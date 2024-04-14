He or she who laughs last, laughs best.

EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

There’s a key rule in comedy. Since comedy is defined sometimes as “tragedy plus time,” it’s also a key rule in life.

It goes like this: To find the funniest jokes, or the most fulfilling life, “punch up, not down.” So, you can make fun of powerful and successful people and things, and have a decent shot at being funny. Also, if the powerful targets are good sports about it, they come off looking O.K.

But making fun of the less powerful and successful is much harder. There’s a bigger risk that you wind up looking petty. Or worse.

I thought about this recently when I saw that Shake Shack was taking aim at Chick-fil-A with a promotion called “Chicken Shack Sundays in April.” “Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week,” the promotion began, adding: “It’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days.”

Although they didn’t mention Chick-fil-A by name, the target was clear, since Chick-fil-A isn’t open on Sundays, and took flak recently for changing its years-old promise to offer only antibiotic-free chicken.

And, I’m here to admit: I laughed when I saw this. However, I also realized that this marketing joke only works (works as a joke, I mean; I have no idea whether it worked as a promotion) because Chick-fil-A is an absolute juggernaut compared to Shake Shack.

In fact, around the same time I saw this promotion, I realized there were a few other news items about Chick-fil-A, that are almost staggering: First, the company’s 2024 franchise disclosure document reveals that the average Chick-fil-A location (exclusing those in malls), makes $9.4 million a year. This is by far the highest per-store revenue of any fast food chain. To put it in context, McDonald’s is in second place, and makes only $4 million per location.

Second, according to new data from Technomic Ignite, Chick-fil-A generated $21.58 billion in sales in 2023, up 14.7 percent from 2022. Chick-fil-A was ranked as the third-biggest U.S. restaurant chain last year, despite having a small fraction of the number of locations that number-2 Starbucks and number-1 McDonald’s have. (Shake Shack made just over $1 billion.)

Third, even though it’s not brand-new: Chick-fil-A remains privately owned, and all three of the children of founder Truett Cathy were once again on the Forbes list of billionaires released this month.

I thought about this for a bit, and I reached out to Chick-fil-A to tell them I was thinking of writing about this whole dynamic. Here they are, making tons of money hand over fist, “wing over beak” so to speak, and being targeted in a promotional joke by a smaller chain.

Would the folks at Chick-fil-A want to comment? I asked.

No, came the reply. They would not. And that, my friends, is the big takeaway. No matter what business you’re in, when you’re successful and powerful enough to be made fun of, take it as a compliment. And if you can’t do that, at least take it silently.

He or she who laughs last, laughs best. And you laugh even harder sometimes, if you’re the only one who truly understands why the joke is funny.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.