
- "Summer nights held a special kind of loneliness that gave rise to strange imaginings. One walked the beach alone and thought too much." --Robert Ludlum
- "The moon is swimming naked and the summer night is fragrant with a mighty expectation of relief." --Leonard Cohen
- "People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy." --Anton Chekhov
- "It's a cruel season that makes you get ready for bed while it's light out." --Bill Watterson
- "Summer night-- even the stars are whispering to each other." --Kobayashi Issa
- "A thin grey fog hung over the city, and the streets were very cold; for summer was in England." --Rudyard Kipling
- "Summer movie idea: take all the sequels that are out right now, and make movies about their backstories." --Stephen Colbert
- "It's a sure sign of summer if the chair gets up when you do." --Walter Winchell
- "A man says a lot of things in summer he doesn't mean in winter." --Patricia Briggs
- "Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you." --Langston Hughes
"Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June." --Al Bernstein
- "If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance." --Bernard Williams
- "I almost wish we were butterflies and liv'd but three summer days - three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain." --John Keats
- "And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer." --F. Scott Fitzgerald
- "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?" --William Shakespeare
- "Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well." --George R. R. Martin
- "One swallow is a coincidence, but two swallows make summer." --Siddhartha Mukherjee
- "A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows." --St. Francis of Assisi
Jun 20, 2021