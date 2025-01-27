One reason I often like to write about business lessons from Chick-fil-A is that it’s easy to find the humor. For example, you might have seen what the biggest U.S. chicken chain had to say recently about Canada.

Let’s quote from the announcement itself: Chick-fil-A plans to expand its Canadian footprint to British Columbia, with five to seven new Restaurants expected to open in the province by 2030. The brand’s growth in British Columbia follows its successful expansion into the province of Alberta in 2024, where three new Chick-fil-A restaurants opened in Calgary and Edmonton last year. Good for Chick-fil-A, eh? But, as we’ve seen many times over the past little while, when Chick-fil-A expands in non-U.S. markets, it doesn’t exactly do so at breakneck speed. Slow and steady Instead, it’s sort of the slow-and-steady model:

For example, Chick-fil-A announced last year to fanfare that it was planning to open restaurants in the U.K. Brilliant! But in the details we learned that the expansion plans amount to five restaurants over the next two years.

Or else, when Chick-fil-A said in October that it’s planning to expand into Asia–starting with a single restaurant this year in Singapore. (This is a country of six million people, by the way.)

And maybe we can add the pace at which Chick-fil-A rolled out two of its bespoke, local-area-specific restaurant styles in densely populated areas: a walk-in Chick-fil-A on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, and its first elevated drive-thru restaurant, in Atlanta. The 5 percent rule Now, there are two things to keep in mind when looking at Chick-fil-A’s expansion plans, and how its experience might inspire or temper your experience. The first is that while each individual Chick-fil-A is almost insanely profitable by industry standards, it’s also a privately held company, so there is no shareholder pressure to expand quickly and hit specific external numbers. Chick-fil-A had $9.4 million in revenue per unit as of 2024, according to franchise documents, which is well over twice what each McDonald’s unit makes.

But the second explanation might just go back to one of the things that the late Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy, once said was essential: “Commitment is the difference between success and failure. Often, it only takes 5 percent more effort to get 100 percent more in dividend.” This was actually one of Cathy’s go-to aphorisms, apparently, but in looking for the source I found a few times he said a variation of this in 1990. So we’ll go with it being 35-year-old advice.

And while I think a lot of people might focus on the first part–”commitment”–there’s also value in the second part: “5 percent.” About that ‘humor’ If you look at what Chick-fil-A is doing now in terms of expansion, especially outside the U.S., it’s all about a repeated process of opening more stores at a slow pace (really, single-digit percentage growth in terms of number of outlets) and figuring how its model can work in different areas as we start to reach the middle of the 21st century. As a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, I would love to make a fun joke here about how it’s an awfully interesting time for a very American chicken chain like Chick-fil-A to expand north of the border, and the pace of the expansion.

Maybe something about how the NHL once added roughly as many teams in a single season as Chick-fil-A plans to add restaurants in British Columbia over two years. Of course, British Columbia isn’t the only place in Canada where Chick-fil-A is expanding, and frankly, it’s not very Canadian of me to be so impolite. Sorry! A winning plan Besides, the truth is that what it’s doing might make a lot of sense—and it might make sense for your business, too.

We’ve lived through an era of “get big fast” that led to some giants, but also a lot of roadkill on the entrepreneurial superhighway, to coin a phrase. So maybe it’s time to add just an extra 5 percent effort—at least until you see which of your 5 percent efforts produce the most return. Then double down on the whole thing. Winning plan, eh?

