Where did you buy the last thing you bought from Apple? At the Apple Store? Online via Apple.com? Maybe at a retailer like Best Buy or Target, or via your mobile phone provider?

The one place you probably didn't buy it: Amazon.com.

But that might be about to change. For the 2019 holiday season, Apple will be selling its iPhones, iPads and other products directly via Amazon.

This is a big change, and it makes sense for Apple, which has seen iPhone sales dip and is looking for any advantage. But there's risk on both sides. The two companies are competitors, and Apple is giving up some customer data by making this move.

Moreover, if you're Amazon and facing rumblings about antitrust action basically every day, there has to be some hesitation to teaming up with other tech titans. And if you compete with either of these companies, sorry to ruin your Monday morning as you wake up to see them working together.

The upside: Well, if you're looking for a last minute holiday gift like an Apple Watch, at least you can probably buy it with one click.

The Satanic Temple sues Netflix

This is the kind of headline you have to read a few times to make sense of. A religious organization is suing Netflix for copyright and trademark violations, saying the entertainment giant ripped off their $30,000 statue of a deity called BBBB, and used it in the show "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

They're asking for $150 million, but they probably already got what they really want: a 10X increase in Google searches for "The Satanic Temple."

--Bill Murphy Jr., Inc.

Oh, and speaking of strange bedfellows with Amazon

A few months ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders was Amazon's biggest antagonist on Capitol Hill. Then Amazon raised its internal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and Sanders praised them for it.

Now, he's promising to introduce legislation in Congress to raise the minimum wage across the United States to that level (from $7.25 to $15).

--Sen. Bernie Sanders, Twitter

Awww, Black Friday is kinda cute compared to this

Alibaba sold more than $1 billion worth of products in the very first minute of the 2018 edition of Singles Day, which if you don't know is a roughly 25-year-old Chinese tradition celebrating single people--and the biggest online shopping day of the year.

It's on November 11 each year (11/11 representing four single people), and this was the biggest in history. By the time China hit Nov. 12, the total sales revenue on the world's largest online platform was $30.8 billion.

--Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

25 years ago yesterday

Here's a milestone that went completely unnoticed. Before Netscape, before Internet Explorer, before Firefox, before Chrome, before Safari, before Firefox again, there was Mosaic. The first consumer-friendly browser was released, in version 1.0, 25 years ago yesterday.

--National Center for Supercomputing Applications, University of Illinois

Criminals ruin something really cool