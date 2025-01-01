365 Best Inspirational Quotes for 2025

“Whatever you do, don’t wake up at 65 years old and think about what you should have done with your life.”

EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

For the past nine years, the first thing I’ve published each January 1 is a list of 365 inspirational quotes for the new year—366, of course, in the case of leap years, of which there have been three since I started doing this. Here’s the 2025 edition.

Each year, I hear from Inc. readers who appreciate starting our new communal trip around the sun together like this. I’m also intrigued by how my concept of what makes a great quote for leaders, and what sticks with me, has changed over time. Quick example: For years, I’ve described the quote you’ll find for August 27 as my top quote of all time. But of all things, the opening lines of the theme song of a 1970s TV sitcom, One Day at a Time, which you’ll find listed at December 31 (and which sort of contradicts August 27) has emerged as a new favorite. (There’s a pretty amazing story behind how I had this realization; I wrote about it separately here.)

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

At this point the quotes are a tradition, and as Nigerian poet and activist Chinua Achebe once said: “When a tradition gathers enough strength to go on for centuries, you don’t just turn it off one day.” Let’s keep the streak going. Here 365 inspirational quotes for 2025: Wednesday January 1, 2025

“Bitterness is like a cancer that enters the soul.”

— Sir Terry Waite

Thursday January 2, 2025

“The true test of character is not how much we know how to do, but how we behave when we don’t know what to do.”

— John Holt Friday January 3, 2025

“It’s better to be at the bottom of a ladder you want to climb than halfway up one you don’t.”

—Ricky Gervais Saturday January 4, 2025

“The biggest temptation is to settle for too little.”

— Thomas Merton

Sunday January 5, 2025

“Everybody wants to be famous, but nobody wants to do the work. I live by that. You grind hard so you can play hard. At the end of the day, you put all the work in, and eventually it’ll pay off. It could be in a year, it could be in 30 years. Eventually, your hard work will pay off.”

— Michael Hart Monday January 6, 2025

“Every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become.”

— James Clear Tuesday January 7, 2025

“You pray for the hungry. Then you feed them. That’s how prayer works.”

—Pope Francis

Wednesday January 8, 2025

“I would like to show the world today as an ant sees it, and tomorrow as the moon sees it.”

—Hannah Hoch Thursday January 9, 2025

“Write this down, young man. Life has been extremely, I say extremely, kind.”

— Margaret Gorman Friday January 10, 2025

“What you are, you are by accident of birth; what I am, I am by myself.”

— Ludwig van Beethoven

Saturday January 11, 2025

“Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn’t have the power to say yes.”

—Eleanor Roosevelt Sunday January 12, 2025

“When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?'”

—Sydney J. Harris Monday January 13, 2025

“If you do every job like you’re going to do it for the rest of your life, that’s when you get noticed.”

—Mary Barra

Tuesday January 14, 2025

“Anyone who has spent any time in space will love it for the rest of their lives. I achieved my childhood dream of the sky.”

— Valentina Tereshkova Wednesday January 15, 2025

“Your messaging should convey, ‘Here’s why you would be so lucky if you got me,’ instead of ‘I really wanted it,’ which we all tend to do.”

—Barbara Corcoran Thursday January 16, 2025

“I know you’ve heard it a thousand times before. But it’s true

— hard work pays off. If you want to be good, you have to practice, practice, practice. If you don’t love something, then don’t do it.”

—Ray Bradbury

Friday January 17, 2025

“All medicine is like that. It came from someone who dared.”

— Dr. William DeVries Saturday January 18, 2025

“The American city should be a collection of communities where every member has a right to belong. It should be a place where every man feels safe on his streets and in the house of his friends.”

— Lyndon Johnson Sunday January 19, 2025

“I knew all the rules but the rules did not know me.”

— Eddie Vedder

Monday January 20, 2025

“It was the first evidence to me that we’d changed the world.”

— John Shepherd-Barron Tuesday January 21, 2025

“The things that scare you only make you better and stronger.”

—Octavia Spencer Wednesday January 22, 2025

“The more I want to get something done, the less I call it work.”

— Richard Bach

Thursday January 23, 2025

“It’s a hard, lonely feeling, to be completely yourself in front of strangers.”

— Michael Che Friday January 24, 2025

“The first step is clearly defining what it is you’re after, because without knowing that, you’ll never get it.”

— Halle Berry Saturday January 25, 2025

“Take the opportunity to learn from your mistakes: find the cause of your problem and eliminate it. Don’t try to be perfect; just be an excellent example of being human.”

— Tony Robbins

Sunday January 26, 2025

“I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps … I’m the first Simone Biles.”

—Simone Biles Monday January 27, 2025

“My mother thinks I am the best. And I was raised to always believe what my mother tells me”

— Diego Maradona Tuesday January 28, 2025

“You would be amazed what the ordinary guy knows.”

—Matt Drudge

Wednesday January 29, 2025

“You are never too good for anything. Always be willing to do everything.”

— Thomas Parkinson Thursday January 30, 2025

“Do as much homework as you can. Learn everybody’s job and don’t just settle.”

—Michael B. Jordan Friday January 31, 2025

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

— Roald Dahl

Saturday February 1, 2025

“There is no such thing as accident; it is fate misnamed.”

— Napoleon Bonaparte Sunday February 2, 2025

“The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers.”

—Ralph Nader Monday February 3, 2025

“You can overcome anything, if and only if you love something enough”

— Lionel Messi

Tuesday February 4, 2025

“God works a miracle!

— William Bradford Wednesday February 5, 2025

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.”

— Confucius Thursday February 6, 2025

“To make others less happy is a crime. To make ourselves unhappy is where all crime starts.”

