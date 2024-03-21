After 57 Years, Chick-fil-A Just Made a Really Smart Announcement

This is a story about Chick-fil-A and changing times.

It starts back in 1967, when founder Truett Cathy opened the very first Chick-fil-A in the Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta. As Chick-fil-A described it on its website: At the time, the concept of a shopping mall restaurant was groundbreaking, fitting for this mall in particular, as it was one of the first indoor malls in the Southeast.

And while the restaurant itself was not very large, just 384 square feet (roughly the size of a two-car garage), it had a monumental impact.

Not only was that small restaurant a pioneer in the modern-day food court, it was just the beginning of a company that has since grown to serve customers in 47 states and Washington, D.C. But that was then, and this is now.

For one thing, Chick-fil-A closed that original location last year. For another — well, Chick-fil-A has long since expanded, and customers don’t have the same preferences now that they did back 57 years ago.

That’s why I was intrigued to learn about two innovative new Chick-fil-A restaurants that have very modern takes on the Chick-fil-A experience. Because while it’s a different direction, it’s also very smart. One of them is set to open today in New York City — 6:30 a.m., in fact, if you’re up that early and in the area — and it involves a way of serving customers that nobody involved with Chick-fil-A at the start could have imagined.

Located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and East 79th Street on the Upper East Side, this new concept Chick-fil-A is dedicated solely to delivery and mobile app ordering — with no kiosks, no drink stands, and no seating area or dine-in services.

Instead: Customers order ahead of time, either online or via the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant itself is geofenced, so that when customers approach, Chick-fil-A will know to expedite their order and have it ready, timed with arrival.

Active status board screens, designated for delivery or mobile pickup, allow customers and delivery workers to see their orders in real time. The overall goal? To “cater to busy New Yorkers,” Chick-fil-A says. By stereotype (and by your humble author’s personal experience), New Yorkers are in fact quite partial to online orders for takeout and delivery.

“Every decade of the Chick-fil-A ordering experience has looked a little bit different,” Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director, restaurant design, said last year. “We are always evolving to deliver a better experience for both our customers and our team members.”

Catering to the local customer becomes an even clearer strategy when you compare this New York digital-first restaurant with another Chick-fil-A concept, planned for Atlanta. That restaurant will involve an elevated kitchen over four drive-through lanes, which looks set up to serve dozens of car-driving customers at once. (It probably wouldn’t work in New York, but it just might work in Atlanta.)

Look, I’m as nostalgic as the next guy. Probably more so.

One of these days, I’ll get around to actually taking what I think of as the entrepreneur’s ultimate road trip: from at the first TGI Fridays (in New York) to the first Walmart (in Arkansas), the first McDonald’s (in California), the first Waffle House (in Georgia), the hotel where Southwest Airlines was dreamed up (in Texas), and many more. Heck, I’m such an old soul that I include the original Horn & Hardart (basically the first automated fast-food restaurant) in Philadelphia. As long as there’s something commemorating the original Chick-fil-A location, I’d probably add that as well.

But progress is important. If you want your brand to endure, you need to adapt.

