Amazon is celebrating a big birthday: 30 years since Jeff Bezos officially filed the paperwork to incorporate Cadabra Inc., which was Amazon’s original name, on July 5, 1994.

How important is that milestone? Well, consider what Bezos once told Amazon employees at an all-hands company meeting: Amazon is not too big to fail. In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years.

So, is this the point at which we might one day look back and say that Amazon began to fail? Considering the size of the company and its impact, that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

More than that, however, there’s a good statistical reason to think that Bezos got things wrong and that his “30-plus years” comment doesn’t hold up. As I’m finishing this article on the Fourth of July, Amazon’s market capitalization is well over $2 trillion, making it the fifth-biggest U.S. company.

But it’s also the second-youngest among those top five, which otherwise include Microsoft (49 years old), Apple (48 years old), Nvidia (31 years old), and Alphabet (26 years old).

For that matter, Bezos seems wrong when he suggested that large companies don’t often break the century mark: ExxonMobil, tracing its roots to 1870 as Standard Oil of New Jersey: 154 years.

Berkshire Hathaway, tracing its roots to 1839 as the Valley Falls Company, a textile manufacturer: 185 years.

General Electric, formed in 1892 by the merger of Edison General Electric Company and Thomson-Houston Electric Company: 132 years. Heck, JPMorgan Chase arguably can trace its history back to 1799 (that’s 225 years), with the establishment of one of its predecessors, the Bank of the Manhattan Company.

In fairness, Bezos’s quote above came in response to an employee’s question about how Amazon might avoid the fate of Sears, which had once been the greatest and most powerful U.S. retailer but had recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Still, if you’re running a business of any size, I think you can take some key lessons from the Amazon birthday and maybe even Bezos’s off-the-mark remark. The things that successful long-term businesses seem to have in common include: Identifying big demographic and technological trends before the competition. Building businesses around those trends and moving aggressively toward them. And crucially — being willing to pivot and chase new demographic and technological trends when conditions change, as they always will. I’ve written before about just how unlikely Amazon’s success was. (Lots of details here about how different the world was then.)

We were so early in the history of the consumer internet, for example, that Bezos almost certainly had to deliver the incorporation papers physically to the state of Washington 30 years ago today (or maybe have a lawyer do it).

So, I hope the business builders among us can take a bit of inspiration: launch and grow, pivot, and grow some more. Oh, and as a final data point: Don’t forget that this was literally the day after the Fourth of July, a time when many Americans are still on vacation.

It might have been the best working-when-everyone-else-is-off day in business history.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.