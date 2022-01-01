This year's list includes some great ones: inspiring, poignant, thought-provoking, and just-plain-amusing quotes.

Whether you read this year's entire list at once (as some readers have told me they do), or else refer back to this page over the next 12 months and beyond, I hope you'll find some energizing and uplifting quotes among them.

Saturday, January 1, 2022

"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality."

--Desmond Tutu

Sunday, January 2, 2022

"You are in danger of living a life so comfortable and soft, that you will die without ever realizing your true potential."

--David Goggins

Monday, January 3, 2022

"I'm behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up. I'm crying as I write this email."

--Amazon employee Tara Jones, in an email to Jeff Bezos that sparked an internal investigation showing thousands had been underpaid.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

"I'm no good at anything but comedy, which I think I'm good at. I'm absolutely no good at networking; I'm terrible at acting; I'm terrible at dealing with executives; I'm terrible at collaborating. And I say whatever I want to say. But I think I'm good enough at comedy that I can survive. And I don't really have an ambition for money."

--Norm MacDonald

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

"There's no talent here, this is hard work. This is an obsession. Talent does not exist, we are all human beings. You could be anyone if you put in the time. You will reach the top, and that's that. I am not talented, I am obsessed."

--Conor McGregor

Thursday, January 6, 2022

"Trust is hard to come by. That's why my circle is small and tight. I'm kind of funny about making new friends."

--Eminem

Friday, January 7, 2022

"You would be amazed what the ordinary guy knows."

--Matt Drudge

Saturday, January 8, 2022

"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come."

--Dwayne Johnson

Sunday, January 9, 2022

"The moment anyone tries to demean or degrade you in any way, you have to know how great you are. Nobody would bother to beat you down if you were not a threat."

--Cicely Tyson

Monday, January 10, 2022

"It takes courage and strength to be empathetic, and I'm very proudly an empathetic and compassionate leader. I am trying to chart a different path, and that will attract criticism, but I can only be true to myself and the form of leadership I believe in."

--Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

"I look forward to going back home, but I guess it was a nice break from everything."

--Livae Nanjikana, one of two men rescued after surviving 29 days adrift off the coast of the Solomon Islands

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

"I've grown most not from victories, but from setbacks. If winning is God's reward, then losing is how he teaches us."

--Serena Williams

Thursday, January 13, 2022

"How does this advance my personal position? You need to think about that 24/7."

--Gerri, on Succession

Friday, January 14, 2022

"It's Alma Powell. She was with me the whole time. We've been married 58 years. And she put up with a lot. She took care of the kids when I was, you know, running around. And she was always there for me and she'd tell me, 'That's not a good idea.' She was usually right."

--Colin Powell, in his last published interview, when asked who was the greatest person he'd ever known

Saturday, January 15, 2022

"I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion."

--Pink

Sunday, January 16, 2022

"I would rather people take me as straightforward and not have to wonder if I'm kidding or not. Because what I have to say, and what I'm interested in doing and communicating, is worthwhile enough that I don't want to muck it up with people being confused about where I'm really coming from."

--Charles Grodin

Monday, January 17, 2022

"If you don't fall, how are you going to know what getting up is like?"

--Steph Curry

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

"It's not terribly easy. Although I think it's probably doable for almost every person out there. And it really does work. It works in business. It works in relationships, raising your kids, all that stuff. But it does take a bit of work."

--Bode Miller, skier, on his practice of thinking of intense, dangerous stories before competing, in order to raise his performance level

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

"In terms of my own life goals, it became, how do you restore the situation? How can you transform your life? What are the enabling conditions that allow people to go from being victims to being victors? "

--Walter Mischel, creator of the famous Stanford University marshmallow experiment

Thursday, January 20, 2022

"To those wondering about giving while living: Try it. You'll like it."

--Chuck Feeney, one-time multi-billionaire who gave away his entire $8 billion fortune during his lifetime

Friday, January 21, 2022

"Hurt me with the truth. Don't comfort me with a lie."

--Rihanna

Saturday, January 22, 2022

"My only goal is to stay focused on my craft and make sure my life is as sharp as it can be to attack any character that is given to me."

--Michael K. Williams

Sunday, January 23, 2022

"Here's a true story, man. I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me...I used to sit on his lap and listen to you every day. So, it's a pretty special moment for me, man. Thank you very much."

--Burt Thakur, contestant on one of the last Jeopardy episodes hosted by Alex Trebek

Monday, January 24, 2022

"Staving off death is a thing that you have to work at. Left to itself (and that is what it is when it dies) the body tends to revert to a state of equilibrium with its environment."

--Richard Dawkins

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

"I demand pretty aggressive goal setting and a commitment to measured progress towards those goals because I don't like surprises. I don't even like good surprises."

--Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

"People talked to me in a way I think they would not have talked to somebody who hadn't shared the experience; they gave me their papers, they gave me their diaries. I found people constantly opening up to me. And I think they did because I had shared that experience with them."

--Neil Sheehan

Thursday, January 27, 2022

"I do! I can tell you. Last April [one day], I had a total of 19 Zoom meetings! I'm so tired of that! I do not have any back-to-back meetings anymore. I think I feel much more comfortable."

--Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom, on whether he ever gets Zoom fatigue

Friday, January 28, 2022

"What we do is more important than what we say or what we say we believe."

--bell hooks

Saturday, January 29, 2022

"You know what the happiest animal on earth is? It's a goldfish. You know why? It's got a 10-second memory."

--Ted Lasso

Sunday, January 30, 2022

"I felt like I wanted to be honest about the situation. Parents, and especially moms, are struggling right now. It's really hard."

--Gretchen Goldman, scientist and research director, whose honest photos of working from home went viral

Monday, January 31, 2022

"Once you really know yourself, can't nobody tell you nothing about you."

--Megan Thee Stallion

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

"You can be the most intelligent person, and you can have so much potential, but if you don't have a guide by which to channel that energy, then a lot of times, it's futile."

--LaKeith Stanfield

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

"I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps ... I'm the first Simone Biles."

--Simone Biles

Thursday, February 3, 2022

" "Don't count the days, make the days count."

--Muhammad Ali

Friday, February 4, 2022

"We do not remember days, we remember moments."

--Cesare Pavese

Saturday, February 5, 2022

"If you're not still learning and growing as an actor, then you have no backbone and no career."

--Kate Winslet

Sunday, February 6, 2022

"Waking up in truth is so much better than living in a lie."

--Idris Elba

Monday, February 7, 2022

"Nobody in life gets exactly what they thought they were going to get. But if you work really hard and you're kind, amazing things will happen."

--Conan O'Brien

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

"Every man dies. Not every man really lives."

--William Wallace

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

"Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn't have the power to say yes."

