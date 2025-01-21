What would you say if I told you there’s a huge industry out there that nobody has tackled effectively, and that a small announcement by Starbucks last week makes it especially ready to be conquered?

I’m talking about bathrooms. Public bathrooms. Or more precisely, the lack thereof. We start with the news that my colleague Jason Aten wrote about here last week, namely that after nearly seven years, Starbucks says it’s rolling back a policy that allowed anyone to hang out at Starbucks or pop in to use the bathroom, even if they weren’t buying anything. “As we work to get ‘Back to Starbucks,’” the new-ish Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol wrote in a memo to team members, “it’s important to be clear about who we are and the role we play in the world. That’s why we are updating our mission statement to better reflect this.”

Now, I have sympathy for Starbucks on this issue. On the one hand, it’s a for-profit company in the business of selling things — whether those things are “the finest coffee in the world” as Niccol says in the company’s updated mission statement, or else the “third place” experience that Starbucks espoused for years. But on the other hand, it sort of became the go-to place for a lot of people when they need a bathroom and can’t find one.

Quick recap: In 2018, Starbucks was at the center of controversy after a Starbucks manager in Philadelphia called the police on two Black men after one of them asked to use the bathroom. People were outraged. In reply, Starbucks shut down all of its stores across the U.S. for a day to host racial bias training sessions and then announced a carte blanche policy on bathrooms. Howard Schultz, who was then the executive chairman of Starbucks, announced it all in a speech:

“In terms of the bathroom, we’re going to have to make sure that – we don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision 100 percent of the time and give people the key, because we don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than. We want you to be more than.” Actually, as I wrote at the time, it wasn’t 100 percent clear to me that Schultz actually meant to create a nationwide policy off the cuff like that, but it’s basically what happened. It stayed that way through multiple changes in executive leadership, all the way up until Niccol’s recent ascension to the Starbucks throne. Look, in some places, I doubt this is much of an issue. If we’re talking about a Starbucks in a suburban strip mall, the odds are good that most people who walk in looking to use the bathroom are in fact, customers.

But in places like New York City and other urban areas, finding a public bathroom when you really need one can become a contact sport. It’s not a new problem. New York, for example, has struggled with it for years. A while ago, Elizabeth Yuko of Bloomberg CityLab wrote what has to be the definitive history, going back as far as 1870, when New York installed the first public bathroom in the city: “an above-ground, cast-iron, cupolaed structure at Astor Place and 8th Street.”

Seriously, if you happen to be reading this in a bathroom, check out her account. As she describes it, bars and taverns became the only place where people (mostly men) could stop to use the bathroom. Eventually, we wound up with pay toilets: more than 50,000 of them by the 1960s. But in the 1970s, people complained that bathrooms should be free, pay toilets disappeared, and nothing really came around to replace them.

Then in the late 1990s, Starbucks and other competitors sprung up everywhere, and became the go-to spot for when people had to go. Now, they’re no longer happy to play that role. Do you see where I’m going with this? We have a problem with universal need and no solution.

It seems to me that if someone wanted to build a network, or maybe a paid app, rolling up access to the hundreds of thousands of existing public, customer-only restrooms in cities like New York, they’d probably be onto something. Then Starbucks can get back to selling coffee, people can stop searching in vain for a bathroom at literally the least opportune time to search for a bathroom. Maybe some business leader out there reading this can become the No. 1 leader in public toilets.

