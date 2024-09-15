Delta Air Lines Just Made a Big Announcement, and People Are Very Excited

‘It gives us the opportunity to really pick and choose…’

It was so popular that the website crashed! Where have we heard that before?

If you have a long memory, it’s what former President Trump’s campaign said happened after his criminal conviction in June.

If you have a longer memory, it’s what happened with the initial rollout of Obamacare in 2013.

And if you have a memory that’s fine-tuned for pop culture and marketing, it’s what Taylor Swift pretended happened to her website back in February. But if you’d like a more recent example that’s worth talking about, we have a good one, courtesy of Delta Air Lines.

No, it wasn’t (thankfully) anything to do with passengers or tickets. Instead, when Delta announced that it was opening for flight attendant applications for the first time in a year, it got three times as many applicants on the first day, Delta spokesman Anthony Black told me this week.

Then, sure enough, applicants started getting a notice that the website was overloaded and they wouldn’t be able to apply after all.

As you might imagine, Delta’s IT people did whatever was required behind the scenes to fix the situation, and aspiring flight attendants came back in droves. By the numbers, Black told me that even despite whatever downtime the application website endured, Delta Airlines had 60,000 flight attendant applications during the first week, compared to 28,000 during the first week a year ago.

“We had very strong numbers relative to the number of open positions,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to really pick and choose, finding the people who are the best fit for the job and the culture of the company.”

Now, questions: First off, what is it about being a flight attendant, and specifically one at Delta Air Lines? Why do people get so excited like this?

One factor is quite likely what you might call the “everybody else is doing it, so I want to, too” factor.

It starts with something we heard a few years ago, which was that Delta routinely got so many flight attendant applications that actually landing a job was, statistically speaking, harder than getting into Harvard University as a freshman. Stats back then (2017): 270,000 people applied for 1,700 jobs at Delta. That works out to about a .62 percent success rate. Compare that to the Harvard admissions rate for undergraduates, which is now around 3.6 percent.

There’s nothing like telling people that something is elite and that they probably can’t have it to make them want it.

While the current statistics don’t seem quite to measure up to that historical data, the fact that the website supposedly went down indicates the same sort of demand. There’s also the fact that Delta has a reputation for having the most satisfied flight attendants. Delta pays wages at the top of the industry and is also the only airline among the big U.S. ones to pay flight attendants for time spent boarding passengers onto aircraft, as well as when they’re actually flying.

In fact, an American Airlines flight attendant went a bit viral earlier this year, with a long video telling her 300,000 followers not to consider becoming a flight attendant, unless they were going to apply to Delta.

But what’s so different about 2024 compared to 2023 that two or three times as many people applied this time around? The overall unemployment rate might be a factor, but it was 4.2 percent in August 2024 compared to 3.8 percent a year earlier — and actually fell a bit since July. So, I’d hesitate to say that’s the whole explanation.

One theory: Part of the impetus might be that, while jobs are within striking distance of where they were 12 months ago, the odds of landing jobs that allow remote work or flexibility are noticeably longer.

So, a generation of young people who value variety and the perks of free travel might make these jobs more attractive. Important thing to consider: Being a flight attendant is a difficult job with a lot of challenges, and a lot of people who might like the idea enough to spend a short bit of time filling out an online application might not actually love the work if they ever landed the position.

That’s a key benefit, as Black pointed out, of having so many applicants from whom to choose.

It’s also something to keep in mind as you hire and recruit at your business. Handling a huge number of applicants can be its own challenge.

Doing whatever you can to promote the idea that working for you is something to aspire to is a really interesting strategy.

But, in case it works a little too well, and you wind up with more applicants than you could ever possibly choose, here’s how a leaked Delta Air Lines memo suggests they manage.