--Eleanor Roosevelt

Thursday, February 10, 2022

"This is not just a job. This is a passion. Connecting people, connecting the world, making a difference. How many jobs can say I made the world better today? We do that every single day."

--Ed Bastian

Friday, February 11, 2022

"Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble."

--John Madden

Saturday, February 12, 2022

"So if you stay ready, you ain't gotta get ready, and that is how I run my life."

--Will Smith

Sunday, February 13, 2022

"don't even call them fans. I don't like that. They're literally just a part of my life; they're a part of my family. I don't think of them as on a lower level than me. I don't think I'm anything but equal to all of them. So yeah, they're basically all of my siblings."

--Billie Eilish

Monday, February 14, 2022

"Everyone's like, 'overnight sensation.' It's not overnight. It's years of hard work."

--Margot Robbie

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

"There is no list of rules. There is one rule. The rule is: there are no rules."

--Shonda Rhimes

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

"Tom hit me like, 'Man, I would love for you to come help us out.' [W]ho wouldn't want to play with Tom?"

--Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Tom Brady inviting him to play with the team

Thursday, February 17, 2022

"You do have a story inside you; it lies articulate and waiting to be written -- behind your silence and your suffering."

--Anne Rice

Friday, February 18, 2022

"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."

-- Beyonce

Saturday, February 19, 2022

"It's been phenomenal, but everybody keeps congratulating me on my resurgence and my big comeback. I haven't been away, guys. I've been working steadily for the last 63 years."

--Betty White

Sunday, February 20, 2022

"Everyone you meet in life is fighting a battle you know nothing about."

--Unknown original

Monday, February 21, 2022

"Fear of looking stupid is the No. 1 killer of dreams. The worst part? The people who make you feel stupid are usually the ones least qualified to judge someone else's life."

--Anthony Moore

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

"The Eskimos had 52 names for snow because it was important to them: there ought to be as many for love."

--Margaret Atwood

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

"I am human."

--Sha'Carri Richardson

Thursday, February 24, 2022

"I can do it for you this time, but I can't do it for you every time."

--Author Juliet Funt, offering go-to phrases for how to set limits without saying no.

Friday, February 25, 2022

"I am not a colorful figure, and I wish to be kept out of the story of the guerrilla movement as much as possible."

--Charles Thomas Chick Parsons Jr., American hero of the Philippines in World War II, whose story recently reemerged

Saturday, February 26, 2022

"I had three young girls at home at the time, and the temperature got down to 6 degrees, with ice and frost on the inside of the house. I've lived that where I didn't have a dollar in my pocket to care for my family."

--Michael Esmond, who arranged to pay the past-due utility bills of 114 of neighbors who were risking having the power cut off before Christmas.

Sunday, February 27, 2022

"I have already lost touch with a couple of people I used to be. "

--Joan Didion

Monday, February 28, 2022

"I mean, I don't find it so difficult, and plus in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state. So I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it's a yes."

--Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on whether he could play until age 50

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

"I ran over and performed the Heimlich on him. ... They were very appreciative. ... My daughter pointed out that if we weren't late for breakfast, I would not have been in the parking lot at that time, and who knows what might have happened."

--Roger Spafford

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

"I really believe that if the political leaders of the world could see their planet from a distance of, let's say 100,000 miles, their outlook would be fundamentally changed. The all-important border would be invisible, that noisy argument suddenly silenced."

--Michael Collins

Thursday, March 3, 2022

"I strongly recommend that we execute our succession plan and name Tim Cook as CEO of Apple."

--Steve Jobs, shortly before his death in 2011, thus setting the stage for Cook too take over.

Friday, March 4, 2022

"If I had known at the outset how hard it was going to be, I might never have started. The world needs you before you stop asking naive questions and while you have the time to understand the true nature of the complex problems we face and take them on."

--Wendy Kopp

Saturday, March 5, 2022

"I just wish there were a bit more of an even playing field on things like learning to walk, and if it could be a little easier for those of us going through the course a second time."

--Tom Acquin

Sunday, March 6, 2022

"We believe the typewriter is obsolete. Let's prove it inside before we try and convince our customers."

--Michael Scott, then CEO of Apple, in a 1980 internal memo

Monday, March 7, 2022

"Oh, I knew it would work. I knew it would work."

--Marge Selbee, on the mathematical plan her husband came up with to game the lottery, which (legally) netted them about $27 million.

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

"If you say 'we' when you mean your son or your daughter--as in, 'We're on the travel soccer team,' it's a hint to yourself that you are intertwined in a way that is unhealthy."

--Julie Lythcott-Haims

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

"Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn't feel like what I was doing was very important. Big Bird helped me find my purpose. Carol Spinney, who played Big Bird"

--Carol Spinney

Thursday, March 10, 2022

"Instead of looking at the past, I put myself ahead 20 years and try to look at what I need to do now in order to get there then."

--Diana Ross

Friday, March 11, 2022

"Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave."

--Mary Tyler Moore

Saturday, March 12, 2022

"Before long, many people will telecommute from home along the information highway. Will it even make sense to keep an office?"

--New York Times article on open offices, 1994

Sunday, March 13, 2022

"Conditions are never perfect. 'Someday' is a disease that will take your dreams to the grave with you.... If it's important to you and you want to do it 'eventually,' just do it and correct course along the way."

--Tim Ferriss

Monday, March 14, 2022

"Your days are numbered. Use them to throw open the windows of your soul to the sun. If you do not, the sun will soon set, and you with it."

--Marcus Aurelius

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

"Be the kind of person that you want people to think you are."

--Socrates

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

"At the end of the day, don't forget that you're a person, don't forget you're a mother, don't forget you're a wife, don't forget you're a daughter."

--Indra Nooyi, former CEO PepsiCo

Thursday, March 17, 2022

"Far too many people are looking for the right person, instead of trying to be the right person."

--Gloria Steinem

Friday, March 18, 2022

"Russia is a tough, cold place, so Russians grab at happiness with both hands. There's also a hint of suffering involved, the idea that you will suffer for your pleasure."

--Helen Russell, author of The Atlas of Happiness: The Global Secrets of How to Be Happy.

Saturday, March 19, 2022

"The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex, overwhelming tasks into smaller manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one."

--Mark Twain

Sunday, March 20, 2022

"I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder."

--Salma Hayek

Monday, March 21, 2022

"Things have been changing very fast. All the money used to be in the town. COVID froze all our enterprise. Instead, we have this trading now, so these farmers are the kings of the island."

--Matias Espinosa, on how businesses crippled by the pandemic turned to barter.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

"Ambiguity and uncertainty is debilitating right now. So you're better to assume people can handle it, and share bad news early."

--Dr. David Rock, neuroscientist, on leadership during the pandemic

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

"The future belongs to those who prepare for it today."

