Once upon a time, a wealthy mom in New York City reportedly bragged about how she gamed the system at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Waiting in long lines for rides? That was for other people, she reportedly crowed. Instead, her devious, three-part strategy involved: hiring a person with a disability to pose as a family member; having that person escort her and her children through the park in a motorized scooter with a “handicapped” sign; and skipping the notoriously long lines at Disney by going through auxiliary entrances at the front of each attraction.

“My daughter waited one minute to get on ‘It’s a Small World,'” she was quoted as saying. “The other kids had to wait 2 and a half hours. … This is how the ‘1-percent’ does Disney.” She wasn’t alone

It turned out she wasn’t alone, the New York Post reported, naming a secret company — accessible only by referral — that connected wealthy families with guides with qualifying disabilities for $1,000 or more a day. Now, to its credit, Disney changed its policies on disability access at both Disney World and Disneyland after that 2013 report. And the previously secret company, which was deluged with complaints, disappeared.

But now, almost 11 years later, Disney says that even its replacement policy has seen misuse. So last week, it announced some big changes.

Let me just interject here for a minute: As the father of a prime Disney-visiting-aged child, I get that going to Disney World means standing in lines. Or else, to some degree, paying extra for the privilege not to. And I certainly agree that people with disabilities should be offered legitimate accommodations. (For the moral philosophers among my readers, I subscribe to a Rawlsian theory of justice.)

But if there’s one thing that many Americans can’t abide, it’s being asked to wait in long lines while they think other people cutting in front of them might have found unfair ways to break the rules at their expense.

It’s probably the worst thing about this kind of family-rite vacation. Thus, it matters that Disney both acknowledged the statistical overuse of its replacement policy (it’s tripled over the past five years, becoming the most widely requested service at its parks), and said it will do something about it.

‘A small percentage of guests’ In practical terms, after the debacle 11 years ago, Disney announced that instead of being able to skip lines for free, guests with legitimate disabilities preventing them from waiting in lines could show up, check in, and reserve a ride time comparable to the in-person line.

In other words, show up at “It’s a Small World” when there was a 2.5-hour line and you could, if qualified, get a pass for the ride in 2.5 hours — but not, as the 1-percenter mom apparently experienced, simply skip lines across the park.

The only apparent problem is that Disney says people were pushing the envelope even with this revised service, and coming up with all kinds of excuses to qualify for the revised disability access service, also known as DAS. Now that’s going to be harder.

“DAS is intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time,” the new policy states — and the emphasis will apparently now be on that 5-word phrase: “a small percentage of guests.” It’s a small world, after all

Now, the reasonable cynics among us might point out that this new change comes not long after Disney banned many third-party tour guides, and that Disney also has a paid skip-the-lines program of its own called Genie Plus.

There’s also a new policy called “return to queue” that would let customers who could theoretically wait in line, but might have a medical issue requiring frequent restroom visits, to step in and out of line as needed. But at the same time, perception matters as much or more than reality.

I reached out to Disney for additional comment beyond what’s displayed on the company’s websites or has been reported in other media. But so far I’ve heard nothing back.

In the meantime, I think one of the lessons is that when people figure out how to game a system, others will soon learn how they did it. Because, as they say, it’s a small world, after all.

