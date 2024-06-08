43 Years Ago, Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune Made a Brilliant Introduction. Here’s Why (With Video)

“I’ve been fortunate enough to wander onto the set of a very successful program …”

Vanna White, Pat Sajak, and Dwight Schultz on The Wheel of Fortune.. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pat Sajak hosted his last Wheel of Fortune episode Friday, almost 43 years after his first one. A few things stood out:

First, he skipped one round of the game in order to have more time to say goodbye, and he gave each of the evening’s contestants $5,000 for missing it.

Next, he thanked everyone from Vanna White to the crew and audience, and joked that since the show will still be in reruns all summer, fans could simply laugh at his corny jokes as if they were new.

He didn’t dedicate any time to his successor, Ryan Seacrest. That really jumped out at me, because I’d gone back and watched a video of his first episode, all the way back in 1981, and he did the exact opposite.

Wheel of Fortune was actually a very successful program years before Sajak took over, having been on the air going back to 1975, hosted by another well-known television M.C., Chuck Woolery. And, during his first moments as host all those years ago, Sajak spent almost no time talking about himself, and instead talked almost exclusively about the host he was replacing.

I’ve embedded the entire first episode at the end of this article. It’s worth watching even if only for the game of “catch the anachronisms” you can play while checking it out.

But let’s share just a very brief part of what Sajak had to say back then: [W]elcome to Wheel of Fortune! …

[M]y name is Pat Sajak, and I’ve been fortunate enough to wander onto the set of a very successful program. Has been for a long time. One of the reasons for that success of course was Chuck Woolery. Most of you know by now that Chuck has decided to leave the show to concentrate on other areas. He’s a very talented actor and singer and songwriter. So I want to take a minute, and I know everyone in the studio does, and all his fans around the country, to wish Chuck nothing but the best future success and happiness.

Chuck this is for you!

(audience applause, led by Sajak) And now I’d like to announce that I’m leaving the show…

See what I mean? Sajak mentions himself only once — maybe twice if you count the line at the end — and both times, it’s to make a self-deprecating joke.

But he mentions Woolery five times by name in the first 40 seconds. (I cut one of these mentions after the first ellipsis because it’s part of a joke that people would have understood in 1981, but that I’d have to take too much time away to explain to a 2024 audience. But, you can see it in the video.)

Watching this all those years later, it was a great example of what someone should do when they take over a team or a role that’s already had success before they arrived.

Basically: (a) express praise and gratitude, (b) make sure that people know your name, but then (c) get out of the way and make sure the things that worked well keep working, especially before you think about making any changes. It worked! Much better than Sajak ever imagined it might.

He’s given interviews in which he said he thought this might turn out to be a great job for a couple of years; certainly not a career-defining give that would make his name and the show virtually inseparable over more than four decades.

Now Sajak gets to retire, and the torch gets passed. And while I haven’t been a regular Wheel of Fortune watcher since … well, ever … I am curious to see how Seacrest starts out when he takes over. Will he be most inspired the way Sajak started his tenure — or how he ended it?

Here’s the video I promised. It actually starts with how Woolery said goodbye when he left the show, and then shares the first few minutes of Sajak’s tenure as host:

