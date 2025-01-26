Is it better to be lucky or to be good in business? That age-old debate immediately sprung to mind when I heard the news about Delta Air Lines this week.

Let’s start with the good news for Delta, and then look at how fortune and a quirk of the calendar played a role, along with what lessons might apply to your company. It starts with the news that for the fourth year in a row, and the seventh out of the past eight years, Delta Air Lines came in first on the list of the best airlines in the U.S. from The Wall Street Journal. This year was a squeaker, in that Delta beat Southwest for the top spot by a single point.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

News worth celebrating The ranking considers factors including: “on-time arrivals, flight cancellations, delays of 45 minutes or more, baggage handling, tarmac delays, involuntary bumping and what the Transportation Department calls passenger submissions (which are mostly complaints).” Delta, which reportedly puts a little decal on its planes listing all the awards and rankings like this that it achieves, wasted no time putting out a statement celebrating the news. As John Laughter, Delta’s chief of operations, put it:

“This honor is a reflection of our people’s dedication to providing safe, reliable service and delivering a premium experience for our customers. “Every flight, every innovation and every memory we create for our customers is thanks to our team of resilient aviation professionals who constantly strive for excellence. An award is never a finish line in this business. We have our sights set even higher in 2025 and beyond.” What Maya Angelou said Now, I’ve written about these kinds of rankings before–both when Delta has won the top prize and when other airlines have.

I don’t suspect many customers and potential passengers take the time to look up the top airline rankings before planning a trip. But it is clear that every award or accolade that a business gets like this can add up to cumulative social proof. As an example, the reason I put “reportedly” in that sentence above about Delta putting decals on its planes is that while I fly Delta often enough, I don’t think I’ve ever noticed them. But having written about airlines a lot, and frankly just having been an airline passenger in the U.S., you just develop a general reputational sense of what each airline is like.

It’s sort of like the poet Maya Angelou allegedly said: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” What about last July? But wait. There’s a caveat to all of this. Because I suspect that by this point, some Delta Air Lines passengers might have a question or two about how Delta ranked so high for the year 2024, specifically.

Even if you’re a Delta fan, you might remember that last July, Delta Air Lines suffered a big hit when it canceled roughly 7,000 flights over a five-day period and passengers were left stranded, after a worldwide technology outage. Even if you have a short memory, Delta and its technology provider CrowdStrike are entwined in a $500 million lawsuit that makes headlines every now and again. No matter who was at fault, customers suffered–and that might lead you to wonder whether Delta is simply so good otherwise that it kept its place at the top of the list regardless.

Accolades matter. Luck does, too. This is where luck comes in. Because fortunately for Delta, the U.S. Department of Transportation customers complaints that the newspaper relied on for its rankings had a cut-off date of May 2024. So, while we can imagine there might have been a few more customer complaints after the July cancellations, they weren’t reflected in the rankings. Would Delta have lost its No. 1 ranking if it weren’t for this calendar quirk in the data? I suppose we can’t say for sure, but we can reiterate that only 1 point separated the metaphorical gold medal from the silver medal.

I hope the takeaways are clear for businesses of any size. The first is that there is value in these kinds of rankings and accolades. (By the way, here’s a link to the application for the Inc. 5000 annual list recognizing America’s fastest-growing private companies.)

The second is that while you should probably focus on being good–since that’s something you can have a bit of control over–you also shouldn’t discount the value of being lucky. All things considered, it’s probably best to be both.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.