— Roger Ebert

Friday February 7, 2025

“Opportunities multiply as they are seized.”

—Sun Tzu Saturday February 8, 2025

“People who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.”

— Isaac Asimov Sunday February 9, 2025

“Give me a place to stand, and a lever long enough, and I will move the world.”

—Archimedes

Monday February 10, 2025

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

— Maya Angelou Tuesday February 11, 2025

“I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.”

—Alexander the Great Wednesday February 12, 2025

“We’re born alone. We do need each other. It’s lonely to really effectively live your life, and anyone you can get help from or give help to, that’s part of your obligation.”

—Bill Murray

Thursday February 13, 2025

“Failure is a badge of honor. It means you risked failure. And if you don’t risk failure, you’re never going to do anything that’s different from what you’ve already done or what somebody else has done.”

—Charlie Kaufman Friday February 14, 2025

“This is not just a job. This is a passion. Connecting people, connecting the world, making a difference. How many jobs can say I made the world better today? We do that every single day.”

—Ed Bastian Saturday February 15, 2025

“A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.”

— Shigeru Miyamoto

Sunday February 16, 2025

“It’s a gift to exist, and with existence comes suffering. There’s no escaping that.”

—Stephen Colbert Monday February 17, 2025

“I believe ambition is not a dirty word. It’s just believing in yourself and your abilities. Imagine this: What would happen if we were all brave enough to be a little bit more ambitious? I think the world would change.”

— Reese Witherspoon Tuesday February 18, 2025

“Certain things in life are more important than the usual crap that everyone strives for.”

— James Taylor

Wednesday February 19, 2025

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”

— Albert Einstein Thursday February 20, 2025

“If you feel safe in the area you’re working in, you’re not working in the right area. Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth. And when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”

— David Bowie Friday February 21, 2025

“If you can’t fail, you can never get better.”

— Benedict Cumberbatch

Saturday February 22, 2025

“It took me a long time not to judge myself through someone else’s eyes.”

—Sally Field Sunday February 23, 2025

“The best protection any woman can have … is courage.”

—Elizabeth Cady Stanton Monday February 24, 2025

“I have captured the light and arrested its flight. The sun itself shall draw my pictures.”

— Louis Daguerre

Tuesday February 25, 2025

“It’s beautiful when you watch something good happen to somebody when it’s well deserved.”

— Jennifer Lawrence Wednesday February 26, 2025

“You can’t teach anybody anything, only make them realize the answers are already inside them.”

— Galileo Galilei Thursday February 27, 2025

“Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish.”

—Euripides

Friday February 28, 2025

“If you love what you do and are willing to do what it takes, it’s within your reach.”

— Steve Wozniak Saturday March 1, 2025

“Troubles are often the tools by which God fashions us for better things.”

—Henry Ward Beecher Sunday March 2, 2025

“To love means loving the unlovable. To forgive means pardoning the unpardonable. Faith means believing the unbelievable. Hope means hoping when everything seems hopeless.”

—Gilbert K. Chesterton

Monday March 3, 2025

“The world promises you comfort, but you were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.”

— Pope Benedict XVI Tuesday March 4, 2025

“Memory is original events combined with every other time you’ve remembered that event. This is why therapy’s helpful.”

—Becky Kennedy Wednesday March 5, 2025

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”

— Milton Berle

Thursday March 6, 2025

“It’s easy to fool the eye but it’s hard to fool the heart.”

— Al Pacino Friday March 7, 2025

“It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.”

—Charles Darwin Saturday March 8, 2025

“Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get.”

—Ingrid Bergman

Sunday March 9, 2025

“You are on the eve of a complete victory. You can’t go wrong. The world is behind you.”

—Josephine Baker Monday March 10, 2025

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.”

— Anonymous Tuesday March 11, 2025

“Criticism is something we can avoid easily by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.”

— Aristotle

Wednesday March 12, 2025

“Don’t let what you don’t know scare you, because it can become your greatest asset. And if you do things without knowing how they have always been done, you’re guaranteed to do them differently.”

— Sara Blakely Thursday March 13, 2025

“An innovation will get traction only if it helps people get something that they’re already doing in their lives done better.”

—Clayton Christensen Friday March 14, 2025

“Nursing encompasses an art, a humanistic orientation, a feeling for the value of the individual, and an intuitive sense of ethics, and of the appropriateness of action taken.”

— Myrtle Aydelotte

Saturday March 15, 2025

“It seems to me that to be peaceful and content, you don’t have to know precisely what you want. It may even be better if you don’t. But I think you do need to be very clear what you DON’T want, and steadfast in the not-doing of those things.”

—Sandra Boynton Sunday March 16, 2025

“It was the ultimate dream. But the idea of a young black American like me owning a Cadillac? It seemed too far-fetched.”

— Dick Gidron Monday March 17, 2025

“You are a Universe of Universes And your Soul a source of Songs.”

— Ruben Dario

Tuesday March 18, 2025

“Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.”

—Robin Sharma Wednesday March 19, 2025

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”

— Frederick Douglas Thursday March 20, 2025

“Think about me every now and then, old friend.”

— John Lennon

Friday March 21, 2025

“We must never be afraid to go too far, for success lies just beyond.”

— Marcel Proust Saturday March 22, 2025

“There is no list of rules. There is one rule. The rule is: There are no rules.”

—Shonda Rhimes Sunday March 23, 2025

“I would rather have one article a day of this sort; and these 10 or 20 lines might readily represent a whole day’s hard work in the way of concentrated, intense thinking and revision, polish of style, weighing of words.”

—Joseph Pulitzer

Monday March 24, 2025

“Winners are the ones who really listen to the truth of their hearts.”

