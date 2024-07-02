When times get tough and costs go up, business leaders have three choices:

First choice: They can bunker. These are the business leaders who decide to keep prices stable and employees secure, and who simply allow higher costs to eat into their profits. Second choice: They can share the pain. These are the leaders who, however begrudgingly, raise their prices or lay off employees (or don’t hire as many as they might), in order to cut costs. Finally, they can take inspiration and pursue ingenuity. They can decide to find smarter, more productive ways to work — so as to protect customers, employees, and their own self-interest. I’m sure we can all point to a lot of business leaders who fall into the first two categories. But I’m most intrigued by the ones who follow the third option. I wrote recently about all the lengths that Coscto has gone to keep the price of its rotisserie chickens constant at $4.99, going back at least two decades — everything from building its own $450 million chicken processing plant, to more recently changing to much lighter and less expensive packaging.

We saw how Walmart started a two-year effort to change from paper price displays to digital store labels, which seems like a low branch to climb in terms of retail technology, but will reduce the time it takes store associates to change shelf prices from “two days” to just a few minutes, and make them more productive.

And, in the story that focused me on this trend recently, McDonald’s told me they “stood up a dedicated team of staff and franchisees” and asked them to figure out how to “drive sales, grow share and increase restaurant profitability.”

This came after California raised the minimum wage for most fast food workers to $20 an hour. One result? McDonald’s added bagel sandwiches in some locations, since having that menu item means more customers per hour, and more products sold. They’re all good examples, but if you want to identify the company that just might have set the standard, it’s one that’s been staring us right in the face for more than 32 years.

That would be Arizona Beverages USA, which has filled convenience store coolers with its cans of iced tea since 1992, and has trumpeted its same low price, 99 cents per can, the entire time.

Why keep the price constant for so long? Mainly because they can, founder Don Vultaggio said in an interview recently. “We’re successful, we’re debt-free, we own everything,” he told Today in an interview, adding: “Why have people who are having a hard time paying their rent have to pay more for our drink?”

Interestingly, unlike say, Costco with its $4.99 rotisserie chickens (or its $1.50 hot dog and soft drink combo), there’s no indication that Arizona Iced Tea cans are a loss leader.

The company has other products, including a merchandise line, but Vultaggio and others cite a number of things the company has done to cut costs and keep the canned ice tea price low. “We make it faster, we ship it better, we ship it closer, the cans are thinner,” he told Today. But most interesting to me is what the company did last year, reducing the size of its 99-cent cans from 23 ounces to 22 ounces.

Vultaggio said shortly after that the idea was to make the cans smaller in order to save on the cost of aluminum (as opposed to saving on the cost of the drink itself), but that he still struggled with the idea.

Look, there are no guarantees in life. Asked point-blank if Arizona iced tea will stay at 99 cents forever, Vultaggio told Today: “I don’t know about never, [but] not in the foreseeable future. We’re going to fight as hard as we can for consumers.” Frankly, I think that’s all some consumers are asking for.

Customers understand that at the end of the day, the math has to make sense, but they appreciate seeing companies that try to keep costs and prices low.

This is what brings us to the biggest paradox of all, which is that in keeping the price at 99 cents, Arizona gets a huge boon in earned media — like 5-minute segments on the Today show, and even articles like this. As a result, Arizona has nowhere near the marketing expenses of other big competitors.

That’s another reason to like the idea of choosing Option 3. Ingenuity breeds ingenuity, and sometimes you can wind up with benefits you didn’t even realize were possible when you originally made the choice.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.