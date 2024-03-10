A Taylor Swift Fan Asked for Help. Hundreds of Fellow Swifties Came to Her Rescue

“Weddings/marriages come and go. But Taylor Swift is forever!”

Let’s talk about Taylor Swift fans. Because there are three stages of awesomeness in business.

Stage 1 comes early, or it doesn’t come at all: You start getting customers! People like what you have to offer! No matter how many times you do this, it’s an amazing feeling.

Stage 2 doesn’t always happen, but when it does it’s incredible: You grow a following to the point that your customers don’t simply value what you offer, they value you — your company, yourself, the way you make them feel. They’ve become true fans.

Stage 3 is even more rare. It’s when your fans form a community in which they support each other, while you remain the glue that keeps them connected. Who knows what good things can happen then? Here’s what that has to do with Swift.

I thought about this whole “customers to fans to community” concept recently when I saw that a 30-year-old bride-to-be who says she’s been a big Swift fan “since the very, very beginning” faced a bit of a conundrum. Swift fan Emily Harris was engaged to her fiancé Jacob McDaniel, but unsure how to pay for the wedding. She was considering selling a prized possession to raise funds: an autographed Taylor Swift guitar, which had been a 16th birthday present from her dad.

As Harris debated whether to make the sacrifice, her dad posted a 20-word message on a public Facebook community of Swift fans: My daughter is considering selling her signed guitar to help pay for her wedding, any advice/help would be greatly appreciated.

I’m not sure what kind of reaction Harris’s father anticipated, but remember — this is a story about super fans and community and Taylor Swift. Nearly 700 people replied.

Their reaction was basically universal: No! Don’t sell the guitar! Do anything else! “Sell clothes, pick up a weekend job, but don’t sell the guitar. Its worth will only increase if it’s properly taken care of”

“This makes me realize I could never love someone more than I love Taylor”

“Omg! Weddings/marriages come and go but Taylor Swift is forever.” Then, a consistent, specific theme began to emerge:

“Omg. Start a go fund me but not the guitar”

“Honestly drop a go fund me for the wedding! I’d be happy to chip in…”

“Start a go fund me instead of selling her guitar”

“If 10% of this group would give $1 each to a GoFundMe, she would have $47,500. There’s power in numbers. That’s two sips of a Starbucks latte.”

“Can we start a Swiftie Wedding Fund and all donate?! Don’t sell!!” Harris took their advice. A GoFundMe it would be. As she wrote on the main page: I was going to sell my signed Taylor Swift guitar to help pay for my upcoming wedding. However, some very nice and hardcore Swifties are against the sale, and asked us to start this instead.

Reader, I don’t know about you. I might feel a bit sheepish about creating a GoFundMe for complete strangers to finance a wedding. But that’s the point of the community of Taylor Swift fans; they didn’t quite feel like strangers.

Sure enough, as of this writing, the effort has raised almost $7,000, with donations from 347 people. Perhaps there is a temptation to think that Taylor Swift is a musician and entertainer and you’re probably not, so what does her super fan community have to do with your business?

But modern corporate examples of “communities of fans” abound: Tesla. The company behind the Instant Pot. Heck, even Apple.

I’ll bet you can find other examples that are no less profound in your city or even your neighborhood. Is it hard to do? Extremely rare? Of course! (Remember, I said that at the start of this column!)

But as the Swiftie fan community shows, it’s not impossible. And if you can pull it off, I’ll bet you’ll find it’s absolutely worth the effort.

