Somehow, we're already two months into 2021. As March begins, it's time for the latest installment in my ongoing feature, 365 inspirational quotes for 2021, one month at a time.

If you like these kinds of compilations, feel free to download my free ebook, 365+ Top Inspirational Quotes, which includes top quote selections from past years.

With a name like Murphy, I have to have a St. Patrick's Day theme for March. I've largely chosen quotes from successful people about luck -- how much they think luck does or doesn't play a role.

Interestingly, they don't all agree with each other. But, here are 31 quotes about luck and success to inspire your thoughts this month.