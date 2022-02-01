"You know, I do all the scheduling myself and I don't always get it right. These podcasts are very strange, because they're just conversations. And oftentimes, I have no idea what I'm going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people.

That's why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out, because I'm literally having them in real time. But I do my best and they're just conversations and I think that's also the appeal of the show. It's one of the things that makes it interesting."