— Sylvester Stalone Tuesday March 25, 2025

“With everything that has happened to you, you can either feel sorry for yourself or treat what has happened as a gift. Everything is either an opportunity to grow or an obstacle to keep you from growing. You get to choose.”

— Wayne Dyer Wednesday March 26, 2025

“If you’re too rigid in your thinking you may miss some wonderful opportunities for storytelling.”

— Vince Gilligan

Thursday March 27, 2025

“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”

— William Butler Yeats Friday March 28, 2025

“Before you can make a dream come true, you must first have one.”

— Ronald McNair Saturday March 29, 2025

“Business is built on relationships, relationships are built on trust, and the foundation of trust is honesty.”

—Various

Sunday March 30, 2025

“Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

—Theodore Roosevelt Monday March 31, 2025

“What we do is more important than what we say or what we say we believe.”

—bell hooks Tuesday April 1, 2025

“Sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage”

—Matt Damon

Wednesday April 2, 2025

“Be passionate and bold. Always keep learning. You stop doing useful things if you don’t learn.”

—Satya Nadella Thursday April 3, 2025

“The chief cause of failure is substituting what you want most for what you want now.”

—Zig Ziglar Friday April 4, 2025

“If you know exactly what you want to be, you need to spend as much time as possible with people who are actually that already.”

—Gary Vaynerchuk

Saturday April 5, 2025

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.”

—Cormac McCarthy Sunday April 6, 2025

“Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”

—Dwight Eisenhower Monday April 7, 2025

“If it wasn’t hard, everyone would do it. It’s the hard that makes it great.”

—Tom Hanks

Tuesday April 8, 2025

“Sometimes your mistakes are you biggest virtues. You learn so much from the mistake. Those things that you think are the worst thing that’s happening to you can somehow turn around and be the greatest opportunity.”

—Nicole Kidman Wednesday April 9, 2025

“Get into what your kids are into. How miserable would it be to always be anti-popular stuff like ‘ughhhh you seriously like Taylor Swift?'”

—Joel Willis Thursday April 10, 2025

“Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.”

—Marie Curie

Friday April 11, 2025

“We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless.”

—Lech Walesa Saturday April 12, 2025

“It’s always better to shock people and change people’s expectations than to give them exactly what they think you can do.”

—Jonah Hill Sunday April 13, 2025

“I think happiness is overrated. Satisfied, at peace-those would be more realistic goals.”

— Brad Pitt

Monday April 14, 2025

“It is not very often that an opportunity comes knocking. But when it does, you’d better be bathed and dressed and ready to answer its call.”

—Jyoti Arora Tuesday April 15, 2025

“To understand the heart and mind of a person, look not at what he has already achieved, but at what he aspires to do.”

—Kahlil Gibran Wednesday April 16, 2025

“Diligence is the mother of good luck.”

— Benjamin Franklin

Thursday April 17, 2025

“The rung of a ladder was never meant to rest upon, but only to hold a man’s foot long enough to enable him to put the other somewhat higher.”

— Thomas Huxley Friday April 18, 2025

“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle. Happiness never decreases by being shared.”

— Gautama Buddha Saturday April 19, 2025

“It’s hard work to make a four-minute program look effortless and elegant.”

— Katarina Witt

Sunday April 20, 2025

“I would rather five people knew my work and thought it was good work than five million knew me and were indifferent.”

— Colin Firth Monday April 21, 2025

“Someday is not a day of the week.”

—Janet Dailey Tuesday April 22, 2025

“If everything seems under control, you’re not going fast enough.”

—Mario Andretti

Wednesday April 23, 2025

“An important attribute of success is to be yourself. Never hide what makes you, you.”

— Indra Nooyi Thursday April 24, 2025

“What is harder than rock, or softer than water? Yet soft water hollows out hard rock. Persevere.”

—Ovid Friday April 25, 2025

“My pain may be the reason for somebody’s laugh. But my laugh must never be the reason for somebody’s pain.”

— Charlie Chaplin

Saturday April 26, 2025

“Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.”

— Drew Houston Sunday April 27, 2025

“A lot of times, people look at the negative side of what they feel they can’t do. I always look on the positive side of what I can do.”

— Chuck Norris Monday April 28, 2025

“I tend to think you’re fearless when you recognize why you should be scared of things, but do them anyway.”

—Christian Bale

Tuesday April 29, 2025

“Success … is built on the foundation of courage, hard work and individual responsibility. Despite what some would have us believe, success is not built on resentment and fears.”

— Susana Martinez Wednesday April 30, 2025

“I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life

— and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.”

—Georgia O’Keeffe Thursday May 1, 2025

“I practice my saxophone three hours a day. I’m not saying I’m particularly special, but if you do something three hours a day for forty years, you get pretty good at it.”

— Kenny G

Friday May 2, 2025

“Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors.”

— African proverb Saturday May 3, 2025

“I know the price of success: dedication, hard work and an unremitting devotion to the things you want to see happen.”

— Frank Lloyd Wright Sunday May 4, 2025

“I think one day you’ll find that you’re the hero you’ve been looking for.”

—Jimmy Stewart

Monday May 5, 2025

“If all I do in my life is soothe someone’s spirit with a song , then let me do that and I’m happy.”

— Gladys Knight Tuesday May 6, 2025

“Life becomes easier when you learn to accept the apology you never got.”

—R. Brault Wednesday May 7, 2025

“There are times in all of our lives when a reliance on gut or intuition just seems more appropriate, when a particular course of action just feels right. And, interestingly, I’ve discovered it’s in facing life’s most important decisions that intuition seems the most indispensable.”

—Tim Cook

Thursday May 8, 2025

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance.”

— Martin Luther King Jr. Friday May 9, 2025

“You may think using Google’s great, but I still think it’s terrible.”

