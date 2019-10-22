A friend and colleague of mine named Turney Duff is a recovering addict. He once wrote a bestselling memoir about his rise and fall on Wall Street -- and all the crazy stuff that led him to becoming addicted in the first place.

The other day, he celebrated 10 years of sobriety. It's a big achievement. He's basically a walking, talking advertisement for second chances.

10 Years Sober I'm so grateful for all who've helped me along in my journey. Not to be overly dramatic, but I should be dead. I used to do lines of cocaine that were so long I needed to shuffle my feet just to finish them. I loved cocaine-like Leonardo loved Rose in Titanic. -- Turney Duff (@turneyduff) October 16, 2019

Come to think of it, having read his book -- which was quite good -- he might actually be more of an advertisement for third or fourth chances. (These days he's a devoted father and a writer, and he consults on the Showtime TV show Billions.)

My friend's milestone comes just as our entire country seems to be rethinking the idea of writing off people for past mistakes.

It's most visible with the criminal justice reform movement, including the way some big companies are getting involved.

The big headline on this yesterday was J.P. Morgan Chase's announcement that 10 percent of its new hires over the last year have criminal records, and that it's going to make more of an effort to recruit ex-convicts going forward.

That in turn comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal look back at what happened to three maximum security prison inmates who earned college degrees and defeated a trio of Harvard University students in a debate competition at the prison.

(Short version: Two of the three are out of prison now, working and trying to rebuild lives. The third is still locked up, serving a sentence for murder.)

I'm drawn to these stories about second chances, especially when it comes to hiring and professional opportunities. I've written about a few of them over the years:

There was the recovering addict who started a California computer supply company doing $63 million a year, who makes it a priority to hire ex-cons and recovering addicts.

And, there was the former currency trader who did more than five years in prison. When he got out, he got involved with a group that invested in a chain of dry cleaners. He started actively recruiting employees at halfway houses and residential treatment centers.

Besides the altruistic motivations, some business owners say they've done the math, and there's a self-interested motivation as well. If things work out, hiring people who have fewer other opportunities can be quite cost-effective.

Now, does this mean every business should start making it a priority to hire ex-cons and recovering addicts? I can't go that far, especially since I don't know anything about your business in particular.

But if most of us think back critically on our lives, we'll remember big mistakes. Maybe they don't rise to the level of a felony or a serious drug addiction, but they're there.

As a result, I'll bet somebody, somewhere took a chance on you at some point -- maybe even something you can connect with a straight line to the success you enjoy today.