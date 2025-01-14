Walmart announced some subtle changes on Monday, and I wonder how long it would have taken customers to notice if Walmart didn’t spell it all out.

It all has to do with Walmart’s brand identity, marking the first time since 2008 that they’ve played around with their logo, symbols, and colors. The changes are understated, but once you understand why Walmart chose them, I think they’re quite revealing. They incorporate a deliberate effort to suggest both modernity and innovation, and to reach back to the styles of founder Sam Walton, who launched the brand in 1962. Walmart shared a video showing the new logo and branding, which I’ll embed at the end of this article so you can see them. First, here’s part of the official announcement:

Walmart’s brand identity has evolved to reflect what the retailer offers today, while honoring what has always been special about the one-stop shopping destination. Walmart’s business has grown to meet the changing needs and wants of its customers from affordable prices to digital offerings to health services and more. This updated brand identity will better represent who Walmart is today. Some key features of the brand’s refresh: The wordmark is inspired by Sam Walton’s classic trucker hat and brought to life with a modern, custom font that differentiates Walmart from the crowd.

The spark exudes the energy of Walmart and remains a beacon that guides customers through all facets of the Walmart experience.

The color palette — True Blue and Spark Yellow — leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones and its heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh.

The tone is relatable, approachable and representative of the millions of customers that shop with Walmart, whether conveyed through its brand voice, illustrations or photography. This is all less than a day old, and we can’t predict how people will react. But, I see three key strengths to consider. An ode to history I’m almost always going to applaud a brand that finds a way to incorporate its history and lineage into modern times–even if casual observers might never get the connection without an explanation. Personally, I can’t think of the name “Walmart” without thinking of the founder. But, it’s only natural that modern Americans might know a bit less about Walton today, given the passage of time since his death at the age of 74 in 1992.

Still, if we were to create a list of the top American entrepreneurs of history, Walton would have to be on it. In fact, Walton’s trucker hat that Walmart talks about was so iconic that one of them is now on display at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. As you’ll see in the video below, it’s hard to see an old photo of Walmart in his trucker hat, and then see the new typeface, without seeing the connection.

A standalone logo The “spark” isn’t brand-new, but Walmart is making an attempt here to join companies like Apple (the apple), Nike (the swoosh), and McDonald’s (the Golden Arches) that can be identified by their symbols alone, even without words. “We’re building on assets that the customer recognizes from Walmart,” Walmart’s creative vice president David Hartman told Adweek. “We want to be able to build and strengthen the equity we have in the spark so that it can be, eventually, a standalone symbol for our brand.” Much like the typeface and Walton’s vintage trucker hat, the small changes to the “spark” logo become more obvious when you see them in the video.

Colors and boldness Finally, we have all the things in the background, underpinning the brand identity: the colors, the typography, the overall freshness and boldness. The shades of blue and yellow do pop, and there’s a hard-to-quantify element of modernity to the way they work together. The video accompanying the announcement says it’s all designed to symbolize “history,” “human advantage,” and “constant innovation.” “While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us,” William White, senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S. said in the official announcement.

Time for a change? I’ve worked at companies where we spent a lot of time on logos and brand identity. Maybe you have, too. Sometimes, it turns out to be a fantastic opportunity and to be brutally honest, sometimes it winds up being an exercise in futility. Like a lot of creative endeavors, you sometimes have no idea whether you’ve created something great until it’s done. Sometimes, you’re not even sure then.

But there is no growth without change. Breathing new life into a brand or a logo, or even things like the font you use on the sign outside your door can be a catalyst for creative thought and new ideas. For that matter, sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Here’s the Walmart video introducing the new brand identity. I’ll be very interested to hear what people think.

We’ve just introduced our refreshed brand identity that honors who we’ve always been, a company that helps people save money and live better, while evolving to reflect who we are today. pic.twitter.com/svQli91DwO — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) January 13, 2025