— Larry Page Saturday May 10, 2025

“It’s tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 a.m. when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas.”

—Marvin Hagler

Sunday May 11, 2025

“There is no security on the Earth, there is only opportunity.”

— Douglas MacArthur Monday May 12, 2025

“Everyone’s like, ‘overnight sensation.’ It’s not overnight. It’s years of hard work.”

—Margot Robbie Tuesday May 13, 2025

“The worth of a life is not determined by a single failure or a solitary success.”

— Kevin Kline

Wednesday May 14, 2025

“When we are no longer able to change a situation

— we are challenged to change ourselves.”

—Viktor E. Frankl Thursday May 15, 2025

“Only the weak are cruel. Gentleness can only be expected from the strong.”

— Leo Buscaglia Friday May 16, 2025

“For small creatures such as we, the vastness is bearable only through love.”

— Carl Sagan

Saturday May 17, 2025

“Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like.”

— Brian Chesky Sunday May 18, 2025

“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.”

— Willie Nelson Monday May 19, 2025

“Don’t write what you think people want to read. Find your voice and write about what’s in your heart.”

— Quentin Tarantino

Tuesday May 20, 2025

“Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.”

— Grandma Moses Wednesday May 21, 2025

“There is overwhelming evidence that the higher the level of self-esteem, the more likely one will be to treat others with respect, kindness, and generosity.”

— Nathaniel Branden Thursday May 22, 2025

“It’s a good place when all you have is hope and not expectations.”

— Danny Boyle

Friday May 23, 2025

“Good things come to obsessive compulsives who fixate.”

—Kieran Culkin Saturday May 24, 2025

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

—Frederick Douglass Sunday May 25, 2025

“You can’t be afraid of what people are going to say, because you’re never going to make everyone happy.”

—Selena Gomez

Monday May 26, 2025

“Waking up in truth is so much better than living in a lie.”

—Idris Elba Tuesday May 27, 2025

“Instead of looking at the past, I put myself ahead 20 years and try to look at what I need to do now in order to get there then.”

—Diana Ross Wednesday May 28, 2025

“People seldom do what they believe in. They do what is convenient, and then repent.”

—Bob Dylan

Thursday May 29, 2025

“Everybody wants to be famous, but nobody wants to do the work. I live by that. You grind hard so you can play hard. At the end of the day, you put all the work in, and eventually it’ll pay off. It could be in a year, it could be in 30 years. Eventually, your hard work will pay off.”

—Kevin Hart Friday May 30, 2025

“Anything in life worth having is worth working for.”

— Andrew Carnegie Saturday May 31, 2025

“Life is short, and the world is wide.”

— Simon Raven

Sunday June 1, 2025

“I felt that one had better die fighting against injustice than to die like a dog or rat in a trap. I had already determined to sell my life as dearly as possible if attacked. I felt if I could take one lyncher with me, this would even up the score a little bit.”

—Ida B. Wells Monday June 2, 2025

“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

—Edith Wharton Tuesday June 3, 2025

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?”

— Satchel Paige

Wednesday June 4, 2025

“When you find an idea that you just can’t stop thinking about, that’s probably a good one to pursue.”

—Josh James Thursday June 5, 2025

“We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand.”

—MacKenzie Scott Friday June 6, 2025

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”

— Leo Tolstoy

Saturday June 7, 2025

“Economics is like the Dutch language. I’m told it makes sense, but I have my doubts.”

—John Oliver Sunday June 8, 2025

“Ultimately, you just have one life. You never know unless you try. And you never get anywhere unless you ask.”

— Kate Winslet Monday June 9, 2025

“We are all ordinary. We are all boring. We are all spectacular. We are all shy. We are all bold. We are all heroes. We are all helpless. It just depends on the day.”

—Brad Meltzer

Tuesday June 10, 2025

“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.”

— George Carlin Wednesday June 11, 2025

“Some of the world’s greatest feats were accomplished by people not smart enough to know they were impossible.”

— Doug Larson Thursday June 12, 2025

“Take wrong turns. Talk to strangers. Open unmarked doors. And if you see a group of people in a field, go find out what they are doing. Do things without always knowing how they’ll turn out.”

—Randall Munroe

Friday June 13, 2025

“I’m intimidated by the fear of being average.”

— Taylor Swift Saturday June 14, 2025

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.”

—Judy Garland Sunday June 15, 2025

“The history of the world is the history of a few people who had faith in themselves.”

— Swami Vivekananda

Monday June 16, 2025

“The one thing you’re most reluctant to tell. That’s where the comedy is.”

— Mike Birbiglia Tuesday June 17, 2025

“Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for.”

— Jennifer Lopez Wednesday June 18, 2025

“Basically, the first half of life is writing the text, and the second half is writing the commentary on that text.”

—Richard Rohr

Thursday June 19, 2025

“Great artists steal’ is … about finding inspiration in the work of others, then using it as a starting point for original creative output.”

— Adam J. Kurtz Friday June 20, 2025

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

—Muhammad Ali Saturday June 21, 2025

“You must not only aim right, but draw the bow with all your might.”

— Henry David Thoreau

Sunday June 22, 2025

“Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it.”

—Marcus Aurelius Monday June 23, 2025

“I have already lost touch with a couple of people I used to be.”

—Joan Didion Tuesday June 24, 2025

“Fear of looking stupid is the No. 1 killer of dreams. The worst part? The people who make you feel stupid are usually the ones least qualified to judge someone else’s life.”

—Anthony Moore

Wednesday June 25, 2025

“I’ve grown most not from victories but from setbacks. If winning is God’s reward, then losing is how he teaches us.”

—Serena Williams Thursday June 26, 2025

“Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent of how I react to it.”

