A Massive New Study of 450,000 Workers Says This Is What Happens When You Have Too Many Meetings

Nobody makes “better meetings” a priority if the boss (that’s you) doesn’t set the tone.

One advantage to building a successful business is that you might not have to sit through very many online meetings if you don’t want to.

You might appreciate this if you’ve had earlier jobs or careers in which that wasn’t the case.

Now, a massive new study of 450,000 workers published in Harvard Business Review says the problem might be worse for your employees than you might have realized. It turns out that online platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex compile hundreds of data points on every meeting and participant — everything from whether people turn on their cameras to whether meetings start or finish on time.

So, Mike Tolliver and Jonathan Sass, who work together at analytics firm Vyopta, wrote that they combed through anonymized data from 40 million meetings at 11 organizations. Their findings included: Even as many companies announced return-to-office mandates, the sheer number of virtual meetings didn’t go down appreciably. Employees had an average of 8.3 virtual meetings per week in 2021, rising to 10.3 in 2022, and falling slightly to 10.1 meetings per week in 2023.

The percentage of employees who stayed on mute for entire meetings (the no-participation rate) jumped by half between 2022 and 2023 (4.8 percent of all attendees in 2022; 7.2 percent in 2023). These numbers are probably lower than reality, Tolliver and Sass say, since if someone goes off mute to say hello at the start of a meeting, they’re counted as having participated.

Employees who habitually kept front-facing cameras off during meetings had a higher attrition rate than those who turned them on. This is correlation, not causation, but employees who left their organization within one year after the study period had an 18.4 percent camera-on rate during meetings; those who stayed with the company had an average 32.5 percent camera-on rate.

Honestly, that first statistic jumped out at me: more than 10 virtual meetings per week on average? The number includes short one-on-one meetings, and I suppose my personal statistics are skewed by the fact that I’m between virtual assistants at the moment, so I’m not doing a daily video check-in.

But still, even the CEO of Zoom has acknowledged having Zoom fatigue, once telling an interviewer: “I do! I can tell you. Last April, [on one day] I had a total of 19 Zoom meetings! I’m so tired of that! I do not have any back-to-back meetings anymore. I think I feel much more comfortable.”

Tolliver and Sass have some advice on how to use this data to improve meetings in your organization, including: Creating a shared meeting culture that includes agreement on when not to hold meetings. Maybe put a hard cap on the number of meetings that people are allowed to schedule, or the number of mandatory participants, so they learn to prioritize. Maybe no meetings before or after a certain hour? Or else, days on which virtual meetings simply aren’t allowed? Focus on the people who host the most meetings. More than half of meetings are led by just 10 percent of employees, this research found; how many have had a chance to learn best practices and even simple tricks to make meetings better? Track data — the same things like average number of meetings, no-participation rate, and no-camera rate, for example. “If a specific department has a particularly high no-participation rate,” they write, “you could monitor how that number changes as you roll out trainings within the department.” Respect privacy. I can imagine that the idea of tracking things like how often employees’ cameras are on could increase anxiety and actually make meetings worse. So, the focus here is on anonymized data at scale, rather than looking at specific employees’ experiences. Provide executive visibility. In short, nobody will make better meetings a priority unless the boss — which I assume is you — makes it clear that it’s a priority. Look, being a business owner or leader has challenges that only other people in your position can understand. But it also has big perks. Having control over your schedule can be one of the most important.

But, a big part of leadership is making sure the people who work for you have the things they need to succeed. And maybe fewer virtual meetings is part of what they need now.

