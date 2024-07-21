Democrats Used Emotional Intelligence to Convince Joe Biden to Quit. Here’s How It Worked

Remember this the next time you want someone to make an emotionally charged decision.

Update: A few hours after I published this story, Joe Biden did in fact drop out of the race for president and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

My colleague Minda Zetlin wrote about the lessons that leaders can take from the whole episode. But the story of how we got here also includes some valuable insights:

People are wondering if President Biden will drop out of the race for president. This is not a story about what he should do. Instead, it’s about how some Democrats are working to convince him to quit, and using high-level emotional intelligence to make it happen

Remember, I’m not advocating one way or the other in this column or making a prediction. Nobody is coming here to read my take on politics.

But I do think there is a rapidly unfolding masterclass going on here on how to use emotional intelligence to persuade someone to do something they don’t want to do–especially when they’re deeply emotionally invested. To uncover the way it works, we need to start with two things:

First, we need to define emotional intelligence. My favorite definition is: the learned ability to leverage emotions in order to make it more likely that you’ll achieve your goals.

Second, we need to acknowledge that the decision Biden is faced with is probably the most emotionally charged decision any politician can ever be asked to make. Thus, even a small poorly worded hint that he might consider dropping out carries massive risk of backfiring. While I was writing this article, a dozen more Democrats in Congress called on Biden publicly to drop out, with many more whispering behind the scenes and supposedly telling reporters the same thing, without allowing themselves to be named.

Again, I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but there’s a specific example of one emotionally intelligent communication in this story in particular that caught my eye. It comes in the form of a 4-page, single-spaced letter (.pdf link here, if you’d like to read it in full) that a prominent House Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, sent to Biden earlier this month. While it’s public now, it stayed private for nearly two weeks (an eternity on this story).

If you can suspend your subjectivity, I think you might be happy to have studied this letter the next time you have to convince to do something something difficult that they really don’t want to do. The letter has five parts: 1. An effusive 45-word opening.

It’s not subtle, to put it lightly. But it’s necessary. Here’s how Raskin begins: “I write as your admirer, your supporter and your fellow politician. I write also as your friend who has treasured your compassion and wisdom …”

2. A short, 32-word hyper-partisan setting of the stakes. Remember the audience is Biden, not you or me:

“We are under siege every day by the autocrats and monarchists, from Moscow to Mar-A-Lago …” 3. The effusive bulk of the letter.

Fully 1,340 utterly lavish words — significantly longer than this entire article, dedicated to greatness and leadership, with Biden cited repeatedly as the main example. Again, this is not subtle, and many people might not be able to maintain the tone as long as Raskin does. But, it’s crucial:

“I am writing to remind you of who you are. As a truly great and magnificent leader, you belong to all of us. Sometimes it will be hard for you to perceive, much less fully comprehend, the substance and character of your own greatness. …

Your presidency will always be known as one of the finest in American history …

You are a great politician, in the finest sense of the word.” 4. The secret heart of the letter

Next, the real heart: 300 words in which Raskin talks about “mental and physical” stamina, and gently — very gently — raises the idea that Biden might need to rethink his plans. Raskin uses a metaphor to make the argument more palatable: the 2003 ALCS championship in baseball, when star Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez convinced his manager to let him stay in the game longer than he should have, and wound up losing to the New York Yankees.

As Raskin writes: “There is no shame in taking a well-deserved bow to the overflowing appreciation of the crowd when your arm is tired out, and there is real danger for the team in ignoring the statistics.”

5. The effusive closing This runs 78 words. Honestly, I wonder how often Raskin talks like this in real life:

“With boundless admiration, affection and solidarity …” Look, we live in a very divided era.

I anticipate some readers who support Trump will have a hard time getting past the over-the-top kindness for Biden in this letter. Other readers might be taken short because they think it’s counterproductive for Democrats to consider replacing Biden on the ticket.

Still others will agree completely with Raskin. But if you can step back and look at the structure of this letter, I think you’ll have an interesting artifact to reference. In short:

It’s basically 95 percent effusive compliments, combined with 5 percent framing of the big decision in the least threatening way possible, and It’s designed to treat the one-person audience gently, leveraging his emotions to make him more open to the ultimate argument. Of course, I have no idea what will happen here.

Maybe I’m writing about what will become a successful effort to get Biden to reconsider his candidacy. Maybe I’m writing about a letter that will be a footnote to history. Frankly, the fact that the July 6 letter leaked almost two weeks later suggests Raskin’s camp might think they haven’t convinced Biden, and they hope to apply more pressure.

But, I regularly suggest trying to pick apart decisions made on bigger stages–often, big companies; occasionally world events and politics–and finding lessons that the rest of us use in our businesses and lives.

Right now, we’re getting a prime example. If you can separate your own emotions, and assess what’s happening here with a dry, objective perspective, you might find a useful path to follow the next time you need to advocate for a decision in a similarly emotionally charged situation.

God bless America. No matter what happens, I think we’re going to need it.

