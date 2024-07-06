EXPERT OPINION BY BILL MURPHY JR. , FOUNDER OF UNDERSTANDABLY AND CONTRIBUTING EDITOR, INC. @ BILLMURPHYJR

I have a surprising number of t-shirts with logos for classic, defunct, or even fictional companies.

Among them: shirts referencing “Speaker City,” a fictional company in the movie, Old School, and “Initech,” from the movie Office Space.

It’s a sort of generational nod; on the relatively rare occasions that other people get the references, we have have a small, nostalgic connection. I’ve never loved this acronym, but it’s apt: IYKYK (“if you know, you know”). As a result of my personal experience, I started looking into modern success stories among brands that realized that as popular and all-consuming as their main lines of business might be, there might be an ancillary line of products sitting there, waiting to be sold.

With that, Chick-fil-A appeared as the perfect example.

Last year, as Nation’s Restaurant News reported, Chick-fil-A launched a consumer product line called Chick-fil-A Originals, available on its website. The offerings were pretty tame and obviously brand-safe — things like a hoodie with an “I Heart Waffle Fries” logo, along with coffee mugs, totes, and other merch.

More recently, they announced a new summer merchandise collection, including a “Pickle Pickle Pickleball set, waffle fry pool float, cow print bucket hat …”

You get the idea. Look, I’m not going to buy a “Pickle Pickle Pickleball” set.

But I think it’s a good opportunity for any of us as business leaders to think about the connections we’ve developed with customers. Might they be willing to lay down a few dollars to wear your logo on their sleeve.

Or their chest, or their coffee cup, or on a sticker on their laptops. It’s not just Chick-fil-A of course. Consider brands like:

Harley-Davidson.

Disney (obvious example).

Coca-Cola.

Lego.

Starbucks.

Beer and liquor companies. Most of these companies don’t break out merchandise sales as a separate component of revenue, but it can be substantial. I know for sure that I had a Harley-Davidson t-shirt long before I was old enough to buy a motorcycle.

As for Disney? Please. Important to remember: We’re not talking about merchandise with your logo that you give away to customers and others for free. Instead, this is about using some of the intellectual capital you’ve built in your business as the backbone for an entirely different business.

You don’t need to build a massive brand to sell merch, either. You just need to have some level of a loyal following, and maybe the creativity to pour into finding interesting logos and text that people will actually wear out and about — or at least, to think that they might.

In the end, you can look for at least three benefits: An extra revenue stream. Maybe it’s small, maybe not, but you won’t know until you try.

An opportunity to keep your brand top-of-mind among your best customers.

Perhaps my favorite, the obvious one: the idea that people become free, walking billboards for your business. To thread the needle perfectly, find a message that customers can share while promoting your business, and that does it while suggesting they’re part of an exclusive club.

People like to feel like that. And, IYKYK.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.