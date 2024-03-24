Here We Are, Right in the Middle of March Madness, and the NCAA Just Taught a Key Leadership Lesson

Often, you have to decide without having all of the relevant information.

And, I’ll let you in on a secret: for American writers, it’s a pretty wonderful time, too. There’s always a nonstop parade of stories about leadership, underdogs, upsets, drama, and excitement.

Sometimes these stories come from places you don’t expect. That’s what happened Saturday, when for a few minutes, the biggest news out of the NCAA college basketball tournaments wasn’t about the players or the coaches, or even the fans. Instead, it was about a referee.

At halftime during the game between third-seeded N.C. State and 14th-seeded Chattanooga in the women’s tournament, the NCAA removed referee Tommi Paris, citing an alleged conflict of interest that the NCAA said it hadn’t been aware of beforehand.

Here’s the NCAA’s official statement: There was a switch of game officials at halftime of the Chattanooga-NC State first-round game because it was learned after the game had started that Umpire 2 Tommi Paris had a background conflict that, if known, would prevent her from working that assigned game.

Media reports say that Paris has online profiles in which she’s described as having earned a master’s degree at Chattanooga. She was replaced by another official who was on hand, having worked an earlier game that same day. “Making the matter even murkier,” reported The Athletic, “is that Paris officiated the regular season Mississippi State-Chattanooga game on Dec. 2, according to the game’s box score.”

I reached out to both the NCAA itself and to Paris via the email address listed on her profile on Saturday evening. I haven’t heard back from Paris, but the NCAA provided this statement: All NCAA championship game officials are asked to disclose their school affiliations in order to be considered for championship participation and are then assigned accordingly. In this instance it wasn’t disclosed.

Important to note that most conferences do not have the same conflict restriction policies during the regular season.

I suspect we will hear more about what happened here over the next few days. But for now, let’s go to the important and broadly applicable lesson that this whole episode illustrates. It’s that in business, and in life, you very often have to make your most important decisions without having all of the relevant information. In fact, it’s rare that you do know everything.

But that doesn’t mean you get to delay. You have to act: boldly, clearly, and decisively, even if that means making a change in the middle of the game — otherwise your indecision can become a decision in and of itself.

I’ve known a few referees in my time. Most of them would hate the idea of becoming the main story in any game they officiated. The real news they’d want us to know about this game? N.C. State won handily over Chattanooga, 64 to 45.

Buckle up, folks. We still have two more weeks until the Final Four.