— Charles Swindoll Friday June 27, 2025

“A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.”

— David Brinkley

Saturday June 28, 2025

“I don’t know what the future may hold, but I know who holds the future.”

—Ralph Abernathy Sunday June 29, 2025

“People always fall in love with the most perfect aspects of each other’s personalities. Who wouldn’t? Anybody can love the most wonderful parts of another person. But that’s not the clever trick. The really clever trick is this: Can you accept the flaws?”

—Elizabeth Gilbert Monday June 30, 2025

“Being an optimist after you’ve got the very thing you want doesn’t count.”

— Ken Hubbard

Tuesday July 1, 2025

“I can say the willingness to get dirty has always defined us as an nation, and it’s a hallmark of hard work and a hallmark of fun, and dirt is not the enemy.”

— Mike Rowe Wednesday July 2, 2025

“I’ll tell you what bravery really is. Bravery is just determination to do a job that you know has to be done.”

—Audie Murphy Thursday July 3, 2025

“Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you.”

— Mark Cuban

Friday July 4, 2025

“If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.”

—General George S. Patton Saturday July 5, 2025

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.”

— Robin Williams Sunday July 6, 2025

“Philosophy is like trying to open a safe with a combination lock: each little adjustment of the dials seems to achieve nothing, only when everything is in place does the door open.”

— Ludwig Wittgenstein

Monday July 7, 2025

“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.”

—Stephen Covey Tuesday July 8, 2025

“Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.”

— John F. Kennedy Wednesday July 9, 2025

“If you hear the dogs, keep going. If you see the torches in the woods, keep going. If there’s shouting after you, keep going. Don’t ever stop. Keep going. If you want a taste of freedom, keep going.”

— Araminta Ross (later known as Harriet Tubman)

Thursday July 10, 2025

“Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos.”

—Stephen Sondheim Friday July 11, 2025

“Reality is created by the mind; we can change our reality by changing our mind.”

—Plato Saturday July 12, 2025

“Grant me courage to serve others; For in service there is true life.”

—Cesar Chavez

Sunday July 13, 2025

“Anyone with two tunics should share with him who has none.”

— John the Baptist Monday July 14, 2025

“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

— Sir Winston Churchill Tuesday July 15, 2025

“What I’ve learned from running is that the time to push hard is when you’re hurting like crazy and you want to give up. Success is often just around the corner.”

—James Dyson

Wednesday July 16, 2025

“Do you really want to look back on your life and see how wonderful it could have been had you not been afraid to live it?”

—Caroline Myss Thursday July 17, 2025

“The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time.”

—Julia Child Friday July 18, 2025

“Flaming enthusiasm, backed by horse-sense and persistence, is the quality that most frequently makes for success.”

— Dale Carnegie

Saturday July 19, 2025

“God loves us beyond comprehension, and we cannot diminish God’s love for us.”

— Saint Peter Sunday July 20, 2025

“What gets celebrated gets replicated.”

— Bradley Cooper Monday July 21, 2025

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.”

— Alan Kay

Tuesday July 22, 2025

“Everyone you meet in life is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

—Unknown original Wednesday July 23, 2025

“If you look around the room, and you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”

— Lorne Michaels Thursday July 24, 2025

“Being polite and grateful will make people more inclined to help you. And if people are willing to help you, you may accidentally get something you want.”

— Jason Sudeikis

Friday July 25, 2025

“If people knew how hard I worked to achieve my mastery, it wouldn’t seem so wonderful after all.”

— Michaelengo Saturday July 26, 2025

“If you want to change who you are, you have to change what you do.”

—Jude Law Sunday July 27, 2025

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

— Anonymous

Monday July 28, 2025

“Bridge the age gap. For younger people, find a way to spend time with older people. For the more silver-haired among us, I’m telling you: Find a few things the young kids are into — music, tech, sports — and check them out.”

—Mike Erwin Tuesday July 29, 2025

“I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning how to sail my ship.”

—Mary Louise Alcott Wednesday July 30, 2025

“Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.”

— Margaret Fuller

Thursday July 31, 2025

“Freedom lies in being bold.”

—Robert Frost Friday August 1, 2025

“I will take the subway and look at certain women and think ‘God, that woman’s story will never be told. How come that lady doesn’t get a movie about her?’

— Natasha Lyonne Saturday August 2, 2025

“If you focus on results you’ll never change. If you focus on change, you’ll get results.”

— Jack Dixon

Sunday August 3, 2025

“Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.”

— Bruce Lee Monday August 4, 2025

“Complexity kills. It sucks the life out of developers, it makes products difficult to plan, build and test, it introduces security challenges, and it causes end-user and administrator frustration.”

— Ray Ozzie Tuesday August 5, 2025

“When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us.”

— Alexander Graham Bell

Wednesday August 6, 2025

“The greatest lesson that I learned in all of this is that you have to start. Start now, start here, and start small. Keep it Simple.”

— Jack Dorsey Thursday August 7, 2025

“The crisis of today is the joke of tomorrow.”

—H.G. Wells Friday August 8, 2025

“Either America will destroy ignorance or ignorance will destroy the United States.”

—W. E. B. Du Bois

Saturday August 9, 2025

“It would be wonderful if I can inspire others, who are struggling to realize their dreams, to say: If this country kid could do it, let me keep slogging away.”

— Douglas Englebart Sunday August 10, 2025

“Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.”

— George Addair Monday August 11, 2025

“Sometimes you can only find heaven by slowly backing away from hell.”

—Carrie Fisher

Tuesday August 12, 2025

“I’ve got to give props to the Jesuit priests.”

— Neil deGrasse Tyson Wednesday August 13, 2025

“If God took the trouble to tell us eight hundred times to be glad and rejoice, He must want us to do it!