--Malcolm X

Thursday, March 24, 2022

"Titles are great, but we want to understand what was the project you owned, what was the scope of a project, and what did you accomplish."

--Celeste Joy Diaz, one of Amazon's top recruiting managers, on how to write a resume that works.

Friday, March 25, 2022

"May I never be complete. May I never be content. May I never be perfect."

--Chuck Palahniuk

Saturday, March 26, 2022

"As I got older. I came to appreciate my dad's quiet influence on almost everything I have done in life."

--Bill Gates, on the death of his father, Bill Gates Sr.

Sunday, March 27, 2022

"Just as being an entrepreneur isn't for everyone, neither is sharing a bed with one."

--Laura Shear

Monday, March 28, 2022

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

--Naomi Osaka

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

"Tesla cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels [so] it kind of makes sense to put that onto a humanoid form."

--Elon Musk

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

"[My biggest influence] was realizing the tradeoff my parents made in immigrating to the United States. While neither of them pursued a career in entrepreneurship per se, the risk/reward profile they took was seared in my brain."

--Sam Yagan, CEO of ShopRunner

Thursday, March 31, 2022

"That so many newspapers would carry Calvin and Hobbes is an honor I'll long be proud of, and I've greatly appreciated your support and indulgence over the last decade. Drawing this comic strip has been a privilege and a pleasure, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity."

--Bill Watterson

Friday, April 1, 2022

"I don't know. In a sense, I don't really care. At this point, the big problem is, I don't want to waste any more of my time. ... People can say whatever they want about it. It's the most famous study in the history of psychology at this point."

--Philip Zimbardo, professor behind the Stanford Prison Experiment, on what the legacy of his controversial experiment would ultimately be

Saturday, April 2, 2022

"My first thought was, 'Wow, they're still around?'. Then I talked to Greg and Evan and saw their passion ... and what the business is and still is, and how it sustained and continued to grow over all these years."

--Paul Hanges, CEO of JibJab, 'describing when he was recruited to join the company in 2016.

Sunday, April 3, 2022

"He does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that."

--Dolly Parton, discussing her husband of 50+ years, Carl Thomas Dean

Monday, April 4, 2022

"I hate that word: 'lucky.' It cheapens a lot of hard work."

--Peter Dinklage

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

"If you are sure you understand everything that is going on, you are hopelessly confused."

-- Walter F. Mondale

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

"[I]f you are grateful for your life ... then you have to be grateful for all of it. You can't pick and choose what you're grateful for."

--Stephen Colbert

Thursday, April 7, 2022

"I was always a happy kid. I'd play the piano fairly well. I did all sorts of things fairly well. But who the hell wants to be happy all the time? It's a miserable state to be in permanently. Can you imagine how dreary that would be?"

--Christopher Plummer

Friday, April 8, 2022

"Everybody wants to be famous, but nobody wants to do the work. I live by that. You grind hard so you can play hard. At the end of the day, you put all the work in, and eventually it'll pay off. It could be in a year, it could be in 30 years. Eventually, your hard work will pay off."

--Kevin Hart

Saturday, April 9, 2022

"He loved making other people happy, but I think he was also always trying to solve that puzzle for himself. I'm not sure how successful he was at it, to be honest."

--Sary Lacy, on the late Tony Hsieh

Sunday, April 10, 2022

"If you see a bandwagon, it's too late."

--James Goldsmith

Monday, April 11, 2022

"Ninety percent of this stuff is just not that serious, we just get crazy about it."

--Ursula Burns, former CEO of Xerox

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."

--Anonymous

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

"There are times in all of our lives when a reliance on gut or intuition just seems more appropriate--when a particular course of action just feels right. And, interestingly, I've discovered it's in facing life's most important decisions that intuition seems the most indispensable."

--Tim Cook

Thursday, April 14, 2022

"The Taliban could take our pens and books, but they couldn't stop our minds from thinking."

--Malala Yousafzai

Friday, April 15, 2022

"I guess the worst day I have had was when I had to stand up in rehab in front of my wife and daughter and say 'Hi, my name is Sam and I am an addict.'"

--Samuel L. Jackson

Saturday, April 16, 2022

"Maybe you're not perfect, but you're willing to actually look at yourself and take some kind of accountability. That's a change. It might not mean that you can turn everything around, but I think there's something incredibly hopeful about that."

--Brie Larson

Sunday, April 17, 2022

"You can't go around building a better world for people. Only people can build a better world for people. Otherwise, it's just a cage."

--Terry Pratchett

Monday, April 18, 2022

"You're not going to get very far in life based on what you already know. You're going to advance in life by what you're going to learn."

--Charlie Munger

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

"Your kids are overwhelmingly fantastic."

--Genevieve Morgan Coursey, Uber driver near a college campus

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

"Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs - even though checkered by failure - than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat."

--Theodore Roosevelt

Thursday, April 21, 2022

"Your fear of looking stupid is making you look stupid."

--RuPaul

Friday, April 22, 2022

"Your love makes me strong. Your hate makes me unstoppable."

--Cristiano Ronaldo

Saturday, April 23, 2022

"Luck? I don't know anything about luck. I've never banked on it, and I'm afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: hard work -- and realizing what is opportunity and what isn't."

--Lucille Ball

Sunday, April 24, 2022

"Find out what your gift is and nurture it."

--Katy Perry

Monday, April 25, 2022

"It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 am when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas"

-- Marvin Hagler

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

"It is not very often that an opportunity comes knocking. But when it does, you'd better be bathed and dressed and ready to answer its call."

--Jyoti Arora

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

"I'm a shepherd, not a sheep, and I've always prided myself on being a leader and not a follower."

--Dustin Diamond

Thursday, April 28, 2022

"I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion."

--Alexander the Great

Friday, April 29, 2022

"One of the most important things for any leader is to never let anyone else define who you are. And you define who you are. I never think of myself as being a woman CEO of this company. I think of myself as a steward of a great institution."

--Ginni Rometty, executive chairman of IBM

Saturday, April 30, 2022

"Amid this uncertainty, the bright spot for me has been watching everyone pitch in to help your teammates and communities, and to make things better for the people we serve. We'll need that same level of energy, ingenuity and teamwork in the weeks and months ahead. Working together, I'm confident that we'll emerge from this challenge in a strong position."

--Sundar Pichai, in a pandemic way forward email to Google employees

Sunday, May 1, 2022

"Business is built relationships, relationships are built on trust, and the foundation of trust is honesty."

--Various

Monday, May 2, 2022

"Do you really want to look back on your life and see how wonderful it could have been had you not been afraid to live it?"

--Caroline Myss

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

"Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in?"

