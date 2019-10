Data is worth a lot. We are learning that. But a physical visit, it's amazing. It has an incredible value.

We don't subscribe to the idea that tomorrow that will not be physical meetings, but on the contrary, you have to make them better and you need to invest in the human interaction …

[F]or example, home furnishing competence. Most of us, before we sign up for a new kitchen, we want to look somebody in the eyes and say, “Is this going to be good?”