— Eleanor Hodgman Porter Thursday August 14, 2025

“That’s the best part of the whole thing, is the people that we’ve met along the way. We’ve met some wonderful, wonderful people and we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

— Pearl Dion

Friday August 15, 2025

“Conditions are never perfect. ‘Someday’ is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you…. If it’s important to you and you want to do it ‘eventually,’ just do it and correct course along the way.”

— Tim Ferriss Saturday August 16, 2025

“Whatever you do, don’t wake up at 65 years old and think about what you should have done with your life.”

— George Clooney Sunday August 17, 2025

“My soul is that of a drummer…. I didn’t do it to become rich and famous. I did it because it was the love of my life.”

— Ringo Starr

Monday August 18, 2025

“Just keep going. Everybody gets better if they keep at it.”

— Ted Williams Tuesday August 19, 2025

“There can be no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to help others without expecting anything in return.”

— Nelson Mandela Wednesday August 20, 2025

“Good luck has its storms

— George Lucas

Thursday August 21, 2025

“Faith moves mountains, but you have to keep pushing while you’re praying.”

— Mason Cooley Friday August 22, 2025

“No failure means no risk, which means nothing new”

—Richard Branson Saturday August 23, 2025

“I’m a big believer in the power of inexperience. It was the greatest asset I had when I started TFA. If I had known at the outset how hard it was going to be, I might never have started.”

—Wendy Kopp

Sunday August 24, 2025

“Who sows virtue reaps honor.”

—Leonardo da Vinci Monday August 25, 2025

“So often, people are working hard at the wrong thing. Working on the right thing is probably more important than working hard.”

—Caterina Fake Tuesday August 26, 2025

“I think of doing a series as very hard work. But then I’ve talked to coal miners, and that’s really hard work.”

—William Shatner

Wednesday August 27, 2025

“Life is a daring adventure or it is nothing at all.”

— Helen Keller Thursday August 28, 2025

“Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light.”

— Vera Nazarian Friday August 29, 2025

“To see we must forget the name of the thing we are looking at.”

—Claude Monet

Saturday August 30, 2025

“I didn’t like the idea of being foolish, but I learned pretty soon that it was essential to fail and be foolish.”

—Daniel Day-Lewis Sunday August 31, 2025

“I hate that word: lucky. It cheapens a lot of hard work.”

—Peter Dinklage Monday September 1, 2025

“Even when I was close to defeat I rose to my feet”

—Dr. Dre

Tuesday September 2, 2025

“Happiness is an inside job.”

— Anonymous Wednesday September 3, 2025

“I was literally just doing my job.”

— Stanislav Petrov Thursday September 4, 2025

“All good ideas start out as bad ideas, that’s why it takes so long.”

— Steven Spielberg

Friday September 5, 2025

“The world has never had a good definition of the word liberty, and the American people, just now, are much in want of one.”

— Abraham Lincoln Saturday September 6, 2025

“I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme, and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle and end.”

—Gilda Radner Sunday September 7, 2025

“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.”

— Mark Twain

Monday September 8, 2025

“Only eyes washed by tears can see clearly.”

— Louis Mann Tuesday September 9, 2025

“You have to learn the rules to be able to know how to break them.”

— Keira Knightley Wednesday September 10, 2025

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

— Pablo Picasso

Thursday September 11, 2025

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

— Les Brown Friday September 12, 2025

“The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do.”

—Michael Porter Saturday September 13, 2025

“Let me tell you the secret that has led me to my goals: my strength lies solely in my tenacity.”

— Louis Pasteur

Sunday September 14, 2025

“Your employees come first. And if you treat your employees right, guess what? Your customers come back.”

— Herb Kelleher Monday September 15, 2025

“Success isn’t determined by how many times you win, but by how you play the week after you lose.”

— Pele Tuesday September 16, 2025

“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.”

—Will Arnett

Wednesday September 17, 2025

“The true secret of happiness lies in taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.”

—William Morris Thursday September 18, 2025

“I would rather die of passion than of boredom.”

— Vincent Van Gogh Friday September 19, 2025

“The impossible exists only until we find a way to make it possible”

—Mike Horn

Saturday September 20, 2025

“Boredom is a lack of crazy. It’s a lack of creativity. Invention. Innovation. If you’re bored, blame yourself.”

—Katelyn S. Irons Sunday September 21, 2025

“The greatest danger in times of turbulence is not the turbulence; it is to act with yesterday’s logic.”

— Peter Drucker Monday September 22, 2025

“Never let anyone define you. You are the only person who defines you. No one can speak for you. Only you speak for you. You are your only voice.”

— Terry Crews

Tuesday September 23, 2025

“Be so good they can’t ignore you.”

— Steve Martin Wednesday September 24, 2025

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

— Martin Luther King Thursday September 25, 2025

“The only way to win is to learn faster than anyone else.”

—Eric Ries

Friday September 26, 2025

“God doesn’t require us to succeed, he only requires that you try.”

— Mother Teresa Saturday September 27, 2025

“May I never be complete. May I never be content. May I never be perfect.”

—Chuck Palahniuk Sunday September 28, 2025

“Instead of wondering when your next vacation is, maybe you should set up a life you don’t need to escape from.”

— Seth Godin

Monday September 29, 2025

“The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear defeat without losing heart.”

— Robert Green Ingersoll Tuesday September 30, 2025

“It isn’t hard to be good from time to time in sports. What is tough, is being good every day.”

— Willie Mays Wednesday October 1, 2025

“Death is very likely the single best invention of life. It’s life’s change agent; it clears out the old to make way for the new. Right now, the new is you. But someday, not too long from now, you will gradually become the old and be cleared away. Sorry to be so dramatic, but it’s quite true. Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.”

