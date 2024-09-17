Costco Is Rolling Out a Brand-New Feature That Its Most Loyal Customers Will Love

Did you hear the one about the loyal Costco member who went to buy a $4.99 rotisserie chicken and came home with a $1,000 television instead?

To be fair, it’s also a secondary part of a business model. Costco prices some products reliably low — like, say, rotisserie chicken dinners that haven’t gone up in price since the Clinton administration — and that leads to loyal members coming through the doors and buying lots of other stuff as well.

But what if I told you that Costco has been quietly rolling out a new feature on the Costco app that might work against its own model? And what if we dug deeper and realized that, as counterintuitive as it might seem on the surface, there’s a really good reason behind it?

Here’s the feature: Mobile app users say they’ve noticed a “search warehouse inventory” feature that appears to be in beta. Members of some of the more popular social-media groups dedicated to Costco started seeing and posting about the new feature in June and July.

In general, the mood of Costco members seems to be optimistic, maybe tempered with a bit of skepticism. People welcomed the idea of the feature but found it hard to believe the data will be certain enough to rely on.

“The numbers will likely be relatively accurate at store open. But stock sells down throughout the day,” one fairly representative commenter said. “Also returns and nonsellable inventory is likely to be included in the numbers” Actually, it seems that what many Costco members who are loyal enough to spend time in groups dedicated to Costco want more is a “scan and go” feature like Costco’s competitor Sam’s Club offers. Maybe Costco will get there eventually.

I asked Costco for comment on this whole story but didn’t hear back. However, if we look back to Costco’s earnings call in March, we can see where Costco’s chief financial officer, Richard Galanti, mentioned something similar as an upcoming feature.

And his description of the circumstances around it was telling. In short, he said that same-store sales at Costco are in some cases much higher than Costco ever imagined, to the point that some Costco members wind up deciding not to shop because of crowds. [Ten] years ago, [did we expect] 150 of [our] 600 U.S. locations [would be] doing over $300 million and 40 of them doing over $400 million? The answer would be no, no way, even with inflation. The fact is, we’re doing a lot more volume than we’ve ever thought we would do.

… We find existing members that sometimes will say, “I don’t want to go there. Too busy today.” And by opening up that third or fourth unit in that city, we’re seeing not an increase by a third or fourth of the membership base but a significant increase in sales.

…

One of the things… we should be doing shortly is having warehouse inventory online. So when you go online… if you look at something to buy online and we have it in the location or two in the zip code where you typically shop — in the location you would shop physically — we’ll let you know you can buy there. I admit, I have the zeal of a convert on the Costco model, which is about getting people to buy in, literally, as members and then using the recurring revenue from memberships to drive down prices on everything — with a few headline-grabbing, long-term, below-market items like rotisserie chickens.

Even if showing customers instantly the degree to which they can find things they’re looking for (or not) at various Costco locations seems like an extra thing likely to increase member satisfaction, even if it does marginally wind up cutting down on those “went to buy dinner, wound up with a television” impulse shopping trips.

Frankly, the customers who wind up happiest as a result are likely to be the most loyal ones to begin with. Anytime you can add a feature that does that, it’s probably going to be a win.

