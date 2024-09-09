Sometimes, you find things that you don’t think will go together. But then, they do and you’re surprised that you didn’t see it ahead of time. Examples:

Bernese mountain dogs and miniature poodles. (Adorable.)

Cell phones and cameras. (Seriously, this would have seemed ridiculous at one time.)

Bacon ice cream. (Could apply to any of a variety of salty and sweet flavor pairings.) This is what came to mind when I learned that Coca-Cola and Oreo have teamed up to launch a series of limited-time-only food and beverage products, including: First, Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies, which they describe as, “two signature chocolate basecakes paired with a Coca-Cola taste, embossed with Coca-Cola designs, with a smooth white-colored creme and studded with red edible glitter,” and

Second, Oreo Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which they describe as a beverage “featur[ing] refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavorful, Oreo cookie-inspired hints.”

For readers who aren’t up on their soft drink and cookie companies, we should state for the record that Coca-Cola, of course, is produced by the Coca-Cola Company, while Oreos are a product of the entirely unrelated Mondelez International. So this really is a joint venture between two giant, multinational companies. And, it’s a big rollout, in 60 markets around the world.

That’s interesting, but as a business owner and entrepreneur, the most interesting question might be how you can find partner companies to team up for joint ventures in your industry, or even launch products or services together.

So I took advantage of the chance to ask the top marketers behind each brand for their thoughts on how smaller companies might learn from this collaboration between giants. And as I love discovering over and over, there really are lessons that smaller businesses can learn from their bigger counterparts’ experiences.

“Despite the difference in resources and scale, I think the principles still hold,” Eugenia Zalis, global head of marketing and brand for Oreo told me on a video call. “Is it bringing something different and unexpected [while] at the same time being aligned with our values?”

Oana Vlad, global vice-president of brand strategy for the Coca-Cola Company, agreed. “When you have two great entities coming together, it’s like one plus one equals three,” she said, adding that to translate the idea to smaller collaborations, people should “think about innovation, consistency, and experience.”

Start thinking this way, and you might find a long list of complementary partners that you could team up with–leveraging your brands, customer lists, and reputation to help expand each other’s businesses.

I think it could work theoretically in almost any industry. But as for Coca-Cola and Oreo, how do they actually taste?

We should be able to find out today, as these new products start appearing in stores. My guess is that devoted fans of each brand will love the combination.

Just don’t get me started on pineapple on pizza. I don’t know how anybody thought that combo would be a good idea.