— Steve Jobs

Thursday October 2, 2025

“Have no fear of perfection. You’ll never reach it.”

—Salvador Dali Friday October 3, 2025

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

—Alice Walker Saturday October 4, 2025

“The person who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is an 80 percent friend, not a 20 percent enemy.”

— President Reagan

Sunday October 5, 2025

“The thing about smart people is that they seem like crazy people to dumb people.”

—Stephen Hawking Monday October 6, 2025

“People have confused playing devil’s advocate with being intelligent.”

— Cecily Strong Tuesday October 7, 2025

“Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is.”

— Vince Lombardi

Wednesday October 8, 2025

“The minute you start caring about what other people think, is the minute you stop being yourself.”

—Meryl Streep Thursday October 9, 2025

“Optimism is the one quality more associated with success and happiness than any other.”

— Brian Tracy Friday October 10, 2025

“People who say it cannot be done should not interrupt those who are doing it.”

— George Bernard Shaw

Saturday October 11, 2025

“My only goal is to stay focused on my craft and make sure my life is as sharp as it can be to attack any character that is given to me.”

—Michael K. Williams Sunday October 12, 2025

“If you’re ever thinking, Oh, but I’m a waste of space and I’m a burden,” remember: that also describes the Grand Canyon. Why don’t you have friends and family take pictures of you from a safe distance? Revel in your majestic profile?”

— Maria Bamford Monday October 13, 2025

“If everybody loves you, something is wrong. Find at least one enemy to keep you alert.”

—Paulo Coelho

Tuesday October 14, 2025

“[T]he world is more malleable than you think and it’s waiting for you to hammer it into shape.”

—Bono Wednesday October 15, 2025

“Yes, I am a dreamer. For a dreamer is one who can find his way by moonlight, and see the dawn before the rest of the world.”

— Oscar Wilde Thursday October 16, 2025

“Our heart knows what our mind has forgotten

— it knows the sacred that is within all that exists, and through a depth of feeling we can once again experience this connection, this belonging.”

— Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee

Friday October 17, 2025

“Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.”

— Arnold Palmer Saturday October 18, 2025

“Life doesn’t run away from nobody. Life runs at people.”

— Joe Frazier Sunday October 19, 2025

“The last 10 percent it takes to launch something takes as much energy as the first 90 percent.”

— Rob Kalin

Monday October 20, 2025

“Don’t let life discourage you; everyone who got where he is had to begin where he was.”

— Richard L. Evans Tuesday October 21, 2025

“Greatness is a lot of small things done well. Day after day, workout after workout, obedience after obedience, day after day.”

— Ray Lewis Wednesday October 22, 2025

“Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical.”

—Howard Schultz

Thursday October 23, 2025

“Next time you think you are important, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.”

—Will Rogers Friday October 24, 2025

“I made a resolve then that I was going to amount to something if I could. And no hours, nor amount of labor, nor amount of money would deter me from giving the best that there was in me. And I have done that ever since, and I win by it. I know.”

— Harlan Sanders Saturday October 25, 2025

“If you see a bandwagon, it’s too late.”

—James Goldsmith

Sunday October 26, 2025

“Everyone has a plan ’til they get punched in the mouth.”

— Mike Tyson Monday October 27, 2025

“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

— Michael Jordan Tuesday October 28, 2025

“One, don’t believe everything that’s written about you. Two, don’t pick up too many checks.”

— George “Babe” Ruth

Wednesday October 29, 2025

“Before you speak, run this through your head: Is what I’m about to say true? Is it helpful? Is it inspiring? Is it necessary? Is it kind? If you cannot answer yes to these questions, then don’t say it, don’t tweet it, don’t write it.”

—Beret Guidera Thursday October 30, 2025

“You can and should set your own limits and clearly articulate them. This takes courage, but it is also liberating and empowering, and often earns you new respect.”

—Rosalind Brewer Friday October 31, 2025

“Every vision is a joke until the first man accomplishes it; once realized, it becomes commonplace.”

— Robert Goddard

Saturday November 1, 2025

“Don’t be afraid your life will end; be afraid that it will never begin.”

— Grace Hansen Sunday November 2, 2025

“When you meet somebody for the first time, you’re not meeting them. You’re meeting their representative.”

— Chris Rock Monday November 3, 2025

“Not everything that can be counted counts, and not everything that counts can be counted.”

— William Bruce Cameron

Tuesday November 4, 2025

“We always honor our people when they die; we’ve got to honor them while we’re still alive.”

—Biz Markie Wednesday November 5, 2025

“Live your life as an Exclamation rather than an Explanation”

— Isaac Newton Thursday November 6, 2025

“It’s easy to do nothing, but your heart breaks a little more every time you do.”

— Mark Ruffalo

Friday November 7, 2025

“Pressure is a privilege. It only comes to those who earn it.”

— Billie Jean King Saturday November 8, 2025

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning.”

—Louis L’Amour Sunday November 9, 2025

“The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.”

— Bob Marley

Monday November 10, 2025

“Give me a stock clerk with a goal, and I will give you a man who will make history. Give me a man without a goal, and I will give you a stock clerk.”

— James Cash Penny Tuesday November 11, 2025

“I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty.”

— Susan B. Anthony Wednesday November 12, 2025

“My first job was washing dishes in the basement of a nursing home for $2.10 an hour, and I learned as much about the value of hard work there as I ever did later.”

—Douglas Preston

Thursday November 13, 2025

“Understand well as I may, my comprehension can only be an infinitesimal fraction of all I want to understand.”

— Ada Lovelace Friday November 14, 2025

“When you are not willing to fully receive, you are training the universe not to give to you! It’s simple: if you aren’t willing to receive your share, it will go to someone else who is.”

