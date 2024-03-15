I Just Watched the ‘Masters of the Air’ Series Finale, and These 12 Words Mattered Most

Last month, Apple revealed that Masters of the Air, the long-awaited nine-part miniseries about World War II bomber crews produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman on Apple TV+, had more viewers than any series launch in the channel’s short history.

Personally, I’ve been looking forward to this series for years, and I’ve watched every new episode as soon as it dropped. So when I realized that Apple had released the show’s finale a bit early — 9 p.m. on Thursday, instead of midnight Friday — I had to set aside my plans.

I don’t want to ruin the final show for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, so I’ll hold any spoilers to the end and clearly label them. But there’s a classic 12-word quote that comes up in the final episode that drives home an important point about leadership. I think a lot of viewers might find themselves thinking about it for quite some time.

First, let’s get people up to speed on Masters of the Air. It’s the third miniseries in a World War II trilogy that’s now spanned 23 years. We start with Band of Brothers, which aired in 2001 on HBO and which follows a U.S. parachute infantry company from training in the United States through D-Day in Europe, the defeat of Germany, and the end of the war.

Next came The Pacific, which aired in 2010, also on HBO. This 10-part series followed the experiences of three U.S. Marines fighting the Japanese, beginning just after the attack on Pearl Harbor and following them through the Japanese surrender and the beginning of their return to civilian life after the war.

Finally, Masters of the Air, which ran from January until last night and which followed the crews of B-17 bombers in the U.S. Army Air Corps as they flew missions from England against Germany. This involved some of the bloodiest and most dangerous missions of the war, along with prisoner of war camps for some characters, and finally, the German surrender.

All three series are epic productions. Masters of the Air had a $250 million budget. And yet, there’s a single scene from the series finale that I can describe without giving anything away, and that almost any leader in any context should consider. It comes as one of the main characters begins to believe he might actually survive the war and make it home to his wife and child. Neither he nor his colleagues has any qualms about killing Nazis, but he does worry about what it might have done to his psyche.

“It reminds me of this quote I read in college from Nietzsche,” the character, Major Harry Crosby, says. “He said, ‘Whoever fights monsters should take care not to become a monster himself. Because if you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes right back at you.’ “

While the based-on-real-life characters in Masters of the Air were battling real-life monsters (again: Nazis), I think this quote also applies in less-dire circumstances. Consider the technology business leader who ultimately winds up a virtual slave to his or her devices.

Or else, the CEO who is committed to shareholder value but gets so focused on the short-term that they neglect things that make a business grow over the long run.

Or, just to show that I can see myself in this: Imagine a writer who values the written word and who then finds himself staying up late crafting an article after watching a TV show. Honestly, it might turn out to be the most important lesson in leadership. Don’t let the thing you set out to control wind up controlling you.

Look, I’m going to be a critic here for a minute. I think Masters of the Air is the Return of the Jedi of this three-series series; it’s definitely worth watching if you’re into this kind of thing, but it’s not as good as the two before it.

However, it is chock full of leadership scenarios and scenes that I think might stick with you. (Warning: We hit a few spoilers as I wrap things up here.) Seriously! Spoilers. For example:

There are several scenes like this in the series, but in the finale, the pilot of a stricken B-17 (Major Rosie Rosenthal, if you read this after you’ve watched) goes to heroic lengths to keep his aircraft level (while on fire) long enough for most of the crew to bail out. It’s harrowing, and it’s a lesson about steadiness in leadership.

Later, four U.S. pilots who are prisoners of the Germans make a pact to escape. Three of them make it out, but a fourth, Major John “Bucky” Egan, sacrifices himself to cover for the others. (Spoiler on top of a spoiler: He survives.) It’s a lesson about leadership and the power of sacrifice.

Finally, I’m not usually one to well up tears watching a TV show, but when American tanks break through the perimeter of the camp where Egan and the other remaining allied prisoners are held, he scrounges a homemade American flag and manages to fly it over the camp. The reaction of the freed prisoners is cathartic, and it’s a powerful lesson in leadership and the power of symbols. Oh, and one more spoiler: The Allies win in the end. Now I need something else to watch.

