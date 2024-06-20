Chick-fil-A Asks 1 Brilliant Question in Every Franchise Interview. Now, There’s a Summer Camp

We ought to normalize the idea of kids going behind the scenes in all different walks of life.

Here’s something I learned a while ago that has stuck with me every since.

It’s that Chick-fil-A asks prospective franchisees one simple question over and over, many times during every interview.

That question is: “Why do you want to own a Chick-fil-A franchise restaurant?“ With 100 applicants for every new Chick-fil-A restaurant, asking the question repeatedly (and comparing the answers over time) helps uncover their motivation, and maybe their odds of success.

This strategy was in the back of my mind when I learned that a Chick-fil-A franchise in Lousiana is now offering a Chick-fil-A Summer Camp for kids aged 5 to 12 years old. Details include: A $35 per session fee (the camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

A kids’ meal, T-shirt, name tag, snack, and “a VIP lunch.”

A “fun time getting a behind the scenes view of what it’s like to work at America’s favorite quick-service restaurant.”

Parents clearly liked the idea. Each session had 30 slots, and the Chick-fil-A franchise said that they sold out in about an hour. (Then it added a second week of camp sessions.) But, at the same time, people on social media complained about child labor and asked pointedly if Chick-fil-A workers have any training at all in child care.

“Teach ’em nice and early how to be corporate wage slaves,” was one of my favorite snarky replies.

Another fun comment, from Mike Rowe, host of Dirty Jobs, speaking on Fox Business: “What did we think was going to happen when we took [home economics], shop and basic financial literacy out of the public schools? Sooner or later, somebody is going to step up and say, We have to inculcate these ideas into the next generation.”

As a parent myself, I can imagine this being something kids would find fun. Frankly, my main concern would be scheduling; for working parents, a half-day, one-off opportunity like this might be tough.

But here’s my bigger takeaway: I think we ought to normalize the idea of kids spending a few hours behind the scenes in all different kinds of work environments and walks of life, long before they have to take any of it seriously. For kids and young adults (and, frankly, for anyone) no education is ever truly wasted, and every experience can be a learning experience.

Imagine if you had a program where kids could spend a morning learning what it’s like to work at your business.

Would they enjoy it? Would you imagine some might decide years from now that they want to do something like it for a living? (If not, maybe that’s good for you to think about as well.) Maybe some of the Chick-fil-A campers might have an experience in those few short hours that leads them to think about another thing they’d like to learn about. Maybe then that experience leads to another opportunity.

Maybe that all leads them ultimately down the road to something that they really enjoy and are good at. Life’s unpredictable like that. It’s a beautiful thing.

Or else, maybe they’ll just have a good time. By the way, that question they ask in every Chick-fil-A franchise interview? It’s also a gift for people who don’t answer it well.

It’s a lot better to find out that you can’t articulate a good reason why you supposedly want to do something than to make it through the interview process, get the opportunity, and realize only then that you weren’t really suited in the first place.

That said, if a few decades from now, an applicant for a Chick-fil-A franchise is asked why he or she really wants to own one, and they say something like: “I’ve wanted to own a Chick-fil-A ever since I was a little kid back in the summer of 2024 and my parents sent me to the Chick-fil-A Summer Camp in Louisiana … “

Well, I’m not saying they’ll definitely get the franchise. But they will have a heck of an answer.