—T. Harv Eker Saturday November 15, 2025

“You’re going to fall down, but the world doesn’t care how many times you fall down, as long as it’s one fewer than the numbers of times you get back up.”

— Aaron Sorkin

Sunday November 16, 2025

“You do this because you like it, you think what you’re making is beautiful. And if you think it’s beautiful, maybe they think it’s beautiful.”

— Lou Reed Monday November 17, 2025

“We are less bored than our ancestors were, but we are more afraid of boredom.”

—Bertrand Russell Tuesday November 18, 2025

“Luck? I don’t know anything about luck. I’ve never banked on it, and I’m afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: hard work, and realizing what is opportunity and what isn’t.”

— Lucille Ball

Wednesday November 19, 2025

“Don’t aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference.”

—Denzel Washington Thursday November 20, 2025

“It’s good to learn from your mistakes. It’s better to learn from other people’s mistakes.”

— Warren Buffett Friday November 21, 2025

“Every man dies. Not every man really lives.”

—William Wallace

Saturday November 22, 2025

“I feel like if it’s not scaring you, you’re doing it wrong.”

—Anna Kendrick Sunday November 23, 2025

“You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.”

— Oprah Winfrey Monday November 24, 2025

“There is no element of genius without some form of madness.”

— Leonardo DiCaprio

Tuesday November 25, 2025

“Sometimes you have to wander a bit, and do what you don’t want to in order to figure out what it is you’re supposed to do.”

— Larry David Wednesday November 26, 2025

“Life always offers you a second chance. It is called tomorrow.”

— Dylan Thomas Thursday November 27, 2025

“To scale, do things that don’t scale.”

—Reid Hoffman

Friday November 28, 2025

“Normal is not something to aspire to, it’s something to get away from.”

— Jodie Foster Saturday November 29, 2025

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.”

—Thich Nhat Hanh Sunday November 30, 2025

“Men give me credit for some genius. All the genius I have lies in this; when I have a subject in hand, I study it profoundly. Day and night it is before me. My mind becomes pervaded with it. Then the effort that I have made is what people are pleased to call the fruit of genius. It is the fruit of labor and thought.”

— Alexander Hamilton

Monday December 1, 2025

“Time is life itself, and life resides in the human heart.”

— Michael Ende Tuesday December 2, 2025

“The big money is not in the buying and selling … but in the waiting.”

— Charlie Munger Wednesday December 3, 2025

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others.”

—Marcus Tullius Cicero

Thursday December 4, 2025

“Someone once said, ‘Adversity introduces a man to himself.’ For some reason, that’s scary, but most people discover that adversity does make them stronger.”

—Max Cleland Friday December 5, 2025

“I can’t tell you which one is right. But I can tell you which one is more fun.”

— Phil Knight Saturday December 6, 2025

“The lessons aren’t about wealth or fame or working harder and harder. The clearest message that we get from this 75-year study is this: Good relationships keep us happier and healthier. Period.”

—Dr. Robert Waldinger

Sunday December 7, 2025

“I put instant coffee in a microwave oven and almost went back in time.”

— Steven Wright Monday December 8, 2025

“The best way out is always through.”

— Robert Frost Tuesday December 9, 2025

“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”

— Booker T. Washington

Wednesday December 10, 2025

“Still and all, why bother? Here’s my answer. …”

—Kurt Vonnegut Thursday December 11, 2025

“In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf.”

—Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday December 12, 2025

“People think I’m an overnight success. No. It’s just that you all found me overnight.”

— Leslie Jones

Saturday December 13, 2025

“To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try.”

—Rosa Parks Sunday December 14, 2025

“If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.”

—Dalai Lama Monday December 15, 2025

“There is only one boss: the customer. And he can fire everybody in the company, from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

—Sam Walton

Tuesday December 16, 2025

“I always want to say to people who want to be rich and famous: ‘try being rich first’. See if that doesn’t cover most of it.”

—Bill Murray Wednesday December 17, 2025

“We don’t want to suffer. We don’t want to feel discomfort. So the whole time, we’re living our lives in a very comfortable area. There’s no growth in that.”

— David Goggins Thursday December 18, 2025

“It’s better for people to miss you than to have seen too much of you.”

— Edward Norton

Friday December 19, 2025

“Forget about style; worry about results.”

—Bobby Orr Saturday December 20, 2025

“St. Francis of Assisi taught me that there is a wound in the Creation and that the greatest use we could make of our lives was to ask to be made a healer of it.”

— Alan Paton Sunday December 21, 2025

“My motto was always to keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging.”

—Hank Aaron

Monday December 22, 2025

“Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you’re a janitor or taking your first summer job, because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life.”

—Tyler Perry Tuesday December 23, 2025

“The road to success is not easy to navigate, but with hard work, drive, and passion, it’s possible to achieve the American dream.”

—Tommy Hilfiger Wednesday December 24, 2025

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.”

—Beyoncé

Thursday December 25, 2025

“Nobody in life gets exactly what they thought they were going to get. But if you work really hard and you’re kind, amazing things will happen.”

—Conan O’Brien Friday December 26, 2025

“Pray as though everything depended on God. Work as though everything depended on you.”

— Saint Augustine Saturday December 27, 2025

“If you don’t fall how are you going to know what getting up is like.”

— Stephen Curry

Sunday December 28, 2025

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

—Senator Mitt Romney. Monday December 29, 2025

“To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”

— C. S. Lewis Tuesday December 30, 2025

“I always prefer to believe the best of everybody, it saves so much trouble.”

—Rudyard Kipling

Wednesday December 31, 2025

“This is it. This is life, the one you get.”

—Jeff Barry

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.