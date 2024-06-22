A Massive New Stanford Study Says This Is What Happens to Your Brain When You Stay Up Too Late

‘I’m feeling great! This is a great decision I’m making at 3 o’clock in the morning!’

I’m proud of myself because I began writing this article at about 2 p.m.

That’s in contrast to how I sometimes wind up working (or at least did, before I made a conscious effort to change) which often involved not wrapping up until the early morning hours.

I always had a good reason or an excuse, but it still never felt like the healthiest choice. Now, there’s yet another new scientific study that backs that up.

Writing in the journal Psychiatry Research, Stanford University researchers said they surveyed 73,880 adults as part of a study about whether people’s chronotypes, which basically means their preferred sleep timing, correlated with their actual sleep timing.

They concluded instead that it didn’t matter whether the time people felt they naturally wanted to sleep corresponded to when they actually did. Instead, regardless of preference, people who stayed up late at night had higher rates of behavioral and mental disorders than those who did not.

“We found that alignment with your chronotype is not crucial here, and that really it’s being up late that is not good for your mental health,” said senior author Jamie Zeitzer, a Stanford professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. “The big unknown is why.”

This all came as a surprise to the researchers, whose previous research suggested that women who were battling cancer had longer lifespans if they slept according to their chronotypes. For the more recent study, researchers asked study participants, who were generally either middle-aged or older adults in the United Kingdom, to describe themselves as either morning types (19,065), evening types (6,844), or else somewhere in the middle (47,979).

They were provided with accelerometers to track their activity, and also provided access to their health records, so researchers could track whether they’d been diagnosed with behavioral or mental disorders.

Sure enough, and again to the researchers’ surprise, the results looked like this: People who described themselves as morning types, and who went to bed early and rose with the sun had the best mental health.

People who described themselves as evening types but who nevertheless went to bed early had the second-best mental health.

People who described themselves as morning types but who found themselves going to bed late “suffered, but not too much,” and

People who described themselves as evening types and who went to bed late had by far the worst outcome, with between a 20 and 40 percent likelihood of having been diagnosed with a behavioral or mental health disorder. “The worst-case scenario is definitely the late-night people staying up late,” Ziegler said, adding: “I thought, let’s try to disprove it, because this doesn’t make any sense. We spent six months trying to disprove it, and we couldn’t.”

Now, we have to interject here — as Zeitzer and the Stanford team did — to point out that the correlation in this study between night owl behavior and mental or behavioral health issues doesn’t necessarily mean that the practice of being a night owl actually causes these issues.

They did test whether it might be the other way around — mental or behavioral health issues actually causing night owl behavior. But what they found by working with a subset of the 73,880 study participants didn’t support that idea. “If I had to hazard a guess,” Zeitzer said in the same statement, “morning people who are up late are quite cognizant of the fact that their brain isn’t working quite right, so they may put off making bad decisions. Meanwhile, the evening person who is up late thinks, ‘I’m feeling great. This is a great decision I’m making at 3 o’clock in the morning.'”

In the end, that sounds like good news for entrepreneurs and other workaholics who might find that the reason why they stay up late isn’t because of the kinds of decisions they might regret in the morning, but instead because they’re working on their businesses.

Still, it’s a good reminder. This isn’t the first study to suggest that nothing good happens after midnight. Business will still be there in the morning. In fact, it might look a little better after a good night’s sleep.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.