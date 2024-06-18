Chipotle Has a Big Change Coming Today, and Some Employees Should Be Very Happy

‘With this historic decision, we’ll be better able to reward our team members … ‘

It’s been a hard time for some Chipotle employees recently.

First, we’ve got a TikTok trend where customers shove their phones in Chipotle workers’ faces, trying to catch them skimping a bit on their burrito fixings.

Then, we had the CEO of Chipotle say in an interview that customers should signal a weird, understated “nod” or “look” to Chipotle employees in order to get them to give more food. (I tried it; didn’t work.)

On top of that, we have story after story in the media suggesting that Chipotle is just no longer “in,” going the way of skinny jeans, Tumblr, and One Direction. Chipotle employees are probably due for something good. And while I’m going to withhold judgment on how this will work out, Chipotle’s top management says their day has come, with something that starts today: Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The reason has to do with Chipotle’s publicly traded stock. I don’t normally write about this sort of thing, but today marks the day that Chipotle’s stock is set to split, 50 to 1, and the company says one of the primary reasons it’s doing this is to make it more accessible to Chipotle employees.

Chipotle is trading at $3,365.46 per share. To state the obvious, this means you have to have more than $3,000 in available cash to buy in, which puts it out of reach of many retail investors, including quite a few Chipotle workers.

Now, I do have a question: Are there actually a lot of line workers at Chipotle making $15 to $18 an hour, according to Glassdoor, who are sitting on the sidelines unable to buy their own company’s stock now, but who will be interested suddenly after a 50 to 1 split, which should put the new price at somewhere around $67 per share? I mean, I suppose some might. Maybe more realistically, there are a lot of other Chipotle employees higher up the food chain (bad pun, sorry), who might be more likely to buy in.

Also, this is one of the biggest stock splits in the history of the NYSE. While a stock split theoretically doesn’t affect a company’s overall value, in practice it sometimes does, in that the newly split stock often appreciates, for psychological buying reasons.

Result: Current Chipotle shareholders (I assume a lot of employees and certainly executives among them) will likely see the paper value of their portfolios go up. (Anyone who holds Chipotle stock by the end of trading today will be issued 49 additional shares for each one owned; Chipotle will resume trading “on a post-split basis” according to a statement, on June 26.)

But back to the rationale. Here’s how Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial and administrative officer, explained the split, which Chipotle shareholders previously approved in a vote: “We believe the stock split will make our stock more accessible to our employees as well as a broader range of investors.

With this historic decision, we’ll be better able to reward our team members and empower them to have ownership in our company.”

Chipotle also said it’s making “a special one-time equity grant” for all of its restaurant general managers as well as any crew members with more than 20 years of service with the company. So, the stock will split, at least some Chipotle employees should be very happy, and the world will be reminded that regardless of whether Chipotle is still trendy or not, the company is actually doing quite well.

Now … if we could just figure out “the nod” and “the look.”

