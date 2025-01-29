It’s the time of year when everyone could use a boost.

It’s late January, and I’m already far behind. A few examples that prove the point (but also make me laugh):

The discount coupon I got for the gym near my house? It’s still pinned to the bulletin board.

The big relaunch strategy I’d had for my newsletter business to make 2025 the best year yet? Still in the “oh, let me tell you my plans” stage.

And, the opportunity for a massive “happiness bump” coinciding with National Plan for Vacation Day? I very nearly almost missed the chance to spread the word. Fortunately, there’s no rule that you can’t join a gym in February, and I’m pretty sure my newsletter readers will stick with me. On top of that, there’s still time to get the emotional and cognitive rewards that come along with the process of planning a vacation, at least according to Yale University cognitive scientist Laurie Santos, who has studied and written widely on the idea. “Planning a vacation can give you an unexpected happiness bump because experiences matter for our well-being more than we expect,” Santos said recently. “When you book a vacation, you experience the reward of anticipating a positive experience. The happiness boost we get from travel can last long after you book your ticket—from the moments you happily anticipate your getaway, to taking the fun trip itself, to the times you recall trip high points with friends once you get back home.”

Now, let’s give credit where it’s due: United Airlines teamed up with Santos this week both to explore the “happiness bump” idea and of course to promote the idea of booking a vacation via United Airlines. United Airlines also took the opportunity to commission a survey of “1,323 nationally representative Americans,” and came up with a few happiness-boosting, vacation-related statistics of its own. The survey suggested that 68 percent of people say January is a month when they need something to look forward to, and that people actually said they get slightly more happiness out of sharing memories of their trips with others (83 percent) than they do while experiencing the trips themselves (82 percent).

United also said 73 percent of people said they derived happiness from the experience of planning a getaway—basically, the same point Santos has made, including on her podcast, The Happiness Lab. Anecdotally, I’ll add some firsthand experience to this, as my family has been planning an epic trip to the Grand Canyon and other locations in Arizona later this spring with some family (including lots of cousins). So far, the planning has been fun, and I also enjoy having little jolts of “nice problems” to deal with.

Should we stay in this house with the amazing pool, or that one with the beautiful view? Do we want to take this awe-inspiring tour of the canyon, or try another epic adventure? (Why not both?) Santos also had a point—echoed by United Airlines, of course—about how the experience of planning and then going on vacation improves happiness more than making a big new purchase like clothing, jewelry, home goods—and especially electronics:

A vacation gives you a bigger and more lasting happiness bump because as humans, we are delighted by the novelty of the unknown. The thrill of a new handbag wears off quickly since you get used to them through a trick our mind does called “hedonic adaptation,” but travel brings new experiences each day that delight and engage us. And then we build on that through social connections by traveling with other people and talking about our trip with them later. Remember, even if you missed National Plan for Vacation Day, planning is free no matter what day you do it. Paying for the vacation? That might be another story. Still, if you’re running behind like me, try looking at it all this way: Maybe we’re not late on our New Year plans after all. Maybe we can just all agree to call it “early for spring cleaning.”