--Amanda Knox

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

"Being grateful means feeling and expressing appreciation and thankfulness for just how far we've come, and for what we have."

--Peter Diamandis

Thursday, May 5, 2022

"Those who take the time to pause and assist others with tasks are more likely to be viewed as leaders."

--Cody Reeves, an assistant professor at the Marriott School of Business at BYU.

Friday, May 6, 2022

"Please think about your legacy, because you're writing it every day."

--Gary Vaynerchuk

Saturday, May 7, 2022

"Right, wrong, good, bad, heaven, hell. I think that is the theme of my life. I think you have to know both in order to honestly choose one. So I'm familiar with both sides of the fence."

-- DMX

Sunday, May 8, 2022

"The lessons aren't about wealth or fame or working harder and harder. The clearest message that we get from this 75-year study is this: Good relationships keep us happier and healthier. Period."

--Dr. Robert Waldinger, a Harvard psychiatrist who ran the Harvard Grant Study for years

Monday, May 9, 2022

"When you have the ability to learn, you have the ability to continue to grow. ... The clients won't give you a better price for your products simply because you have a higher degree, but your knowledge of the business will help maintain the competitiveness of your company."

--Zhou Qunfei, CEO Lens Technology

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

"There's no quitting, I can't have quit in me. There was never an option to stop and quit."

--Major Lisa Jaster, third woman to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

"Build something 100 people love, not something 1 million people kind of like."

--Brian Chesky, cofounder of Airbnb

Thursday, May 12, 2022

"Every day we choose who we are by how we define ourselves."

--Angelina Jolie

Friday, May 13, 2022

"Happiness never decreases by being shared."

--Buddha

Saturday, May 14, 2022

"I tend to think you're fearless when you recognize why you should be scared of things, but do them anyway."

--Christian Bale

Sunday, May 15, 2022

"Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us."

--Jessica McClintock

Monday, May 16, 2022

"The people you work with are people you were just thrown together with. I mean, you don't know them. It wasn't your choice. And yet you spend more time with them than you do your friends or your family..."

--Martin Freeman

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

"Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be. But what will happen in all the other days that ever come can depend on what you do today."

--Ernest Hemingway

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

"The most significant barrier to female leadership is the actual lack of females in leadership. The best advice I can give to women is to go out and start something, ideally their own businesses. If you can't see a path for leadership within your own company, go blaze a trail of your own."

--Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle

Thursday, May 19, 2022

"Composing music is hard work."

--John Williams

Friday, May 20, 2022

"Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone--we find it with another."

--Thomas Merton

Saturday, May 21, 2022

"Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and, above all, confidence in ourselves. We must believe we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained."

--Marie Curie

Sunday, May 22, 2022

"What I've learned from running is that the time to push hard is when you're hurting like crazy and you want to give up. Success is often just around the corner."

--James Dyson

Monday, May 23, 2022

"I recently learned that in an average lifetime a person walks about 65,000 miles. That's two and a half times around the world. I wonder where your steps will take you. I wonder how you'll use the rest of the miles you're given."

--Fred Rogers

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves"

--Confucius

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

"Reality is created by the mind; we can change our reality by changing our mind."

--Plato

Thursday, May 26, 2022

"Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent of how I react to it."

--Charles Swindoll

Friday, May 27, 2022

"Unless it's written down it's not real"

--Jack Ryan character in a Tom Clancy book about financial terrorism attack quoting his wife while proposing a solution to White House staffers.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

"A passion for life is contagious and uplifting. Passion cuts both ways... I want to create passion in my own life and with those I care for. I want to feel, experience and live every emotion. I will suffer through the bad for the heights of the good."

--Pat Tillman

Sunday, May 29, 2022

"I had half a second where my heart sank, and then I sort of read the article and realized everyone was enjoying it so much. And now I just can't stop laughing. The best part is trying to see the bright side of any mistake."

--Closed caption writer who misheard "Canberrans" as "Ken Behrens" during a government address, and created an Australian meme in the process.

Monday, May 30, 2022

"The heart has its reasons which reason knows not."

--Blaise Pascal

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

"People seldom do what they believe in. They do what is convenient, then repent."

--Bob Dylan

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

"President Reagan suddenly said to me, 'What would you do if the United States were suddenly attacked by someone from outer space? Would you help us?' I said, 'No doubt about it.'"

--Mikhail Gorbachev, describing a conversation with President Reagan in 1985

Thursday, June 2, 2022

"The important thing is not being afraid to take a chance. Remember, the greatest failure is to not try. Once you find something you love to do, be the best at doing it."

--Debbi Fields

Friday, June 3, 2022

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

--Bill and Melinda Gates

Saturday, June 4, 2022

"Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life."

--Robin Sharma

Sunday, June 5, 2022

"Someone once said, 'Adversity introduces a man to himself.' For some reason, that's scary, but most people discover that adversity does make them stronger."

--Max Cleland

Monday, June 6, 2022

"Sometimes your sole purpose in life is to serve as a warning to others"

--Various

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

"When I hear somebody sigh, 'Life is hard,' I am always tempted to ask, 'Compared to what?'"

--Sydney J. Harris

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

"When you've reached a certain point in your life, there are people out there waiting to see you fall. but rather than let gravity take you down, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and fly."

--Justin Bieber

Thursday, June 9, 2022

"The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time."

--Julia Child

Friday, June 10, 2022

"Raising kids is part joy and part guerrilla warfare."

--Ed Asner

Saturday, June 11, 2022

"The best protection any woman can have... is courage."

--Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Sunday, June 12, 2022

"I want kids to understand that making pictures is similar to making music; there are so many instruments and so many tunes that the possibilities for how you play are truly limitless."

--Jerry Pinkney

Monday, June 13, 2022

"The achievement of one goal should be the starting point of another."

--Alexander Graham Bell

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

"A British Cabinet Minister [asked me]: 'Why does any American in his senses spend his vacation in the cold damp of an English summer when he could equally well bask under Italian skies? I can only suppose that your advertising is the answer.' Damn right."

--David Ogilvy

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

"I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse."

--Florence Nightingale

Thursday, June 16, 2022

"If people knew how hard I worked to achieve my mastery, it wouldn't seem so wonderful after all."

--Michelangelo

Friday, June 17, 2022

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

--Maya Angelou

Saturday, June 18, 2022

"I would like to take a moment and make something clear to everyone. I do not expect nor do I want any of you to miss or sacrifice important family obligations for work."

--President Biden, to his staff

Sunday, June 19, 2022

"So often, people are working hard at the wrong thing. Working on the right thing is probably more important than working hard."

--Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr

Monday, June 20, 2022

"Happiness does not come from a job. It comes from knowing what you truly value, and behaving in a way that's consistent with those beliefs."

