It works like this: A spammer sends you an invite to a "meeting" using the collaborative tools built into Google Calendar, iCloud, or other online scheduling tools. By default, these services add the event to your calendar whether you've accepted or not -- meaning that spammer's event proclaiming "hot singles in your area" is now on your agenda, with no intervention from you.

In fact, there's a good chance you won't see the invite at all: Gmail, for example, may automatically place the invite in your spam folder, but Google Calendar will still process the invite, perhaps leading to a mysterious notification on your phone down the line.