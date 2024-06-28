Here’s Why ‘Inside Out 2’ Seems Like the First Movie in Forever That Everybody You Know Has Seen

It comes down to a simple idea that you should think about regardless of what business you’re in.

Two weeks ago, my niece and her friends went to see the blockbuster Disney movie, Inside Out 2. My daughter wanted to go too, but the timing wasn’t great, so I took her and a friend to another showing of the same movie at the same time, only closer to home.

Soon after, I talked with my sister, who told me she’d taken her kids to see Inside Out 2. Then, I talked with my other sister, who had also seen the movie with her daughter.

Was my sample size skewered toward parents and children? Certainly, but then Inside Out 2 came up in at least three adult conversations I had with people who had nothing to do with each other. Then, I read a New York Times critic’s take, in which she said that she saw herself in the movie’s plot, and “it floored me.”

We live in a fragmented media landscape, where algorithms rule everything and nobody has to be confronted with anything they don’t want to see.

Yet, Inside Out 2 is the first movie in years that I can remember that people across wide swaths of our society have seen in big numbers. The data backs it up; Inside Out 2 is by far the highest-grossing movie of 2024 so far, and well on its way to becoming the first $1 billion movie of the year.

So, what’s different about this movie? In an era when people supposedly aren’t even going to the movies, and when Disney itself has been under fire, why has Inside Out 2 connected so broadly?

I think it comes down to a simple idea, and one that you should think about regardless of what business you’re in. In short, Inside Out 2 succeeds because it’s: a story (a) about universal truths that almost everyone has experienced, and (b) it’s expressed well, and in a unique way.

That’s a powerful winning formula.

Let’s make sure everyone knows what the movie is about. Inside Out 2 is a sequel, obviously, to Inside Out (2015). It’s an animated film in which the emotions of a young girl named Riley (age 11 in the original, and age 13 in the sequel) are portrayed as sentient beings who try to work together to help Riley cope, grow, and thrive. The original movie centers on conflicts between two emotions: Joy and Sadness, accompanied by Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

In the sequel, as Riley reaches puberty, other emotions emerge and challenge for control — led by Anxiety, but also including Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. (It’s O.K. if you have to look up “ennui.” It’s a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction manifesting as affected boredom. In the movie, the other emotions have a hard time pronouncing it.)

Look, human emotions are our clear, common, universal experience.

Even if I don’t tell you any of the other details about Inside Out and Inside Out 2, I’ll bet you can relate, even if you haven’t seen either movie (yet). Were you ever 11 years old? Did you feel joy? Did you feel sadness? Do you wonder how your core memories from back then might shape the person you are today?

Or, were you ever 13 years old? Was it a confusing time when your body was changing and you were growing older? Did you ever deal with anxiety? Do you sometimes have to manage your anxiety even today? Answers (universal): Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, and yes.

Of course, that’s only the first half of the equation, the “universal truths that almost everyone has experienced” half.

It still requires a story that is “expressed well, and in a unique way.” Of course, we’re talking about Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, here; that’s the one thing this company has done well, pretty consistently, for many years. In more than a decade of writing for Inc.com, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve recommended a movie.

But I’m going to recommend Inside Out 2.

Even if for some reason it doesn’t connect with you on the same level that it seems to connect with so many others, at least you’ll be familiar with the movie that everyone else around you is talking about.

