It's officially summer, so here are 30 great quotes about the season for June. If you'd rather get a full year's worth of inspirational quotes, check out my free ebook, 365 Inspirational Quotes for 2021, which you can download here.

I know some people read these lists straight through, while other readers use them to add inspirational quotes to their internal newsletters or other corporate communications. Please free to do so - and let me know if they help you.

With that, here's the installment for June:

  1. "Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability." --Sam Keen
  2. "If you're not getting better in the summer, you're wasting your time." --Chris Bosh
  3. "I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June." --Lucy Maud Montgomery
  4. "Warm summer sun, shine kindly here. Warm southern wind, blow softly here. Green sod above, lie light, lie light. Good night, dear Heart, Good night, good night." --Mark Twain
  5. "Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the treehouse; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape..." --Harper Lee
  6. "I graduated at two o'clock in the afternoon, and at three-thirty I was on the train for Williams Bay, Wisconsin, for summer stock." --Paul Newman
  7. "Summer is a promissory note signed in June, its long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January." --Hal Borland
  8. "Summer bachelors, like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be." --Nora Ephron
  9. "Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you're a janitor or taking your first summer job, because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life." --Tyler Perry
  10. "Summer afternoon--summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language." --Henry James
  11. "A British Cabinet Minister [asked me]: 'Why does any American in his senses spend his vacation in the cold damp of an English summer when he could equally well bask under Italian skies? I can only suppose that your advertising is the answer.' Damn right." --David Ogilvy
  12. "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer." --Albert Camus
  13. "Summer nights held a special kind of loneliness that gave rise to strange imaginings. One walked the beach alone and thought too much." --Robert Ludlum
  14. "The moon is swimming naked and the summer night is fragrant with a mighty expectation of relief." --Leonard Cohen
  15. "People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy." --Anton Chekhov
  16. "It's a cruel season that makes you get ready for bed while it's light out." --Bill Watterson
  17. "Summer night-- even the stars are whispering to each other." --Kobayashi Issa
  18. "A thin grey fog hung over the city, and the streets were very cold; for summer was in England." --Rudyard Kipling
  19. "Summer movie idea: take all the sequels that are out right now, and make movies about their backstories." --Stephen Colbert
  20. "It's a sure sign of summer if the chair gets up when you do." --Walter Winchell
  21. "A man says a lot of things in summer he doesn't mean in winter." --Patricia Briggs
  22. "Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you." --Langston Hughes

  23. "Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June." --Al Bernstein

  24. "If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance." --Bernard Williams
  25. "I almost wish we were butterflies and liv'd but three summer days - three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain." --John Keats
  26. "And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer." --F. Scott Fitzgerald
  27. "Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?" --William Shakespeare
  28. "Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well." --George R. R. Martin
  29. "One swallow is a coincidence, but two swallows make summer." --Siddhartha Mukherjee
  30. "A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows." --St. Francis of Assisi