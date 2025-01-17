This is a story about drinking coffee and living longer.

It starts with the fact I vividly remember what I did before my very first day of work, long ago, after college. I had it in my head that what adults do before work is to stop on the way to get a cup of coffee. I was probably inspired by seeing my father drink coffee every morning, or the 80 million TV commercials I’d seen by then, or even by the opening lyrics to Dolly Parton’s theme song to the 1980 movie 9 to 5. Regardless, I remember pulling into the drive-through at Dunkin’ Donuts in my 1988 Nissan Sentra and ordering a small black coffee. Even then, I had a feeling that this might be a career-long habit, and I remember telling myself that it was good that I started out drinking it without dairy or sugar.

It’s a common morning habit by any measure—something you might well do, and that I’m sure many of your employees do. Heck, the National Coffee Association says 63 percent of Americans drink coffee every day, and that the vast majority of them (well over 80 percent) drink it either with breakfast or later in the morning. The surprising finding All of which means that a new study out of Tulane University about the health benefits of drinking coffee in the morning—as opposed to any other time of the day—is especially good news.

Writing in the European Heart Journal, researchers said they studied the coffee consumption habits of 40,725 Americans who were included in the 19-year-long U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. By charting how much coffee each respondent said they drank and what times of day they drank it, the researchers were able to link their habits to records on whether they were still alive at the end of the study period (and if they’d died, what the cause of death was). The takeaways were as eye-opening as your first cup of joe in the morning:

First, about 48 percent of those surveyed said they didn’t drink coffee at all, while 36 percent percent described themselves as morning coffee drinkers, and the remaining 16 percent drank throughout the day.

Second, when they compared the outcomes of the habitual coffee drinkers with the non-coffee drinkers, those who drank coffee were 16 percent less likely to have died of any cause throughout the study period, and 31 percent less likely to have died of cardiovascular disease.

Finally, and most strikingly, only drinking coffee in the morning was associated with a lower risk of death or cardiovascular disease. Those who reported drinking coffee later in the day saw results no different from those who didn’t drink coffee at all. Worth thinking about The researchers were mindful, of course, of our old friend “correlation versus causation,” meaning that it could be (for example) that morning coffee drinkers were also more likely to engage in some other habit that related to lower risks of cardiovascular disease. Still, this is one of the few coffee studies we’ve reported on in which the risks seem so low and the potential benefits so high that the researchers were comfortable taking the additional step of suggesting people consider adopting a morning coffee habit—instead of simply calling for more research. As lead author Lu Qi put it:

This is the first study testing coffee-drinking timing patterns and health outcomes. Our findings indicate it’s not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink, but the time of day when you drink coffee that’s important.

We don’t typically give advice about timing in our dietary guidance, but perhaps we should be thinking about this in the future. Not the first time Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen studies suggesting that this most American of work habits is actually good for you. Some of my favorites include: A 2015 study from the Harvard School of Public Health that followed 200,000 doctors and nurses over 30 years and found that those who drank coffee were less likely to die from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, neurological diseases, or even suicide.

A 2017 study from Spain that suggested that more coffee is better, all things considered; a study of almost 20,000 people over 10 years found that drinking as much as four cups of coffee each day could be be part of a healthy diet, according to the study’s authors.

A 2018 study out of the U.K. that involved a lot more people — 500,000 adults — and found that the coffee drinkers among them were 10 percent to 15 percent less likely to die from any cause during the study period than nondrinkers, possibly. The researchers in that last example didn’t look at time of day, but they did conclude that the health benefits came from the idea that “coffee contains more than 1,000 chemical compounds including antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage.”

Add it all up, and it’s everyone’s favorite kind of research—the sort that suggests that something they enjoy doing anyway might hold benefits they weren’t even aware of. So whether it’s your habit, or your employees’ habit—or even if it’s the kind of study that makes you think about even more opportunities in the coffee industry—it’s worth noting. And maybe drinking a toast to, as well—especially in the morning.

