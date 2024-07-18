Joe Biden’s Tweet Was an Enormous Mistake. (Here Are 141 Million Reasons Why, and Counting)

Whoever is running President Biden’s social-media accounts did him no favors with this one.

On Wednesday, President Biden (or much more likely, his campaign staff) made an enormous social-media mistake.

Regardless of whether you support Biden, Donald Trump, or someone else, I hope you’ll take a lesson from this blunder and remember it for your business.

Here’s what happened. On Wednesday evening, just as news was breaking that Biden had contracted Covid, someone posted two words under his campaign account on X, formerly known as Twitter. It read: “I’m sick” (no punctuation or further context).

People went nuts. Had Biden’s account been hacked? Had his social-media interns lost their minds?

It seemed to reinforce the exact opposite of the image Biden’s campaign wants to project.

Two minutes later, the Biden campaign account followed up with a reply tweet, suggesting that the first tweet had been a joke, or at least the setup to a joke. It now went like this:

1st tweet: I’m sick

2nd tweet: of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here. (with a fundraising link). It’s not a terrible attempt at humor, I suppose, but there is a huge problem:

This formatting choice suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of how social media, and X in particular, works. Original tweets almost always get many more views than replies — even from the same account.

As I write this on early Thursday afternoon, the tally for Biden’s posts were: 1st tweet: almost 153 million views.

2nd tweet: 19 million views. Let’s stipulate that X is overrun with bots, so those numbers are quite possibly inflated.

But even if so, this Biden post set up a self-deprecating joke in a way that meant only about 12.5 percent of people who saw the setup would also see the punchline. Whoops.

While I was writing this article, Biden’s campaign weighed in: “NEWS: this tweet was the second best raising social post for the Biden campaign in more than a year!”

I assume that “raising” means “fund-raising.” So far, that post has 43,000 views, so roughly .028% of the number of views of the original Biden one. It’s still early! Now, this isn’t literally the worst social-media mistake any political candidate has ever made. (There’s one from a decade ago that literally ended a campaign for mayor of New York City.)

But our collective memories are shorter now, so I hope those of us who don’t spend all our time on social media because we’re doing things like running businesses can take a few lessons: Authenticity: One reason Biden’s original post got so many views is that it doesn’t sound like his authentic self at all. But that’s not a good reason to go viral.

One reason Biden’s original post got so many views is that it doesn’t sound like his authentic self at all. But that’s not a good reason to go viral. Strategy: Understand how posts work, what your message is, and how to get traffic. If you’re not going to do this yourself, make darn sure that the people doing it for you do.

Understand how posts work, what your message is, and how to get traffic. If you’re not going to do this yourself, make darn sure that the people doing it for you do. Tactics: As an example, while it wouldn’t have gotten as many views, Biden’s campaign would have been much better off posting the “I’m sick” part at the top of a single tweet, and then a big blank space, and then the second half of the joke within the same post.

Oh, and one more point, which is obviously specific to Biden, but maybe there’s a corollary to consider: If you’re trying to get your message out, maybe the best place to put your effort isn’t a social-media platform owned by the world’s wealthiest person, who has endorsed your opponent and pledged $45 million a month to a super PAC devoted to your defeat.

By the way, we’re now up to 160.7 million views for the original tweet, and 20 million for the reply. That’s almost 141 million more people who saw the setup but not the punchline, and counting.

Post accordingly.

