"As all of you know, the airline industry has been impacted greatly by this global pandemic. ... For myself and one other crew member on our flight today, this means we'll be furloughed Oct. 1 and unfortunately, this was my last working flight before that day comes.

...

I also want to personally thank each and every one of you for choosing to fly American today. ...

This job was an escape for me ... a job that awarded me many opportunities, a job that I fell in love with. I have been to places I never thought I'd have the opportunity to go .... I've met people from all walks of life and I've made friendships that will last the rest of my life.

To my family at American Airlines thank you for taking a chance on me two and a half years ago. ...

Finally i have one last request for each of you today. With so much happening in the world, you never know how small actions can impact the next person. Please be kind to one another, practice compassion with everyone and live with acceptance of yourself and others."

"And until I see you guys in the friendly skies again, please take care of yourself and your health."