--Mike Rowe

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

"I am 25 years old and I have killed 309 fascist invaders by now. Don't you think, gentlemen, that you have been hiding behind my back for too long?"

--Lyudmila Pavlichenko, Soviet sniper in World War II, during a speech in the United States

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

"Next time you think you are important try ordering somebody else's dog around."

--Will Rogers

Thursday, June 23, 2022

"We live in the kind of society where, in almost all cases, hard work is rewarded."

--Neil deGrasse Tyson

Friday, June 24, 2022

"Freedom lies in being bold."

--Robert Frost

Saturday, June 25, 2022

"If you want one thing too much it's likely to be a disappointment. The healthy way is to learn to like the everyday things, like soft beds and buttermilk--and feisty gentlemen."

--Larry McMurtry, Lonesome Dove

Sunday, June 26, 2022

"If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants."

--Isaac Newton

Monday, June 27, 2022

"Any fool can make a rule. Any fool can mind it."

--Thoreau

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

"I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. That is the recipe. It will not always get you to the top, but should get you pretty near."

--Margaret Thatcher

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

"There are lots of bad reasons to start a company. But there's only one good, legitimate reason, and I think you know what it is: It's to change the world."

--Phil Libin

Thursday, June 30, 2022

"Faith is the art of holding on to things your reason has once accepted, in spite of your changing moods."

--C.S. Lewis

Friday, July 1, 2022

"There are two types of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world: those who are afraid to try and those who are afraid you will succeed."

--Ray Goforth

Saturday, July 2, 2022

"It's hard work making movies. It's like being a doctor: you work long hours, very hard hours, and it's emotional, tense work. If you don't really love it, then it ain't worth it."

--George Lucas

Sunday, July 3, 2022

"The greater part of our misery or unhappiness is determined not by our circumstance but by our disposition."

--Martha Washington

Monday, July 4, 2022

"A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself."

--Jim Morrison

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

"It's not too late for a new beginning."

--Eleanor Brownn

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

"[T]he world is more malleable than you think and it's waiting for you to hammer it into shape"

--Bono

Thursday, July 7, 2022

"I never dreamt of success. I worked for it."

--Estée Lauder

Friday, July 8, 2022

"My first job was washing dishes in the basement of a nursing home for $2.10 an hour, and I learned as much about the value of hard work there as I ever did later."

--Douglas Preston

Saturday, July 9, 2022

"Why the transparency? It's important to show my work so I and others can learn. I've discovered and funded ($40mm) many orgs with proven impact and efficiency in the past, mostly anonymously. Going forward, all grants will be public. Suggestions welcome. Drop your cash app ;)"

--Jack Dorsey, then CEO of both Twitter and Square, announcing his plan to give $1 billion to charity

Sunday, July 10, 2022

""If everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough.""

--Mario Andretti

Monday, July 11, 2022

"I think one day you'll find that you're the hero you've been looking for."

--Jimmy Stewart

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

"I urge you to please notice when you are happy, and exclaim or murmur or think at some point, If this isn't nice, I don't know what is."

--Kurt Vonnegut

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

"It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change."

--Charles Darwin

Thursday, July 14, 2022

"It was a category that didn't exist. There was a missing word that was on the edge of my tongue and nothing to describe it and 'cheugy' came to me. How it sounded, fit the meaning."

--Gaby Rasson, who the NYT says came up with the slang word cheugy in 2013.

Friday, July 15, 2022

"I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions."

--Stephen Covey

Saturday, July 16, 2022

"Your messaging should convey 'Here's why you would be so lucky if you got me,' instead of 'I really wanted it,' which we all tend to do."

--Barbara Corcoran

Sunday, July 17, 2022

"What is harder than rock, or softer than water? Yet soft water hollows out hard rock. Persevere."

--Ovid

Monday, July 18, 2022

"The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me."

--Ayn Rand

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

"It was just the most beautiful moment I could've ever imagined. It was so moving. I got multiple standing ovations."

--Jon Carmichael, photographer, on giving a speech about his iconic photo in front of all the employees of Twitter.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

"Boredom is a lack of crazy. It's a lack of creativity. Invention. Innovation. If you're bored, blame yourself."

--Katelyn S. irons

Thursday, July 21, 2022

"I made a resolve then that I was going to amount to something if I could. And no hours, nor amount of labor, nor amount of money would deter me from giving the best that there was in me. And I have done that ever since, and I win by it. I know."

--Harland Sanders

Friday, July 22, 2022

"Opportunities multiply as they are seized."

--Sun Tzu

Saturday, July 23, 2022

"I feel blessed to have as many comebacks as I can."

--Paula Abdul

Sunday, July 24, 2022

"If Americans want to see results instead of rhetoric, if taxpayers would like solutions instead of sound bites, and hard work instead of horse trading, I suggest you take a short look, and it won't take much longer, at the accomplishments of this Congress."

--Alcee Hastings

Monday, July 25, 2022

"some people really need it. That they need to feel pain. That getting better is not really something they're interested in doing. When we tell people to 'move on' and 'get past things,' it may be a kind of tyranny."

--Jennifer Senior

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

"I think of doing a series as very hard work. But then I've talked to coal miners, and that's really hard work."

--William Shatner

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

"You take your life in your own hands, and what happens? A terrible thing: no one to blame."

--Erica Jong

Thursday, July 28, 2022

"We'd write these serious songs and sell nothing. And then, whoa, 'I Love Hugh Grant' made like 74 cents last month!. Most people would quit, but I was like, if I can make 20,000 songs that are as successful as 'I Love Hugh Grant,' I'll be doing pretty well!"

--Musician Matt Farley, describing how he discovered a career as an SEO-optimized songrwriter, thanks to Amazon Echo

Friday, July 29, 2022

"We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing."

--George Bernard Shaw

Saturday, July 30, 2022

"I'm always making a comeback but nobody ever tells me where I've been."

--Billie Holiday

Sunday, July 31, 2022

"This nostalgia is kind of ironic because a lot of people at the time hated us. We would just be the objects of people's rage when they would come in happy to rent a movie, and then we'd tell them they owed us $10 in late fees. They would get so angry. ... I think this might just be how nostalgia kind of works."

--Ben Unglesbee, who worked at Blockbuster in the 1990s and then wrote a history of the company

Monday, August 1, 2022

"Happiness is a quality of the soul ... not a function of one's material circumstances."

--Aristotle

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

"If you believe in what you're saying, if you believe in what you're doing, you'll be more effective, more passionate and more authentic in everything you do."

--Seth Goldman

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

"At the company, we like to say we're honest, not perfect. We really listen to our customers and our internal teams to pivot as quickly as possible when it comes to addressing any challenges."

--Jessica Alba, co-founder of the Honest Company

Thursday, August 4, 2022

"The wild thing was that having less opened the door to so much more. More in my personal life. More in my career. More in everything."

--Jimmy Dunne

Friday, August 5, 2022

"I think adults sometimes don't think about how children are feeling about the adult problems."

--Beverly Cleary

Saturday, August 6, 2022

"For myself and one other crew member on our flight today, this means we'll be furloughed Oct. 1 and unfortunately, this was my last working flight before that day comes."

--Breaunna Ross, flight attendant, in a PA announcement

Sunday, August 7, 2022

"You can, you should, and if you're brave enough to start, you will."

--Stephen King

Monday, August 8, 2022

"Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them."

--Richard Dreyfus

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

"Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent."

--Marilyn vos Savant

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

"There is only one boss: the customer. And he can fire everybody in the company, from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else."

--Sam Walton

Thursday, August 11, 2022

"From a small seed a mighty trunk may grow."

--Aeschylus

Friday, August 12, 2022

"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world."

--Anne Frank

Saturday, August 13, 2022

"People haven't always been there for me, but music always has."

--Taylor Swift

Sunday, August 14, 2022

"In every good marriage, it helps sometimes to be a little deaf."

--Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Monday, August 15, 2022

"The road to success is not easy to navigate, but with hard work, drive and passion, it's possible to achieve the American dream."

--Tommy Hilfiger

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

"Small opportunities are often the beginning of great enterprises."

--Demosthenes

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

"Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else."

--Judy Garland

Thursday, August 18, 2022

"Even more, I had never meant to love him. One thing I truly knew - knew it in the pit of my stomach, in the center of my bones, knew it from the crown of my head to the soles of my feet, knew it deep in my empty chest - was how love gave someone the power to break you"

--Stephenie Meyer

Friday, August 19, 2022

"I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear."

--Rosa Parks

Saturday, August 20, 2022

"Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish."

--Europides

Sunday, August 21, 2022

"Life is one fool thing after another, whereas love is two fool things after each other."

--Oscar Wilde

Monday, August 22, 2022

"Don't be afraid your life will end; be afraid that it will never begin."

--Grace Hansen

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

"Following is one of the most underrated aspects of leadership.... I have seen many a good [organization] underachieve, because someone...thought the commander was incompetent, and quietly worked to undermine his authority."

--Admiral Bill McRaven

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

"Someday is not a day of the week."

--Janet Dailey

Thursday, August 25, 2022

"I still feel like I have a lot to prove. My biggest burning question is 'How much more are you capable of?'"

--Drew Barrymore

Friday, August 26, 2022

"The greatest crime in the world is not developing your potential. When you do what you do best, you are helping not only yourself, but the world."

--Roger Williams

Saturday, August 27, 2022

"To scale, do things that don't scale."

--Reid Hoffman

Sunday, August 28, 2022

"To understand the heart and mind of a person, look not at what he has already achieved, but at what he aspires to do."

--Kahlil Gibran

Monday, August 29, 2022

"Art, in itself, is an attempt to bring order out of chaos."

--Stephen Sondheim

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

"The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers."

--Ralph Nader

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

"Bridge the age gap. For younger people, find a way to spend time with older people. For the more silver-haired among us, I'm telling you: Find a few things the young kids are into--music, tech, sports--and check them out."

--Mike Erwin

Thursday, September 1, 2022

"You can and should set your own limits and clearly articulate them. This takes courage, but it is also liberating and empowering, and often earns you new respect."

--Rosalind Brewer, CEO Walgreens Boots Alliance

Friday, September 2, 2022

"The first one gets the oyster, the second gets the shell."

--Andrew Carnegie

Saturday, September 3, 2022

"I'll be judged on my results, not on whether I'm male or female. ... I was put in this job not because I am a woman. I was put in this job because Amsterdam believed in me."

--Maggie Timoney, CEO of Heineken USA

Sunday, September 4, 2022

"I have come to realize making yourself happy is most important. Never be ashamed of how you feel. You have the right to feel any emotion you want, and do what makes you happy. That's my life motto."

--Demi Lovato

Monday, September 5, 2022

"The way I see it is the more, the better, right? More, better."

--Phil McAlister, NASA's commercial spaceflight director, on billionaires going to space.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

"In virtual environments, our actions speak loudly. The 'soft' skills that traditional managers rely on might not translate easily to a virtual environment."

--Steven Charlier, a professor of management at Georgia Southern University

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

"Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs."

--Farrah Gray

Thursday, September 8, 2022

"People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they're not on your road doesn't mean they've gotten lost."

--Dalai Lama

Friday, September 9, 2022

"Don't take too much advice. Most people who have a lot of advice to give--with a few exceptions--generalize whatever they did.... Just build things and find out if they work."

--Ben Silbermann, founder of Pinterest

Saturday, September 10, 2022

"The best advice I ever received was, 'Get the hell out of the street!' This advice came from a stranger, after I stepped off a sidewalk without looking and was nearly run over by a city bus."

--Unkown, from a college application essay about the best advice people ever received

Sunday, September 11, 2022

"It's hard to beat a person who never gives up."

--Babe Ruth

Monday, September 12, 2022

"We made a mistake. I'm absolutely responsible. The buck stops with me."

--Jamie Dimon

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

"Life is a daring adventure or it is nothing at all."

--Helen Keller

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

"Most people give up just when they are about to achieve success. They quit on the one-yard line. They give up at the last minute of the game, one foot from a winning touchdown."

--H. Ross Perot

Thursday, September 15, 2022

"Sometimes you can only find heaven by slowly backing away from hell."

--Carrie Fisher

Friday, September 16, 2022

"They were really proud of it. Simultaneously, I was thinking: 'How do I show that I really want to work here? I want to be in advertising. How do I advertise myself?' I kind of got to a point where I was like, 'Everything's been done!'"

--Jade Delaney, who dressed up as Fearless Girl to get a job at the worldwide ad agency McCann

Saturday, September 17, 2022

"The chief cause of failure is substituting what you want most for what you want now"

--Zig Ziglar

Sunday, September 18, 2022

""You've got to get up every morning with determination if you're going to go to bed with satisfaction." --George Lorimer"

--George Lorimer

Monday, September 19, 2022

"Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched."

--Mindy Kaling

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

"There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. That will be the beginning."

--Louis L'Amour

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

"Knowing the right thing doesn't mean much if you don't do the right thing."

--Eleanor Roosevelt

Thursday, September 22, 2022

"I would rather have one article a day of this sort; and these ten or twenty lines might readily represent a whole day's hard work in the way of concentrated, intense thinking and revision, polish of style, weighing of words."

--Joseph Pulitzer

Friday, September 23, 2022

"Now, as a nation, we don't promise equal outcomes, but we were founded on the idea everybody should have an equal opportunity to succeed. No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you can make it. That's an essential promise of America. Where you start should not determine where you end up."

--Barack Obama

Saturday, September 24, 2022

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

--Anonymous

Sunday, September 25, 2022

"To abandon ship during the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes is inconceivable to me. A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for." "

--Former astronaut and emergency room doctor Bill Fisher, 74, on his 24-hour shifts battling COVID

Monday, September 26, 2022

"Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life."

--Bob Marley

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

"Life is not measured by the breaths you take but by the moments that take your breath away"

--Various

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

"Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power."

--Abraham Lincoln

Thursday, September 29, 2022

"The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing."

--Walt Disney

Friday, September 30, 2022

"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."

--Mary Louise Alcott

Saturday, October 1, 2022

"We have breathtaking state and national parks, flourishing adventure tourism and culinary scenes and the world's best horses. And of course bourbon. "

--Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky

Sunday, October 2, 2022

"We always honor our people when they die; we've got to honor them while we're still alive."

--Biz Markie

Monday, October 3, 2022

"I know you've heard it a thousand times before. But it's true--hard work pays off. If you want to be good, you have to practice, practice, practice. If you don't love something, then don't do it."

--Ray Bradbury

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

"I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I'm going to learn, I must do it by listening."

-- Larry King

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you."

--A. A. Milne

Thursday, October 6, 2022

"Give me a stock clerk with a goal, and I will give you a man who will make history. Give me a man without a goal, and I will give you a stock clerk."

--James Cash Penny

Friday, October 7, 2022

"It's important to be precise about words, because of the thought value of them-they frame and shape so much of the way we understand things."

--Michael Nesmith

Saturday, October 8, 2022

"People always fall in love with the most perfect aspects of each other's personalities. Who wouldn't? Anybody can love the most wonderful parts of another person. But that's not the clever trick. The really clever trick is this: Can you accept the flaws?"

--Elizabeth Gilbert

Sunday, October 9, 2022

"We are all ordinary. We are all boring. We are all spectacular. We are all shy. We are all bold. We are all heroes. We are all helpless. It just depends on the day."

--Brad Meltzer

Monday, October 10, 2022

"Peter Elliott, 'on behalf of John K. Elliott.'"

--U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott, closing the file on a fugitive case that his father, the late deputy marshal John Elliott, had worked for decades.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

"I love what I do, and when you love what you do, you want to be the best at it."

--Jay-Z

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

"No amount of regret can change the past. No amount of anxiety can change the future. Any amount of gratitude will change the present."

--Various

Thursday, October 13, 2022

"I don't look to jump over 7-foot bars-I look for 1-foot bars that I can step over."

--Warren Buffett

Friday, October 14, 2022

"Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get."

--Ingrid Bergman

Saturday, October 15, 2022

"One finds limits by pushing them."

--Herbert Simon

Sunday, October 16, 2022

"There's some pressure on parents to make everything look easy. ... [I]t may not be a bad thing to show your children that you are working hard to achieve your goals."

--Laura Schulz, a professor of cognitive science at MIT

Monday, October 17, 2022

"The crisis of today is the joke of tomorrow."

--H.G. Wells

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

"It's much easier to die than it is to live. You've got to struggle to live."

--Edgar Harrell, last Marine survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in 1945

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

"There's no substitute for a great love who says, 'No matter what's wrong with you, you're welcome at this table.'"

--Tom Hanks

Thursday, October 20, 2022

"Do not bring people in your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts ... good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don't hurt. They're not painful. That's not just with somebody you want to marry, but it's with the friends that you choose. It's with the people you surround yourselves with."

--Michelle Obama

Friday, October 21, 2022

"We'll start the war from right here."

--Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt Jr., son of the former president, who landed with his troops in the wrong place on Utah Beach

Saturday, October 22, 2022

"Data beats emotions."

--Sean Rad

Sunday, October 23, 2022

"Strength times strength, times strength, times strength, times strength equals power."

--Oprah Winfrey

Monday, October 24, 2022

"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand."

--MacKenzie Scott

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

"Basically, the first half of life is writing the text, and the second half is writing the commentary on that text."

--Richard Rohr

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

"She said she usually cried at least once each day not because she was sad, but because the world was so beautiful and life was so short."

--Brian Andreas

Thursday, October 27, 2022

"You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from."

--Cormac McCarthy

Friday, October 28, 2022

"If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."

--General Patton

Saturday, October 29, 2022

"Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself at whatever you do, whether you're a janitor or taking your first summer job, because that work ethic will be reflected in everything you do in life."

--Tyler Perry

Sunday, October 30, 2022

"No meetings or phone calls unless I'm picking up a check. Everything is email."

--Mark Cuban

Monday, October 31, 2022

"Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it."

--Dwight Eisenhower

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams, live the life you have imagined."

--Henry David Thoreau

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

"Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself."

--Leo Tolstoy

Thursday, November 3, 2022

"I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity,"

--Claudia Kawas, a professor of neurobiology and behavior and neurology at the University of California, Irvine

Friday, November 4, 2022

"We hold our heads high, despite the price we have paid, because freedom is priceless."

--Lech Walesa

Saturday, November 5, 2022

"Before you speak, run this through your head: Is what I'm about to say True? Is it Helpful? Is it Inspiring? Is it Necessary? Is it Kind? If you cannot answer yes to these questions-then don't say it, don't tweet it, don't write it."

--Beret Guidera

Sunday, November 6, 2022

"It seems to me that to be peaceful and content, you don't have to know precisely what you want. It may even be better if you don't. But I think you do need to be very clear what you DON'T want, and steadfast in the not-doing of those things."

--Sandra Boynton

Monday, November 7, 2022

"So many parents get easily stressed about their kids. My advice? Let your kids ... be responsible for their future. ... Teach your children good manners. But let them decide what they want."

--Maye Musk

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

"Limitations live only in our minds. But if we use our imaginations, our possibilities become limitless."

--Jamie Paolinetti

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

"Let me tell you the secret that has led me to my goals: my strength lies solely in my tenacity."

--Louis Pasteur

Thursday, November 10, 2022

"if you see the glass half full, simplify your life, and give yourself to a worthy cause, you will be forever happy."

--Bert Jacobs

Friday, November 11, 2022

"I grew up with comic books and cartoons and action movies. To find myself in the position to do work in these mediums is just an opportunity I couldn't have even asked for. It's just pure luck, really."

--Hoon Lee

Saturday, November 12, 2022

"I like that we're sought after when someone's coming into town. I like that we're unique. That we're not on every corner. You put us in every state and it takes away some of its luster."

--Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, ceo of In-N-Out Burger

Sunday, November 13, 2022

"She was a secretary in an era when they ran their boss's lives, including their personal investments. So when the boss would buy a stock, she would make the purchase for him, and then buy the same stock for herself, but in a smaller amount because she was on a secretary's salary."

--Jane Lockshin, niece of Sylvia Bloom, who left a $9 million secret fortune upon her death

Monday, November 14, 2022

"I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer. Because you guys paid for all of this."

--Jeff Bezos

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

"If you do every job like you're going to do it for the rest of your life, that's when you get noticed."

--Mary Barra, CEO of GM

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

"Then, some of the white boys ... from the Gregory's crew said, He ain't going nowhere! ... Anybody who tries to take him had better be ready to go to general quarters."

--- Charles Jackson French, a Black World War II Navy sailor who saved 15 fellow sailors, only to be subject to racist abuse when they were all finally rescued

Thursday, November 17, 2022

"Two years ago, I was saying do you have any questions?. Last year I switched to what questions do you have? It made a difference. Today I tried ask me two questions. And they did! And those questions led to more questionss. It amazes me that the littlest things have such a big impact!"

--Andre Sasser

Friday, November 18, 2022

"We must never be afraid to go too far, for success lies just beyond."

--Marcel Proust

Saturday, November 19, 2022

"Make sure you're working for someone confident who is willing to take risks on you, gives you stretch opportunities, and is there to back you if things get tough. And do the same for people on your team."

--Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO of Google/Alphabet

Sunday, November 20, 2022

"The time is always right to do what is right."

--Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, November 21, 2022

"Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you."

--Mary Lou Retton

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

"People, even if they don't think about it, they tend to want to be around people that look and think and act like them. When you get to a higher level, you start to realize you want diversity because you want different perspectives."

--Army Chief of Staff General James McConville

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

"Do not go gentle into that good night/ Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light."

--Dylan Thomas

Thursday, November 24, 2022

"The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any."

--Alice Walker

Friday, November 25, 2022

"I literally did not have a desk for years. I couldn't make beer in an office. I couldn't sell beer in an office, so I didn't need a desk. If I had to go sit somewhere it would be in a bar. It would be with the customers."

--Jim Koch

Saturday, November 26, 2022

"A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty."

--Sir Winston Churchill

Sunday, November 27, 2022

"I am happy because I'm grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy."

--Will Arnett

Monday, November 28, 2022

"Scott, that's impossible. I can't get behind that at all."

--Gil Amelio, as CEO of Apple, rejecting a plan for the company to be acquired by Sun Microsystems in 1996

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

"We are attempting to build brand loyalty in a commodity market,"

--Thomas Plaskett, early creator of the frequent flyer program

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

"The rung of a ladder was never meant to rest upon, but only to hold a man's foot long enough to enable him to put the other somewhat higher."

--Thomas Huxley

Thursday, December 1, 2022

"We generate fears while we sit. We overcome them by action. Fear is nature's way of warning us to get busy."

--Dr. Henry Link

Friday, December 2, 2022

"Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical."

--Howard Schultz

Saturday, December 3, 2022

"I think the girl who is able to earn her own living and pay her own way should be as happy as anybody on Earth. The sense of independence and security is very sweet."

--Susan B. Anthony

Sunday, December 4, 2022

"There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it."

--Edith Wharton

Monday, December 5, 2022

"Know the true value of time; snatch, seize, and enjoy every moment of it."

--Lord Chesterfield

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

"If you are lucky enough to be successful, you have a responsibility to give back."

--Lori Grenier

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

"We're born alone. We do need each other. It's lonely to really effectively live your life, and anyone you can get help from or give help to; that's part of your obligation."

--Bill Murray

Thursday, December 8, 2022

"I had prepared myself for the second half of my life [to be] filled with other passions that don't include being in front of the camera. And then, all of a sudden, I got more work and more work and more work. And I went, 'Well maybe things have shifted.' And I think they have."

--Sandra Bullock

Friday, December 9, 2022

"Never limit yourself because of others' limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination."

--Mae Jemison

Saturday, December 10, 2022

"To be hopeful means to be uncertain about the future, to be tender toward possibilities, to be dedicated to change all the way down to the bottom of your heart."

--Rebecca Solnit

Sunday, December 11, 2022

"Never be afraid to try something new. Remember, amateurs built the ark. Professionals built the Titanic."

--Unknown

Monday, December 12, 2022

"Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards."

--Ben Franklin

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

"Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up."

--Pablo Picasso

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

"My motto was always to keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging."

--Hank Aaron

Thursday, December 15, 2022

"[F]or me, because I have confidence in the safety of the vaccine--and I recognize it's controversial. I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory."

--Scott Kirby

Friday, December 16, 2022

"Respect is basically understanding the ideas of another person, and listening, Wojcicki told me. So the number one thing [parents] can do is listen, and then they can solicit their [kids'] opinions. ... It doesn't take a lot. It's just the idea that, 'Hey, I have some ideas and my parents listen to those ideas.' That is the respect."

--Esther Wojcicki

Saturday, December 17, 2022

"Play well with others."

--Adena Friedman, CEO and president of Nasdaq

Sunday, December 18, 2022

"I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves."

--Harriet Tubman

Monday, December 19, 2022

"YOU. DO. NOT. GIVE. A. NUMBER. Instead, start with something like, 'while we all work for money, there are multiple factors that I am considering as I evaluate opportunities.'"

--Anonymous recruiter, on how to handle the "what are your salary requirements" interview question

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

"The Advice Giver is usually an established, busy person. ... The Giver will often give you the advice that comes with the most cognitive ease. The simplest advice, instead of the most correct advice."

--Daniel Gross

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

"The successful warrior is the average man, with laserlike focus."

--Bruce Lee

Thursday, December 22, 2022

"The moon reminds us that no matter what phase we are in, we are still whole"

--Unknown

Friday, December 23, 2022

"Attitude determines altitude"

--Various

Saturday, December 24, 2022

"I think you're really going to find this interesting ... "

--James Mackie, demonstrating a sentence introduction that makes people pay attention to whatever comes next.

Sunday, December 25, 2022

"God never gives someone a gift they are not capable of receiving. If he gives us the gift of Christmas, it is because we all have the ability to understand and receive it."

--Pope Francis

Monday, December 26, 2022

"Strive for progress not perfection"

--Various

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

"Who sows virtue reaps honor."

--Leonardo da Vinci

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

"I've been absolutely terrified every moment of my life--and I've never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do."

--Georgia O'Keeffe

Thursday, December 29, 2022

"Success is a journey, not a destination. The doing is often more important than the outcome."

--Arthur Ashe

Friday, December 30, 2022

"When you find an idea that you just can't stop thinking about, that's probably a good one to pursue."

--Josh James

Saturday, December 31, 2022