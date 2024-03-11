This happens a lot more often than you might imagine.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the flat white: a coffee drink that involves espresso and microfoam (basically steamed milk with very tiny bubbles), and which has a controversial history.

Apparently, someone at Google realized that today marks the 13th anniversary of the day on which the phrase, “flat white” was added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

Other words and phrases added on that apparently auspicious day? There were actually 1,900, including: Initialisms like LOL, OMG, and FYI.

Heart, when used as a verb expressing affection, like “I heart Taylor Swift.”

“Tinfoil hat,” helpfully described as, “designating people regarded as paranoid or delusional”

“Dot-bomb,” meaning a failed Internet company

“Couch-surfing,” defined as: “n. (the practice of spending the night on other people’s couches in lieu of permanent housing).” Besides the fact that the flat white has now been given the Google Doodle treatment, which I like to think of as our society’s highest civilian honor, the drink is interesting because it is said to have been created by accident. Maybe.

As one story goes, a New Zealand barista in 1989 was trying to make cappuccino, but “there wasn’t enough fat in the milk to make it rise properly, resulting in a less bubbly foam somewhere between latte and cappuccino.”

Supposedly, he apologized to the customer and coined the name on the spot: flat white. To be clear, there are other competing origin stories, but the one thing we can agree on is that happy accidents have led to some other very popular products. Among them:

Penicillin This is probably the most important one, so we’ll put it right at the top of the list. In 1928 microbiologist Alexander Fleming came back from a vacation to realize that a mold he’d left on a bench in his lab had destroyed a fungus growing around it.

“On September 28, 1928, I certainly didn’t plan to revolutionize all medicine by discovering the world’s first antibiotic, or bacteria killer,” Fleming famously said. “But I suppose that was exactly what I did.” Slinky toys

Just after World War II, a mechanical engineer working for the U.S. named Richard James was trying to find a way to keep shipboard instruments in place during rough seas. His idea involved tension springs. He dropped one by accident, and was enthralled by the way it moved across the floor.

Nearly 80 years later, they still “walk downstairs, alone or in pairs,” as the TV jingle used to go. Play-Doh

Speaking of toys, I’ll bet you played with Play-Doh as a kid; heck maybe you still do (no shame). But Play-Doh had its origin as a compound used to clean the residue that came from heating with coal from wallpaper and other surfaces in people’s homes. Over time, coal heat gave way to natural gas, and a nursery school teacher — who happened to be the sister-in-law of the owner of the company that designed the cleaner — revealed that the children in her class liked to use the cleaning putty as modeling play. A star toy was born.

White Zinfandel wine I first heard this story on a wine tour in Sonoma years ago, and lo and behold it’s still held up as true. Sometime in the early 1970s vintner Bob Trinchero of Sutter Home made an error while trying to make a dry Zinfandel wine, which led to the batch being much sweeter than intended.

Rather than discard the batch, Trinchero bottled it; by 1987 “Sutter Home White Zinfandel was the best-selling premium wine in the United States.” The microwave oven

In 1939, a U.S. Navy sailor turned scientist named Percy Spencer was working on building early radar sets, when he noticed that the candy bar he carried in his pocket while standing near the machinery melted. He and some coworkers experimented with trying to heat up food using the equipment, and stumbled onto the first microwave popcorn.

Honestly, this sounds dangerous as heck given what we now know about radiation and microwaves, but Spencer lived for another 31 years, dying in 1970 at age 76. Reportedly he never made much money from the discovery. We could keep going: Super glue, chocolate chip cookies, Post-it Notes, saccharin artificial sweetener; even potato chips.

(Tough to verify that last one, but the story is that a cook named George Speck, in 1853, sliced potatoes almost comically skinny for a finicky restaurant customer, who then proclaimed that he loved them).

Oh, and one more: Safety glass

French chemist Edouard Benedictus, in 1903, dropped a glass flask on the hard floor. When it didn’t break, he realized that he had accidentally grown a film on the flask by leaving “an alcohol solution of collodion, a plastic made by treating cotton with a mixture of sulfuric and nitric acids” inside it to evaporate. Six years later, he found a use for the concoction, after reading about a little girl who was injured by broken glass in an early automobile accident.

Finally, here’s my favorite, given that the entire reason we’re talking about accidental creations and flat white coffee drinks is that Google honored the drink with a Google Doodle; it’s that the Google Doodle itself, such as it is, is basically an accidental creation.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, back in 1998, temporarily changed the logo on Google’s homepage to a stick figure in order to tell anyone who caught problems with Google that they were out of the office attending the Burning Man festival. From there, it sort of grew into a tradition.

Lesson here? The biggest mistake is not to try not to make mistakes.

