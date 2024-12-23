A Harvard Professor Explained the McDonald’s Business Model Problem. Here’s the Solution (17 Years Later)

For sheer scale, longevity, and its position as perhaps the world’s most recognizable brand, McDonald’s is the classic example.

A while back, I wrote a book about Harvard Business School and entrepreneurship. I started by interviewing a small group of professors, and three things we discussed stuck with me:

First, it’s easier to swim with the tide than against it. This is basically the idea that Warren Buffett is known for. Between stepping over a one-foot hurdle and jumping over a 10-foot one, he’ll take the one-foot hurdle every time. There are no extra points for “hard” in business.

Second, and this was prescient, we talked about the idea of subscriptions and automatic billing. One professor told me his ideal business was a mailbox to which customers would simply send checks each month without requiring anything more. Start with that idea and work backward, he suggested.

Finally, we talked about the problem with restaurants. No matter how good they are, one of the professors pointed out, they’re limited by things like the number of seats and how many meals you can serve at once. Even the most successful restaurant business in the world, McDonald’s, faces a constant battle to find new and creative ways to serve more customers within a limited footprint. Let’s talk about that last point. Because, 17 years after that interview, and as I’ve written often about the lessons that businesses of all sizes can learn from big companies like McDonald’s, this issue comes up all the time. Take the most recent innovative McDonald’s concept. It’s a McDonald’s in Los Angeles with a drive-through but no lobby or dining area, and food lockers so that delivery drivers can reduce wait times. This whole discussion really offers a different way to look at McDonald’s, with takeaways (sorry) that can apply to many other industries.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Let’s assume that McDonald’s has a product that people want—a fair assumption, given that McDonald’s says its restaurants serve 63 million customers every single day around the globe. Extrapolating, that’s nearly 23 billion customers per year, on a planet of eight billion people. At that point, optimizing the McDonald’s businesses becomes a constant battle to increase demand and supply, without one outpacing the other. In the U.S. especially, the company’s most recent focus has been on demand—with things like the $5 Meal Deal intended to convince customers once more that McDonald’s offers value for the money. But as those Harvard Business School professors pointed out long ago, it’s easy to waste customer demand if you can’t keep up with it.

That’s why one of the stories of McDonald’s seems to be the never-ending effort to innovate—to increase both the number of customers that any single location can serve in a given time period, and how much each customer is likely to spend. For example, McDonald’s is laser-focused in some areas of the business on using technology to speed up service and allow more customers to be served more quickly. Sometimes, it even stops tests that aren’t working that well. For example, this past summer, McDonald’s suspended its two-year-old test to use artificial intelligence for drive-through orders.

There’s the move McDonald’s apparently made in California this year, when it added bagel breakfast sandwiches to the menu. This was in part due to California raising the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour, and McDonald’s put together a team to try to find ways to drive sales. I liked that idea because instead of laying off higher-paid workers, McDonald’s worked to find ways to make them more efficient. One of my all-time favorite tactics on this theme goes back to about 2018: McDonald’s started serving breakfast all day, as customers had begged them to do for years.

But it turned out to be counterproductive, because loyal customers started replacing lunch and dinner orders later in the day with lower-margin breakfast items. McDonald’s did away with that idea during the pandemic, and let’s just say they’ve focused on other things since then. Obviously, McDonald’s is not the only quick-service restaurant doing these kinds of things. This new McDonald’s concept reminded me of a Chick-fil-A tactic I wrote about not long ago. That quick-service chain built a massive drive-through restaurant model for markets where people drive a lot and a mobile app-only restaurant for the middle of New York City.

For sheer scale, longevity, and dominance as perhaps the world’s most recognizable brand, however, McDonald’s is the classic example to learn from. Every day, there’s a new teachable moment. And you don’t have to go to Harvard Business School to learn them.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.