On Aug. 31, American Airlines flight 663 from Phoenix to Kona experienced an issue with the lavatories during its journey to Hawaii. It was later discovered that a diaper has been flushed down one of the toilets, which also caused a malfunction.

We are very sorry for the trouble this caused the 187 passengers on flight 663. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on this flight to extend our apologies.

At American, lavatories must be working properly prior to departure. If an American flight is in the air, and all lavatories become inoperative, the flight will divert to the nearest suitable airport in order for maintenance to rectify the situation.

Due to the location of the aircraft, the flight continued to its intended destination. The issue was subsequently rectified upon arrival in Kona, and our flight returned to Phoenix as scheduled.