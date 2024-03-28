You can see the pattern. But then this happens.

When McDonald’s reached out to me this week to say they plan to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in every single McDonald’s in America, I caught myself staring at the screen for a minute.

And then I realized why.

I write about big companies like McDonald’s because they often demonstrate smart lessons for smaller businesses: “Copy this!” or “Don’t copy that!” as the case may be. The lesson here starts with the fact that McDonald’s has so many restaurants, and that even more important, the vast majority of those McDonald’s restaurants are owned by individual franchisees.

The result of this is experimentation. In fact, many popular McDonald’s menu items are things that grew out of experiments by individual McDonald’s franchisees. Seriously, this starts to get striking when you list them: First, there’s the Big Mac. I mean, can you get more McDonald’s than the Big Mac? It was originally created by a Pennsylvania franchisee named Michael James Delligatti in 1967. By the time Delligatti died at age 98 in 2016, McDonald’s was selling 550 million Big Macs a year in the U.S. alone.

Next up, the Egg McMuffin. McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc talks about this one (among others) in his memoir. A McDonald’s owner in California named Herb Peterson, dreamed it up, and his wife gave it its name. “I tasted it, and I was sold,” Kroc wrote.

How about McDonald’s Apple Pie? “Crispy on the outside, deliciously hot and sweet on the inside, our Apple Pie is a McDonald’s classic,” the McDonald’s website says. It’s actually a Southern fried pie, which a Tennessee McDonald’s owner named Litton Cochran suggested, after McDonald’s had failed at several other dessert ideas.

Or else, the Shamrock Shake An annual favorite, the Shamrock Shake was developed by a Connecticut franchisee named Harold Rosen in 1970. Kroc talks about this one in his memoir, too.

And, the Filet-O-Fish. This one is appropriate to bring up, given the calendar. Back in the 1960s, a McDonald’s franchise owner in Cincinnati, in a predominantly Catholic neighborhood, noticed that sales of hamburgers went down on Fridays, when many of his customers would refrain from meat. So, he looked for something to sell that would fit their religious traditions.

You can see the pattern: Franchise idea, franchise idea, franchise idea, franchise idea — going back decades. But then, Krispy Kreme?

Now, this isn’t the first time McDonald’s has gone outside to a completely different established brand and offered to sell their products. But it stands out as one of the biggest.

And we should point out that breakfast especially has been a constant struggle for McDonald’s — which I guess is relevant if you assume that doughnuts are something people eat for breakfast. A few years back, I wrote here about what happened when McDonald’s started offering “breakfast all day,” for example.

Short version: Some profits went down, because customers bought lower-priced breakfast items instead of the hamburgers they might have otherwise purchased.

Anyway, now, McDonald’s is excited about bringing in Krispy Kreme, after a trial partnership. They’ll start a “phased market rollout” later this year, and plan to serve Krispy Kreme in all McDonald’s restaurants by 2026.

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey.”

Back to the lessons for your business. The first has to do with encouraging decentralized innovation. It really is a big advantage for McDonald’s to have so many franchisees, incentivized to push back sometimes and try to create better-selling products. Perhaps you don’t have franchisees, but I will bet that you do have some creative employees who might be able to dream up new products to sell, or better ways to produce and sell the things you already have.

The second lesson is to be willing to look outside for solutions, to new partners. Entrepreneurship can be lonely, but you don’t have to do any of this alone.

Besides, as my colleague Justin Bariso wrote here recently, the only people happier than McDonald’s about this deal might actually be Krispy Kreme. With McDonald’s selling their doughnuts, they’ll instantly almost double the number of places where Americans can get them.

