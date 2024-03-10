After 23 Long Years, Target Just Made a Brilliant Announcement

If you want to build a sandcastle, it’s a lot better to own the sandbox.

Every generation, sadly, seems to get a single, unifying, tragic moment — the day they look back on later, asking: “What were you doing on … ?“

For my grandparents, it was Pearl Harbor. For my parents, it was it was the assassination of President Kennedy. And for my generation it was 9/11: I was in Los Angeles, getting ready for my second day of work at a brand new job.

My wife was just a few blocks from Ground Zero in New York City, reporting for jury duty at the federal courthouse. (We weren’t together yet; I only learned this much later.)

For scores of friends and colleagues, they were literally either in or very close to the World Trade Center or the Pentagon at the time the attacks began.

I mention this to put a small piece of corporate trivia into perspective. Because big companies have “what were you doing?” stories as well. And, on September 11, 2001, what Amazon and Target were doing was announcing that Target had agreed to a five-year deal outsourcing its entire online, digital sales operation to Amazon:

Target Corporation and Amazon.com (www.amazon.com) today announced plans to open a Target store at www.amazon.com beginning later this fall, which will expand product offerings available at Amazon.com to include thousands of apparel, home, electronics and jewelry products. The companies also announced that Target has chosen Amazon.com’s complete solution of e-commerce technology services, order fulfillment, and customer care services for its current online properties … beginning in summer 2002.

In retrospect, this seems hard to believe, right?

Not just because of the terror attacks that came just hours after the announcement, but also because … well, it seems like an awful lot of leverage for Target to have given Amazon. Worth noting, however: Amazon back then had yet to turn a profit, and online sales amounted to only about 1 percent of retail, so perhaps it makes more sense.

Also, Target’s market capitalization on the date of the deal was $31 billion; Amazon’s was $4 billion. (Today, of course, they’ve switched. Target has grown to just over $78 billion, while Amazon is a $1.82 trillion juggernaut.)

Besides, this was both a trend and a running debate among many retail giants of the time. I’ve explored this here in the past, but if you dig through the archives, you’ll find many similar deals: Toys R Us entered into a 10-year exclusive partnership with Amazon in 2000.

Borders, the world’s second-largest book retailer at the time, worked out an Amazon deal in April 2001.

Circuit City, then the second-largest electronics retailer, did a similar deal in August 2001. I’ll bet that some readers will barely recognize some of the brands listed above — which tells you, at least, that the deals weren’t enough to save them!

So, how did Target survive?

Well, for one thing, although Target extended its original deal another half-decade, it did eventually made the difficult choice to break free and establish its own digital properties. And, it’s only with that bit of history in mind that you can truly understand the big news that Target unveiled recently, which is that it’s launching a new, paid membership program called Target Circle 360 that seems designed to go head-to-head with Amazon Prime (and Walmart+).

As Target itself describes the new offering: Target Circle 360 [offers] free same-day delivery from Target’s same-day delivery service, Shipt, and its more than 100 retail partners. Best of all: It’s delivered in as little as an hour with no delivery fees. You’ll also gain access to free 2-day shipping4 and the ability to deliver to your door — or someone else’s. (Hello easy, last-minute gift-giving!)

As a special launch offer, from April 7 to May 18, you can sign up for Target Circle 360 for only $49 for the first year.

The program launches on the back of Target’s free membership program, Target Circle, which rolled out nationwide in 2019 and now has 100 million members, according to Target. (Comparisons: Amazon says it has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide, and Walmart+ was projected to hit 29 million members last year.)

It remains to be seen, of course, how many of those 100 million free Target members will be eager to move to a paid membership model — although, win or lose, it seems like a brilliant idea to at least try.

And, while I can’t predict the future, I am pretty good at looking back at the past and finding the lessons for today. This story gives me two: First, if you’re going to build a sandcastle, so to speak, you’re better off if you own the sandbox. Be careful that you don’t wind up doing deals with competitors that you might come to regret.

Second, however; conditions change. And the bravest, and most successful among us are the ones who aren’t to change when the world around them changes. They say those who refuse to study history are destined to repeat it. So, to my mind it’s worth taking a few minutes to take the 23-years-and-counding saga of Target to heart.

