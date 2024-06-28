The world is changing. Sometimes it feels like it’s changing faster than it ever has.

So people look for constants, and they find them in surprising places.

For example, Costco, where the price of a Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken has stayed absolutely, rock-solid, count-on-it, take-it-to-the-bank unchanged for many, many years: $4.99 per juicy, fully cooked bird. Much of this article is going to be about how Costco is finally making a big change to its chickens, but I first wanted to track down exactly how long the price has stayed exactly the same.

It’s harder than you might think. Some other media cite the year 2009, but looking through old newspapers, we can find Costco selling rotisserie chickens at exactly this price point going back even further: Georgia, in 2004. Price of a chicken? $4.99.

Hawaii, in 2001. Price of a chicken? $4.99.

Arizona, in 2000. Price of a chicken? $4.99.

If Costco had kept pace with inflation, those $4.99 chickens going back to the Clinton administration would cost about $9 today, according to the federal government’s calculator. But, nope. Still $4.99.

By the way, I asked Costco directly just how long this price has remained constant. I never heard back. Maybe that’s because, for the first time in a long time, Costco is under fire from some rotisserie chicken fans for making a change.

The price stays the same, but Costco has apparently changed the packaging that its chickens come in, going from hard plastic shells to soft plastic bags. The main gripe seems to be that the bags aren’t as effective at preventing leaks or that they might fall over and allow grease to escape. But as a student of human nature, I wonder if some of this simply has to do with the fact that Costco has changed something — anything, really.

Perhaps it would help if Costco chicken fans truly understood what chickens mean to Costco, and how it’s kept the price the same for so long.

Costco started selling rotisserie chickens in 1994, in response to the popularity of chains like Boston Chicken (later, Boston Market). The sheer number of chickens Costco sells is mind-boggling. In January, Costco said it sold 137 million chickens in 2023.

Not $137 million worth of chickens; 137 million actual chickens.

Of course, the price of almost everything else on the planet has gone up since then, and Costco has gone to extraordinary lengths, including building its own $450 million poultry complex in Nebraska, to control almost the entire supply chain. Lower costs and perhaps a friendlier environmental footprint also explain the new bags, which use 75 percent less plastic packaging than hard shells, and require a lot less energy and cost to ship.

Now, chicken fans might wonder how much profit Costco could make on a chicken that costs less than a limited-time $5 Meal Deal at McDonald’s. The answer is not a lot; in fact the chickens are almost certainly a loss-leader for Costco.

But people who buy chickens (conveniently, for Costco, located in the back of the store) are likely to buy other things as well. Also, to shop at Costco, you need to purchase a Costco membership. Regular readers might know that I’m a big fan of companies that try to find ways to improve their productivity, so that they can avoid raising prices, reducing hiring, or even just having to absorb costs.

I think this is a great example of that in action, and it’s one that Costco has been taking on for quite some time.

So, here’s to chicken. And to constants. And to simply make sure your bag stays upright on the way home, so the juices don’t spill. It’s a small price to pay, in more ways than one.

