"The truth is: We are, and aspire to be, the Amazon.com of the Internet.

There is no analogue in the physical world. Are we a department store? Department stores have a very limited selection. ... We are limitless. We have virtually every product that exists. ...

We can ... personalize our store for you. They can't do that in a physical store; They can't run around and rearrange the shelves to accommodate every customer. ...

Another difference is that our core business isn't selling things. Our core business is helping people make purchase decisions."