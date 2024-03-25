After 10 Short Years, Chick-fil-A Just Announced a Big Change

The Chick-fil-A decision is making headlines. But will it make a difference?

This is a story about Chick-fil-A. So it’s about chicken.

But, I’d like to start with a quick joke to illustrate a point. It’s about a bear.

It goes like this: Two guys are hiking in the woods, and they accidentally sneak up on a bear. The bear growls and looks menacing. The first guy quickly starts to back away, but the second guy stops to make sure that his boots are tied.

“What are you doing?” the first guy calls out. “We have to outrun the bear!”

“No,” says the second guy. “I don’t have to outrun the bear. I just have to outrun you!” Maybe you’ve heard that one before? It’s what came to mind when I saw the news last week that Chick-fil-A is changing its policy on antibiotics in chicken:

Back in 2014, Chick-fil-A announced plans to serve only chicken that had been raised without antibiotics in all of its restaurants and to achieve that goal by 2019.

Now, Chick-fil-A says it can’t promise that anymore, and it’s instead shifting from a policy of “No Antibiotics Ever (NAE)” to “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).” Why the change? Chick-fil-A suggests it’s simply a matter of supply. Here’s what a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told multiple media outlets:

“As we looked to the future, the availability of high-quality chicken that meets our rigid standards became a concern. This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver.”

Look, this is a big deal today mainly because Chick-fil-A made a big deal about it then.

But it wasn’t alone. Before the pandemic, bigger fast-food chains like McDonald’s decided they wanted to try to compete head-to-head with chicken-focused chains like Chick-fil-A. I still have to laugh when I recall the corporatespeak McDonald’s used at the time, saying in internal documents that it hoped to become “a credible chicken player.” (“Honey, what do you want to eat tonight? Do you want to try this new ‘credible chicken player?’“)

One of the things McDonald’s was reportedly planning back then? You guessed it: antibiotic-free chicken.

But check out McDonald’s website today, and the chain promises only what Chick-fil-A promises: “to only source chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine.” For that matter, Tyson, which is the largest U.S. meat company, dropped its no-antibiotics pledge last year, replacing it with (wait for it): no antibiotics important to human health.

Oh, and earlier this month, Panera started removing advertising and signs that read “No Antibiotics Ever,” which, according to Reuters, is part of a $21 million cost-reduction plan ahead of the company’s initial public offering.

The point is: It’s not just Chick-fil-A that had trouble with the no-antibiotics-ever standard; it’s also every other competitor I can find making headlines about the issue. By the way, the FDA keeps close track of antibiotic use in livestock, and it really does seem like a balancing act. On the one hand, we don’t want disease outbreaks among animals; on the other, we don’t want to diminish the effectiveness of antibiotics used by humans.

Also, it’s not just the restaurants and food suppliers making the distinction about “antibiotics” versus “antibiotics important to human health.” Health officials use those terms.

So, how much does this matter to customers? The Chick-fil-A decision is making headlines, but will it make a difference? I guess that remains to be seen.

But I hope you’ll think about the lesson for your business, and maybe remember my corny joke: Sometimes even if you can’t outrun the bear, you might still be able to win by outrunning the other guy.

