Want to know the history? We have to go back to the late 1800s.

The headlines about the massive legal settlement that the National Association of Realtors entered into this week are so extreme that you’d have to wonder if they’re exaggerated:

Here’s the deal. Currently, there’s a nearly uniform 5 or 6 percent commission on sales of all homes in the United States, which is largely split between the agent for the buyer and the agent for the seller. It has its roots in the development of Multiple Listing Services, which the National Association of Realtors describes as “private databases that are created, maintained, and paid for by real estate professionals to help their clients buy and sell property,” and which dates back to a system well over 100 years old:

In the late 1800s, real estate brokers regularly gathered at the offices of their local associations to share information about properties they were trying to sell. They agreed to compensate other brokers who helped sell those properties, and the first MLS was born, based on a fundamental principal that’s unique to organized real estate: Help me sell my inventory and I’ll help you sell yours.

Today, through more than 800 MLSs, brokers share information on properties they have listed and invite other brokers to cooperate in their sale in exchange for compensation if they produce the buyer….

So, the average priced home in the United States, at $417,000, would require roughly $25,000 in commissions. A $1 million house would require $60,000. As a result of this settlement, the NAR agreed to pay $418 million in damages. But the bigger result is that it agreed to changes in the commission rules that almost everyone thinks will drive down commissions, and quite possibly soften housing prices as a result.

To be sure, the NAR told media outlets that it thinks the 5 to 6 percent commission structure already reflects the market and won’t change much. But many of those articles I cited above include quotes from experts saying that’s unlikely.

Here’s Max Besbris, an associate professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of a book about the housing market called Upsold, who told the Times: “This will be a really fundamental shift in how Americans buy, search for, and purchase and sell their housing.

“It will absolutely transform the real estate industry. It will prompt one of the biggest transformations to the housing market since New Deal-era regulations were put in place.” And here’s Tomasz Piskorski, a real estate professor at Columbia Business School, who told The Hill:

“It’s very hard to argue that these fees should be as rigid as they are…. It’s a good thing for consumers for sure, because the $20, $30 billion that goes to real estate agents per year might stay with owners of the home.” Of course, it’s one thing to point to macroeconomic forces, but it’s another thing entirely to predict that home prices will actually fall as a result — as opposed, for example, to rising less rapidly.

And the history of business is paved with changes that were supposedly going to make things easier or more cost-effective for customers, but turned out the other way.

With an entire generation of Americans growing up with the sense that they can no longer afford the American dream of home ownership, however, it’s going to be very interesting to watch.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.