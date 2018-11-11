Sometimes you hear an obvious solution to a big problem. And you wonder, why doesn't everyone do that?

Case in point: Delta Air Lines, which just announced a simple measure during the upcoming winter season to reduce weather-related delays and cancelations.

They can't change bad weather, obviously. But if they can pull this off, it could make it easier to ensure that they have enough Delta employees on hand during winter storms to de-ice planes and make them safe for takeoff. And that should reduce flight delays and cancelations.

Only, they had to figure out how to solve one little practical problem first.

Calling the 'Go Teams'

This whole thing comes out of an announcement Delta made a little after 5 p.m. on Friday. (Strange timing, by the way.)

The airline wants to focus attention on its new de-icing tools, training and resources. They talked about flying "Go Teams" of 124 trained ground crew into cities 48 hours in advance of forecasted bad weather, so they'll know they have the maximum number of de-icing specialists available.

They figure they can cut 10 percent off the time it takes to de-ice an airplane with a Go Team on the ground. Multiply that by hundreds or even thousands of takeoffs and it adds up. But there's a simple, basic, almost boring challenge:

Like, where do all these people sleep on short notice, especially if they're coming into an airport when other flights are getting delayed or canceled, and passengers are getting stranded. What if there aren't any hotel rooms available?

I love imagine a Delta manager trying to figure out this problem, and an intern or other employee blurting out the obvious solution: "Well, couldn't they just sleep on the planes?"

'Spare wide body aircraft'

Delta says they'll do the normal things to try to find places for these crews to sleep, like blocking out hotel rooms. But then they also came up with this crazy-brilliant idea:

"Delta also plans to utilize spare wide body aircraft equipped with Delta One business class lie-flat seats for employee accommodations onsite if needed."

I'm not sure exactly how an airline decides it has "spare" wide-body jets lying around, but I guess the assumption is that if there are delays and cancelations, they might wind up with some of these big jets stranded anyway. Credit to Darren Murph at The Points Guy, for noticing that line in Delta's press release.

Doing this makes a lot of sense, so much so that I've started wondering why other airlines don't make planes available as a last resort during cancelations when there aren't hotel rooms available.

It happens. And you might not love the idea of sleeping on a grounded plane--but it's probably better than sleeping on the floor of an airport terminal.

By the way, the Go Teams are apparently all-volunteers. So, if they don't like the idea of staying overnight in Business Class on the ground, they can opt out.

Creativity and simplicity

I've written before about some of the simple, innovative things Delta does to turn planed around faster--like backing planes away from the terminal at a 45 degree angle instead of a 90-degree angle, which can save a minute or so on each of thousands of flights each day.

Now, I'm calling out Delta here again, largely because they're smart enough to announce that they're doing small but creative things like this. Sometimes other airlines don't think to do them--and certainly not to take the time to get the word out.

And honestly, it's the fact that they're thinking about doing this in order to get enough employees on the ground that matters more right now than actually doing it. We're not in winter yet; the issue hasn't come up to my knowledge.

But even if they never even wind up having to implement this plan during the 2018-2019 winter season, it's nice to hear that they're thinking this way. And maybe that will give you just a bit more faith that they'll work a little harder to keep flights from being delayed.