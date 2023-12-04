‘Why didn’t they just go to the drive-through?’

Sometimes you come up with a smart solution in business, and it pays off in more ways than you ever imagined.

Case in point: McDonald’s, which had a problem at a restaurant near a U.S. Army base many years ago.

Sales at the local McDonald’s dropped sharply, and the franchise owner quickly figured out why. It turned out that the commander of the nearby base, Fort Huachuca, in Arizona, had issued a new order. Soldiers were no longer allowed to go into civilian stores and restaurants while they were wearing their uniforms. So, no matter how much they might want to stop at McDonald’s on the way to or home from work on the base, the soldiers couldn’t do it without breaking the commander’s rule.

Reading this story in 2023, you might ask yourself: Well, why didn’t they just go to the drive-through?

It’s a smart question, and the answer is that at the time, McDonald’s didn’t have drive-throughs at any of its restaurants. But this local Arizona McDonald’s franchisee took matters into his own hands, cutting a hole in the wall of his restaurant, adding a sliding window, and solving the problem.

Results: Soldiers could get their Big Macs, and we can identify the exact official birthday of the McDonald’s drive-through, which McDonald’s says is January 24, 1975. It not only solved the problem for this local McDonald’s outside a military base, but it highlighted a tremendous opportunity.

In fact, fast-forward nearly 49 years, and McDonald’s says that orders at the drive-through now account for 70 percent of its U.S. business. And that brings us up to the big news we expect to hear from McDonald’s this week.

In its earnings report last year, McDonald’s said it would continue focusing on digital, delivery, and drive-through services, and that the “vast majority of new restaurant openings in the U.S. and International Operated Market segments will include a drive-through.”

Now, we’re about to see a brand-new spinoff of McDonald’s — with a related but different name, in fact — that appears to embrace these priorities. It’s set to be called CosMc’s: a drive-through-heavy, smaller restaurant series that (a) is named after a fairly obscure 1980s McDonaldland character, and (b) builds on the 1970s innovation McDonald’s unveiled outside that army base. The new concept will be tested “in a small handful of sites in a limited geography beginning early next year,” McDonald’s CEO Christopher Kempczinski said last summer, ahead of this week’s more formal expected announcement. But eagle-eyed social media users have apparently located at least one of the new CosMc’s locations, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, west of Chicago.

A tarp covering the logo of the under-construction location literally blew away, and one TikToker who posted about it said it looked like a smaller McDonald’s (but in the same lot as an existing McDonald’s), with four drive-through lanes.

Four drive-through lanes! Imagine! The soldiers and workers at that McDonald’s in Arizona in 1975 could only dream. (Fun fact I had to include here somewhere in this article: I did my two-week Army Reserve annual training at Fort Huachuca one year, and I’m almost positive I went through the drive-through at that McDonald’s, although I didn’t realize its significance at the time.)

As for CosMc’s, another observer on Twitter (OK, fine, “X”) said he managed to snap photos of what might be the new concept’s menu during an apparent TV commercial shoot.

Short version: very heavy on drinks as opposed to food. Look, I’m not going to get too deep into trying to predict what CosMc’s will be like, or how it will complement the McDonald’s strategy, or why the company decided to dust off the ol’ trademark from a roughly 35-year-old character it created but that almost nobody remembered.

We’ll get more details this week at the investor call.

In the meantime, it’s worth a minute to remember how McDonald’s got into the drive-through game to begin with–and to be inspired by the idea that solving a customer problem can sometimes lead you to identify a much larger customer opportunity. To celebrate, maybe even check out a McDonald’s drive-through yourself, if you haven’t been in a while.

Bonus points if you’re wearing camouflage when you do it.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.