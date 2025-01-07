Canada’s Liberal Leader Is Out. Don’t Forget How He Got In to Begin With

Canada’s Justin Trudeau is resigning. There’s a lesson for business leaders about how he came to be prime minister in the first place.

The inevitable has happened, eh? Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he’s stepping down.

I intend today neither to bury Trudeau nor to praise him, but instead to remind everyone of an early moment in his career that almost any aspiring leader—liberal, conservative, political, business, or something else—ought to remember. The date was March 31, 2012. Trudeau was a junior member in Canada’s parliament, and he hadn’t yet thrown his hat into the ring to become the leader of his party. Instead, he was in another ring: a boxing ring.

This was the date on which Trudeau, then age 40 and 180 pounds, fought a televised three-round charity boxing match against a younger and stronger opposition politician. Trudeau, as you might have gathered, was from the Liberal Party. His opponent was then-37-year-old Senator Patrick Brazeau of the Conservative Party of Canada. The “In the Arena” Image Just to make it 100 percent clear: This isn’t a metaphor. They physically fought each other.

Despite coming in as a 3-to-1 underdog, Trudeau won. The whole fight is on YouTube, and it’s worth a watch. Trudeau struggled during the first round, but he came back later in the fight, taking advantage of better stamina and longer reach than his opponent. In the end, the referee stopped the fight after Trudeau forced a standing eight count, and bloodied Brazeau’s nose.

No, it wasn’t exactly Ali-Frazier (or even Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson earlier this year). But as someone who has done a bit of boxing, I can say that it’s a tough sport—tougher still when the combatants are amateurs with day jobs, both pushing 40 or even past it. Besides, we have to remember that this was a real boxing match between two politicians.

Daring Greatly Can you imagine if we did this in the U.S.? Actually … Let’s get to the leadership lesson here. It has to do with the fact that Trudeau was the son of another Canadian prime minister: Pierre Trudeau, who was the leader of the country from 1968 to 1979, and then again from 1980 to 1984.

The younger Trudeau had been in parliament for only a few years at the time of the fight, after working as a high school teacher. And he had to overcome a sort of fortunate son or nepo-baby reputation as he moved into politics. The boxing match wasn’t the only reason Trudeau’s star rose back then, of course. But it sure doesn’t hurt for a political leader who wants to be seen as willing to fight for people to literally win a physical fight, broadcast across the nation. It’s the kind of big, dramatic moment that a lot of leaders need, both to get people’s attention and dispel less flattering images.

As a boxing expert put it to Canada’s National Post newspaper a few years ago: I think Trudeau kind of needed a fight like this. It showed everybody he’s not just a pretty boy—that he can handle himself in a fight. And I really think it probably helped him get a lot of votes. The fight was at the end of March. By the following year, Trudeau was head of his party, and in 2015 Trudeau became Canada’s prime minister.

Of course, the reason we’re remembering this now is that Trudeau’s star has fallen, and he announced on Monday that he’s resigning from his position as soon as his party can pick a replacement. After that, Canada will have an election, and decide whether Trudeau’s party can win without him, or if—much more likely according to polls—the Conservative Party will take over. Character Shows Itself Worth noting: The entire world has had a rightward shift since Trudeau first became prime minister, and his nearly nine years in office mean he outlasted all of the other leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers.

Unlike the U.S., there are no term limits in Canada, so a prime minister could theoretically remain in office until he or she was no longer able for health concerns or simply didn’t want to continue—until the (arguably) inevitable moment when political fortunes change. For Trudeau, that moment is now. Or maybe it was a while ago, but the facts are just catching up to the political perception. Still, as Trudeau makes his way out, it’s a good opportunity to remember how he got there to begin with.

Show the people that you want to lead that you’re willing to fight. And if a moment to rise to the occasion doesn’t appear on its own, go out and find it.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.