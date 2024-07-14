Costco Finally Made a Long-Awaited Change (Just in Time for Amazon Prime Days)

Seek out a few models like this to explore, and you might well find the answers you need.

We’re right in the middle of the online summer shopping season:

Target Circle Week, which ran July 7 to July 13,

Walmart Deals, which ran July 8 to July 11, and

Amazon Prime Days, the originator of the trend, which runs this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. But right as it all started, it was Costco, the hiding-in-plain-sight membership retail juggernaut competitor, that revealed some unexpected news.

In short, Costco is raising membership prices for the first time since 2017 for U.S. and Canadian customers, from $60 to $65 for an annual membership, and from $120 to $130 for its higher-tier executive-level memberships. It might amount to a bit of sticker shock to see the jump all at once, but in fairness, this is an 8.3 percent increase over seven years, working out to a compound annual growth rate of about 1.14 percent.

That’s actually far below the rate of inflation.

I wrote a while back in this space — almost year before Walmart introduced its Walmart+ subscription model, and long before Target made waves about doing anything like this — that Costco has long been Amazon’s true retail competitor because both have big paid membership bases. It all comes down to the sunk costs that any member incurs as soon as they pay their annual fee:

If a customer has a membership at Retailer 1, they are unlikely to shop for a lower price on any similar item at Retailer 2, because the fact that they paid a membership fee at Retailer 1 effectively becomes a tax on anything they might buy elsewhere. Also, most customers can only afford a limited number of subscription-based memberships. So, they’re less likely to buy more than one, even if they were to realize that each retailer might sometimes have better deals on different items, and even if they might arguably come out ahead by doing so. Thus, subscription memberships amount to a moat, but they also ease pressure on how much retailers have to make on any particular item. As a result, a retailer like Costco is able to maintain a gargantuan effort to keep the price of their rotisserie chickens, for example, at $4.99, the same price they’ve been for almost a quarter of a century or more.

(They do something similar with $1.50 hot dog meals; I’ll explore that in an upcoming column.) My colleague Jason Aten took a look at Costco’s membership price increase and came to the conclusion that the move might be risky since Costco relies so much on membership revenue.

I approach the same question in a different way, asking whether Costco might be better off making smaller price increases more often.

There’s a clear mathematical reason to think so, in that Costco would make a bit more money by spreading the price increases out. To keep it simple, let’s focus only on the standard-level members: By charging $60 a year from 2017 to 2024, and then raising the price to $65, Costco makes a total of $485 on a member who was active all seven years.

But raising the price by 1.14 percent per year instead would work out to $499.48. That’s only $15 per member, but with 26 million standard members, it would work out to $390 million (again, on standard members alone).

Of course, I’m sure Costco has spent just a little bit more time thinking this through than I have.

And that leads me to conclude that as an organization, they must believe that the perception of working extremely hard to keep all prices low (even static for long periods of time), pays off more handsomely in the long run than the incremental revenue would in any one year. In other words: Better to make the jump all at once.

It’s examples like this that explain why I often suggest that owners of smaller businesses in any industry should take long looks at how bigger companies, like Costco, approach thorny business issues.

Maybe you’re not running a $373-billion business like Costco, but I’ll bet you struggle sometimes with pricing issues. Maybe you worry that you might be leaving money on the table by not increasing prices fast enough. Consider Costco a dissenting view.

I can’t say you should copy their model, because of course I don’t know your business.

But seek out a few models like this to explore, and you might well find the answers you need.

